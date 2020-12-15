5 acik ve-uzaktan_ogrenmede_ogrenen_ve_ogreten

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. AÇIK ve UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİMDE ÖĞRETEN ve ÖĞRENEN DOÇ. DR. AGAH TUĞRUL KORUCU ZEYNEP YORULMAZ / 19310401042
  2. 2. ÖĞRETEN ROLLERİ 1980’li yıllardan itibaren öğretenin rolleri sürekli değişerek yenilikler eklenmiştir. Eğitim ortamının, iletişim şeklinin iletilmesi gibi alanlarda olan değişiklikler öğretenin yeni roller üstlenmesine sebep olmuştur. Bu roller; Geri dönüt verme: Öğreten öğrenenlere geri bildirim verir. Teşhis uzmanı ve yönlendirici: Öğreten ve öğrenen birlikte çalışır. Teknik destek ve yeterlilik: Öğrenenlere teknik konularda yardımcı olunur ve teknik olarak uzaktan eğitim kullanılır. Yönlendirici: Çevrimiçi tartışmalara öğrencilerin katılması için cesaret ve motivasyon sağlanır. Sosyal yardımcı: Öğrenenin sosyal bir birey olması sağlanır. Ortam tasarımcısı: Bilişim teknolojileri tabanlı uzaktan öğretim sisteminde öğrenme ortamı tasarlar.
  3. 3. Ders yöneticisi: Çevrimiçi öğrenme ortamlarını yönetir ve kontrol eder. Öğrenme yöneticisi: Öğrenenlere öğrendiklerinde yardımcı olur ve nasıl öğrenileceğini, öğrenenlere öğretir. Etkileşim yöneticisi: Öğrenci-öğretmen ve öğrenci-öğrenci arasındaki etkileşimi düzenler. Pedagojik uzman: Uzaktan eğitim ortamında ihtiyaç duyulan öğretim teknolojilerini araştırır. Grafik tasarımcısı: Çoklu medya öğeleri tasarlar. Değerlendirme uzmanı: Uzaktan eğitimi, öğretimi ve öğrenci performansını değerlendirir. Ancak her açık ve uzaktan öğretim ortamında bu rollerin ortaya çıkmasını bekleyemeyiz.
  4. 4. Açık ve uzaktan öğretimde öğretenlerin edindiği roller bilişim teknolojileri kullanılarak ve uzaktan öğretim ortamında değerlendirildiği için ‘Çevrimiçi Roller’ olarak adlandırılır. Bu rollerin şekillenmesinde açık ve uzaktan öğretim ortamlarına giren yeni teknolojiler ve öğretim yöntemleri önemli bir ter tutmaktadır. Her yeni teknoloji, açık ve uzaktan öğretim için büyük bir kazanç, zenginlik ve sunuş farkı demektir. Açık ve uzaktan öğretimde öğreten başarılı olmak istiyorsa, edindiği ya da edinmesi gereken rolleri farkına varmalı ve bu roller için yeterlilik geliştirmeli!!!
  5. 5. BERGE’NİN ÇEVRİMİÇİ ÖĞRETEN ROLLERİ Berge çevrimiçi öğreten roller için kesin kurallar iddia etmemiştir. Farklı açık ve uzaktan öğretimlerde rollerin farklılaşabileceğini ve yeni teknolojiler ile yeni roller oluşabileceğini belirtmiştir. Berge’nin belirlediği dört ana öğretici rol vardır: pedagojik, sosyal, teknik ve yönetimsel. 1. Pedagojik Roller: Geleneksel sınıf ortamlarındaki öğretim yöntem ve tekniklerin farklılaştığı, öğretenin açık ve uzaktan öğretimin doğasına uygun yeni öğretim yöntemleri geliştirmesi gerektiği, öğrenen-öğreten, öğrenen-öğrenen ve öğrenen-içerik etkileşimini oluşturması gerektiği ve öğrencilerin motivasyonlarını üst düzeyde tutabilecek becerilere sahip olması gereken roldür. Öğreten, geleneksel sınıf ortamındaki öğretme alışkanlıklarına devam etmemeli; ederse sorun oluşur. Alt rolleri: öğrenme ortamı tasarımcısı ve etkileşim oluşturucusu, öğretim uzmanı ve ölçme değerlendirme uzmanlığı.
