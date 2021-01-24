Successfully reported this slideshow.
X学科Xクラス 学籍番号 XXXXXX タク ヘイコウ 神話と杖 -ニュークリティシズムと神話批評- 発表日 2021年1月19日 於 B2コラボ 発表演習
文芸評論の傾向(1960s) 新批評 神話 作品の 全体構成 読者 ３つの注目点
1. 新批評(ニュークリティシズム )とは？ 作品を社会的、歴史的文脈から切り離し、また作者の伝記的事実と結 びつけることをせず、純粋に作品そのものに即して論じることを主張 作者 作品
2. 新批評の方法 クロース・リーディング(close reading) 読みながら、次の質問をする： 1.ナレーターは誰？ 2.理想的な読者は誰？ 3.この事件の時間と場所は何？ 4.物語の主なメタファーは何？ .…
3. 新批評の欠点 1)ニュークリティシズムが作品の全体性を軽視している。 2)微視的な見方にこだわりすぎて，巨視的な見方を犠牲にしている。 3)個々の言葉を大事にするあまり，全体の流れを閑却している。 新批評の盲点をカバーしたのは 神...
4. 神話批評は何？ 1)文学批評におけるユングのプロトタイプ理論の適用 。 1)文学作品に繰り返し現れるさまざまな神話のプロト タイプを見つけ、それに基づいて文学作品の分析を 行う。
5. 神話批評どうやって新批評の盲点をカバー ？ 1)新批評の作品中心の、言わば密閉された場所を出て、 より広い根拠を作品に与えた。 1)個人単位の思想から、社会、或は集団単位の思想に 移っていった今世紀の傾向を反映した。
6. 神話批評の例 1)スフィンクスの謎を解く 2) 父親を殺害 3) 王になってから母親と結婚 4) 不作と疫病が続く 5) 自身の謎を解く 6) 自分の目を刺す 『オェディプス王』
6. 神話批評の例 オェディプスの過去の追究は、終局に於て、彼がテーベの町の ために犠牲となるための経過である。 つまり民衆は彼等の都市のために、ということは彼等自身のために、 オェディプス王のような代表人物の犠牲を求めたのである。 これぱ...
7. 神話批評の欠点 たとえば、モード・ボドキンのように、「自己主張と屈服」というパターン を 見つけてから、それをいろな作品に当てはめて、この作品はそれがあるから 優秀であり、これはそれが無いから愚作であるという。 乱用しやす い
8. 結論 1)神話批判の欠点を補うために、新批判的な方法で、作品の言葉を 分析されなければならない 2) 「神話」という普遍的な理念に至る長い道程に於て、 我々を助けてくれるのはニュークリティシズムの分析の杖である 。
