Xiaomi 2524111

  1. 1. Xiaomi Corporation Zhecheng Zou (2524111)
  2. 2. Introduction • Xiaomi Corporation was established by Lei Jun and 6 others on 3rd. March, 2010, it is a global mobile internet enterprise focusing on the research and development of intelligent hardware and electronic products, and also an innovative technology company working on high-quality smart phones, smart TV and intelligent home. • In 2019, Xiaomi was selected into the World’s top 500 list, ranking 468th, Xiaomi is the youngest company on Fortune Global 500 list for 2019. (Techvorm.com, 2019) In the same year, Xiaomi sold 125 million of smartphones, ranking number 4 in the world, and Xiaomi also sold 10.21 million of TV, ranking first in China. • The company was listed at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2018. (Wikipedia, 2020)
  3. 3. • Logo of Xiaomi
  4. 4. Process of development • Founded by Lei Jun, Lin Bin and others. On August 16, 2010, Xiaomi officially released the first Android based firmware MIUI, which is similar to Samsung's TouchWiz and Apple's IOS. • In September 2016, Xiaomi mobile phone was officially listed in the European Union through cooperation with ABC Data. • On 19 April, Xiaomi launched Mi 6, its flagship phone at the time, and Mi6 is also considered as one of the most successful products made by Xiaomi. • On May 3, 2018, Xiaomi proposed to be listed on the Hong Kong stock e xchange with the goal of raising $10 billion of IPO, which was expected t o be the largest IPO offering in the world since 2014. (CNNMoney, 2018)
  5. 5. Conclusion • Xiaomi is a very young company with only 10 years’ history, but it has been quite successful, and it is also a company that always think about making cheaper products for customers.
  6. 6. Bibliography • Ranked 468th, Xiaomi Enters the Fortune Global 500 List for 2019, Techvorm.com, 2019 • Available at: https://techvorm.com/ranked-468th-xiaomi-enters-the-fortune-global-500-list-for- 2019 • Xiaomi Corporation, Wikipedia, 2020 • Available at: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xiaomi • Xiaomi Phone with MIUI OS: a $310 Android with 1.5GHz dual-core SoC and other surprises, Engadget, 2012 • Available at: https://www.engadget.com/2012-11-14-xiaomi-phone-2-mi-two-review.html • Xiaomi to Set Up International Headquarters in Singapore, Hardware zone, 2014 • Available at: https://www.hardwarezone.com.sg/tech-news-xiaomi-set-international-headquarters- singapore • Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi files for huge Hong Kong IPO, CNNMoney, 2018 • Available at: https://money.cnn.com/2018/05/02/technology/xiaomi-ipo-hong-kong/index.html • Xiaomi Corporation, Baidu, 2020, available at: https://baike.baidu.com/item/%E5%8C%97%E4%BA%AC%E5%B0%8F%E7%B1%B3%E7%A7%91%E6 %8A%80%E6%9C%89%E9%99%90%E8%B4%A3%E4%BB%BB%E5%85%AC%E5%8F%B8/3250213 •

