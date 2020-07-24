Family life 2524111

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Family life and culture of China Zhecheng Zou 2524111
  2. 2. Family Life • My father likes to play basketball • My mother likes living in countryside. • Grandmother • Riding bicycles • Fishing • Listening to music • Take photos • Watching football games
  3. 3. Weihai City, China
  4. 4. Weihai Food
  5. 5. Youtube link of Weihai City • https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=baC9SXxwQ wU