  6. 6. 2. Sosyal Roller: Öğrenen ve öğreten açık ve uzaktan öğretim yaparken yeni bir sosyal ortamda olurlar. Öğrencilere çevrimiçi öğrenmeyi benimsemeleri, toplulukta arkadaş edinebilmek gibi becerileri gerçekleştirebilecekleri öğrenme ortamı hazırlamak en önemli sosyal rollerden biridir. Öğreten öğreneni yönlendirir. Alt rolleri: çevrimiçi öğrenme topluluğu lideri, program koordinatörlüğü. 3. Teknik Roller: Öğretenin açık ve uzaktan öğretim ortamında yer alan teknolojileri kullanabilmesi, teknik problem yaşamaması ve öğrencilere bu konularda destek olabilmesi için edinmesi gereken rollerdir. Bu roller günümüzde öğreten için çok büyük önem taşır. Alt rolleri: teknik uzman, medya tasarımcısı, teknoloji entegrasyon uzmanlığı. 4. Yöntemsel Roller: Ders planlama, hazırlama ve yönetme gibi işleri açık ve uzaktan öğretimde başarılı bir şekilde yapabilme rolleridir. Alt rolleri ise: konferans yöneticisi, öğretim planlayıcısı.
  7. 7. GUASCH ve ARKADAŞLARININ ÇEVRİMİÇİ ÖĞRETEN ROLLERİ Guasch ve arkadaşları çevrimiçi öğreten rollerini belirlerken organizasyon yapısı ve kullanılan teknolojilere göre bu rollerin genişleyeceğini ve şekilleneceğini belirmektedir. Beş ana başlık altında değerlendirilir: tasarım ve planlayıcı roller, sosyal roller, öğretici-bilgi verici roller, teknolojik roller ve yönetimsel roller. 1. Tasarım ve Planlayıcı Roller: Bu rolde öğreten öğrenme amaçlarını gerçekleştirmek için açık ve uzaktan öğretim organizasyonunda yer alan diğer paydaşlarla işbirliği ve planlama yapar, öğrenci-öğretmen, öğrenci içerik etkileşiminin nasıl olacağına karar verir, öğrenci motivasyonu için bir şeyler planlar, öğrenme ve süreci değerlendirir ve uygun stratejiye karar verir. 2. Sosyal Roller: Berge’nin sosyal rollerine benzerdir. Öğrencilerle sosyal iletişime girip sosyal öğrenme ortamı oluşturması ve öğrencilerin kendi aralarında etkileşim içinde bulunabilecekleri ortam sağlanmalı.
  8. 8. 3. Öğretici-Bilgi Verici Roller: Öğretenin konuya hakimiyeti, yeterlilikleri ve düşünceleriyle iişkili olan bir roldür. Alanında bilgi sahibi olan öğreten açık ve uzaktan öğretim alanında da teknolojiyi kullanarak bilgiyi en güzel şekilde aktarır. Öğreten yeni öğretme yöntemleri geliştirir ve işbirlikçi öğretim ortamları hazırlar. 4. Teknolojik Roller: Bu rol Açık ve uzaktan öğrenme alanını araştıran tüm araştırmacılar tarafından ısrarla üzerinde durulan bir roldür. Bu yüzden çok önemlidir. Öğreten teknolojiyi rahat kullanabilmeli, teknolojiden korkmamalı, iyi bir teknoloji okuryazarı olmalı ve bu konularda öğrenenlere destek olmalı. 5. Yönetimsel Roller: Öğreten sürecin en başında yaptığı planları iyi bir şekilde yöneterek gerçekleştirmesi, sınıfları kontrol altında tutması ve öğrenenleri güdülemesi beklenir. Özetle öğreten kontrolü eline alır ve süreci yönetir.
  9. 9. ABDULLA’NIN TANIMLAMIŞ OLDUĞU ÇEVRİMİÇİ ÖĞRETEN ROLLERİ 2004’te yaptıkları araştırmayla öğreten rollerini dört başlık altında toplamışlardır. Bunlar; 1. Zihinsel Roller 2. Sosyal Roller 3. Teknik Roller 4. Yönetimsel Roller Bu rollerde Berge’nin yaptığı araştırmaların etkisi söz konusudur. Farklı olarak zihinsel rollerde öğretenin sürekli kendini geliştirerek pedagojik yeterlilik ve becerilerini güncel tutması gerektiğinden bahseder. Sosyal rollerde ise öğretenin öğrencilerle ilişkisini iyi tutması gerektiğini vurgular.
