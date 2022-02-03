Ziqitza   4th world cancer day

Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd (ZHL) has been in India's Emergency Medical Services market since 2005. In the midst of the epidemic, Ziqitza Rajasthan and Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan have complimented on-site ambulance services for offering exceptional healthcare to individuals at their convenience. Ziqitza is a "one-stop integrated healthcare solution" for businesses and governments that includes Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. In India, the service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state-of-the-art Helpline centres, and medical mobile units that serve two people every second. Ziqitza Limited works with 75 corporate clients and state governments in India and the Gulf. The Global Real Impact Awards and the Times Social Impact Award have both been given to ZHL Limited.