 With its array of features and brilliance in performing as an in-memory, key-value session storage and data caching syst...
 The Redis cache is one of the Redis server's key features that is making it one of the best NoSQL databases in recent ti...
 The data eviction policy is two-pronged- usage-based and random. The former evicts the least recently used (LRU) data ke...
 The intelligent data caching feature of the Redis server furthermore exploits the unique properties of data to effective...
 The Redis server commands modify data in the server and even executes embedded Lua scripts, as a prime example of intell...
What kind of intelligent data caching does the Redis server provide?

What kind of intelligent data cache does Redis Server provide is discussed here.

What kind of intelligent data caching does the Redis server provide?

  1. 1. WHAT KIND OF INTELLIGENT DATA CACHING DOES THE REDIS SERVER PROVIDE? © Copyright By ZippyDB
  2. 2.  With its array of features and brilliance in performing as an in-memory, key-value session storage and data caching system, the Redis server is wowing its competitors and fans alike in the software developer community. © Copyright By ZippyDB
  3. 3.  The Redis cache is one of the Redis server's key features that is making it one of the best NoSQL databases in recent times. When used for data caching, the Redis server supports a configurable data eviction policy that gets activated when its memory is running low. © Copyright By ZippyDB
  4. 4.  The data eviction policy is two-pronged- usage-based and random. The former evicts the least recently used (LRU) data keys, while the latter is for cases where data is accessed uniformly. © Copyright By ZippyDB
  5. 5.  The intelligent data caching feature of the Redis server furthermore exploits the unique properties of data to effectively and optimally manipulate them, rather than merely leveraging its data structures with GET and SET operations. © Copyright By ZippyDB
  6. 6.  The Redis server commands modify data in the server and even executes embedded Lua scripts, as a prime example of intelligent data caching. © Copyright By ZippyDB

