Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
Zhl rajasthan end inequalities. end aids
Zhl rajasthan end inequalities. end aids
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

Ziqitza   4th world cancer day

Feb. 03, 2022
0 likes 38 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd (ZHL) has been in India's Emergency Medical Services market since 2005. In the midst of the epidemic, Ziqitza Rajasthan and Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan have complimented on-site ambulance services for offering exceptional healthcare to individuals at their convenience. Ziqitza is a "one-stop integrated healthcare solution" for businesses and governments that includes Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. In India, the service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state-of-the-art Helpline centres, and medical mobile units that serve two people every second. Ziqitza Limited works with 75 corporate clients and state governments in India and the Gulf. The Global Real Impact Awards and the Times Social Impact Award have both been given to ZHL Limited.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Is vc still a thing final
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3.5/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free

Ziqitza   4th world cancer day

  1. 1. Ziqitza - 4th world cancer day
  2. 2. Cancer, it appears, impacts all of us sooner or later. That's why February 4th is World Cancer Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. World Cancer Day events, which began in 2008 with the Union for International Cancer Control, aim to drastically reduce cancer-related illness and mortality by 2020. WORLD CANCER DAY 2022: On February 4, people all across the world commemorate World Cancer Day to raise awareness about cancer and the biases that surround it. World Cancer Day has been recognized as a "global uniting endeavour" by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC). This means that people all over the world are being urged to join forces and fight the disease through early detection, treatment, and emotional support.
  3. 3. HISTORY OF WORLD CANCER DAY WORLD CANCER DAY is a day dedicated to raising awareness about cancer. Cancer is one of the major causes of death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. In 1993, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) was founded. It is a membership-based organization established in Geneva that works to eradicate cancer worldwide and advance medical research. In the same year, the inaugural International Cancer Day was held in Geneva, Switzerland, under its guidance. This project was also backed by a number of well-known organizations, cancer societies, and treatment institutes. The first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000 established World Cancer Day. Members of cancer groups and significant political leaders from throughout the world attended the event, which took place in Paris.
  4. 4. Because there are so many different varieties of cancer, different colours and symbols are used to identify each one and support the battle against it. The orange ribbon, for example, is used to raise cancer awareness among children, but the pink ribbon is connected with breast cancer awareness worldwide. For patients and survivors, as a symbol of hope.
  5. 5. Theme of World Cancer Day 'Closing the Gap in Cancer Care' is the year's theme. In practically every country, there is an equity gap that hinders people from particular socioeconomic groups from having full access to basic healthcare services. This is putting people's lives at risk. The difference may appear minor, but eliminating the cancer care gap will necessitate various solutions in different parts of the world, according to the subject. After all, equity is providing everyone with everything they require to bring them up to par. According to world cancer day org, there are primarily seven impediments to cancer treatment. They are as follows:
  6. 6. • Discrimination based on gender norms. • Minority groups face obstacles. • Poverty and socioeconomic position are two factors that influence people's lives. • The distinction between rural and urban areas. • Discrimination based on age. • Forced displacement and refugee status. • Discrimination is based on gender identity and expression, as well as sexual orientation. Overcoming these obstacles would be the first step toward closing the global cancer care gap.
  7. 7. Why is World Cancer Day Important? One-third of the most common cancers can be prevented With the correct cancer prevention techniques, a lot can be done on an individual, community, and policy level. Taking the time to figure out what you, your family, and your community can do to help can have a significant influence on even one individual. Cancer does have warning signs There are warning signs and symptoms for many malignancies, and the benefits of early detection are undeniable. Even if you're busy, scheduling a check-up and speaking with your doctor might help you gain awareness and peace of mind Talking about cancer can actually help everyone heal While discussing cancer can be challenging, especially in some cultures and situations, doing so openly can enhance results at the individual, community, and policy levels.
  8. 8. About Us - Ziqitza Healthcare Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd (ZHL) has been in India's Emergency Medical Services market since 2005. In the midst of the epidemic, Ziqitza Rajasthan and Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan have complimented on-site ambulance services for offering exceptional healthcare to individuals at their convenience. Ziqitza is a "one- stop integrated healthcare solution" for businesses and governments that includes Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. In India, the service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state-of-the-art Helpline centres, and medical mobile units that serve two people every second. Ziqitza Limited works with 75 corporate clients and state governments in India and the Gulf. The Global Real Impact Awards and the Times Social Impact Award have both been given to ZHL Limited. Please contact Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd if you have any more questions.

×