  10. 10. GOODYEAR ve ARKADAŞLARININ TANIMLADIĞI ÇEVRİMİÇİ ROLLER Diğer araştırmacılardan farklı roller belirtmişlerdir. Öğretenin sahip olması gereken sekiz rol belirlemişlerdir. Bu roller; 1. İçerik Yöneticisi: Öğreten içeriği öğrenenlerin rahat anlayacağı düzeyde hazırlar. 2. Teknoloji Uzmanı: Teknolojiyi etkin bir şekilde kullanır. 3. Tasarımcı: Öğrenme ortamını ve amaçlarının gerçekleştirilmesi için faaliyetleri tasarlar. 4. Sistem Yöneticisi: Programı takip eder, kayıtları alır ve saklar. 5. Süreç Yöneticisi: Çevrimiçi öğrenmeyi yönetme ve öğrenenlerin sürece katılımını sağlar. 6. Danışman: Öğrenen rehberlik yapar ve tavsiyelerde bulunur. 7. Değerlendirme Uzmanı: Öğrenenlerin faaliyetlerini puanlar, geri bildirim verir. 8. Araştırmacı: Alanı ile ilgili yeni bilgilerin uzaktan öğretim ortamlarında nasıl kullanılabileceğini araştırır.
  11. 11. ÖĞRENEN ROLLERİ Açık ve uzaktan öğrenme ortamları, öğretim şekli, bilginin sunuş şekli, topluluk yapısının farklılığı, iletişim ve etkileşimin farklılığı ve kullanılan teknolojilerin kullanılmasından dolayı öğrenenlerinde rollerini değiştirmektedir. Açık ve uzaktan öğrenmede öğrenenin rollerini araştıran birçok araştırmacı olmasına rağmen net bir fikre kavuşulamamış ve bu da bu konuda tutarsızlığa yol açmıştır. Çünkü öğrenenlerin özellikleri çok farklıdır. •Öğrenme Grubu Üyesi: Öğrenenler çevrimiçi ortamda yer alan öğrenme faaliyetlere katılmalı, öğrenen ve öğreten arasında etkileşim olmalı ve tartışmalarda yer alınmalı. •Kendi Kendine Öğrenen Birey: Öğrenenler eş zamanlı öğrenme aktiviteleri dışında öğrenme ve araştırma becerilerine sahip olmalı ve çevrimiçi eş zamansız öğrenme araçlarını etkin bir şekilde kullanabilmeli.
  12. 12. ÖĞRENEN NASIL OLMALI? •Sosyal öğrenme ortamlarında karar verme, güven oluşturma, çatışmaları önleme ve işbirliği çalışmaları yapabilmeli ve bu becerileri geliştirmeli. •Öğrenen olayları ve durumları tartışabilmeli, farklı fikirlere açık olmalı. Farklı insanların perspektifinden olaylara bakabilmeli. •Öğrenenler bireysel olarak veya grup içinde aktif olabilmeli, adil olmalı, grup içinde verilen görevleri yapabilmeli. •Açık ve uzaktan öğrenmede öğrenenler kendi öğrendikleri hakkında değerlendirme yapabilmeli, karşılaştırma ve analiz gibi becerileri geliştirebilmeli. •Öğrenenler zamanını iyi yönetebilmeli, sürece etkin katılabilmeli.
  13. 13. ÖĞRETMEN EĞİTİMİNDE AÇIK ve UZAKTAN ÖĞRETİM UYGULAMALARI Açık ve uzaktan öğretim 1900’lardan beri kullanılmaktadır. Açık ve uzaktan öğretim geniş kitlelerin ve eğitim alma çeşitli zorlukları bulunan bireylerin eğitim ihtiyaçlarını gidermeyi amaçlar(eğitimde fırsat eşitliği). Açık ve uzaktan öğrenme gelişimi kullanılan teknolojiler prensip alınarak beş nesil olarak değerlendirilir. 1. Birinci nesil olarak adlandırılan ve ilk kullanılan model ve teknolojiler basılı materyaller üzerine kurulmuştur. Bunlara örnek olarak kitap, dergi, gazete ve mektup verilebilir. Bu nesil öğretmenlere çok olanak sağlamıştır. Bu sayede öğretmenler kendilerini geliştirmişlerdir. 2. İkinci nesil olarak ses tabanlı materyaller kullanılmıştır. Bunlara örnek olarak telefon, ses konferansı, radyo, cd ve ses kayıt cihazları örnek verilebilir. Kullanılan bu materyaller geniş kitlelere ulaşmıştır.
  14. 14. 3. Üçüncü nesil olarak bu dönemde temel olarak video ve video konferans gibi görüntü tabanlı materyaller kullanılmıştır. Bu görüntülü eğitimle gerçek sınıfmış gibi bir hava oluşmuştur. Öğretmen görüntülü olarak öğrencilere birçok uygulamayı gösterebilmiştir. Öğretmen bu sayede kendini birçok beceride geliştirmiştir. 4. Açık ve uzaktan öğretim dördüncü nesil olarak bilgisayar destekli çoklu medyayla devam etmiştir yoluna. Örnek olarak etkileşimli video, medya ve animasyon ve CD’ler verilebilir. 5. Son nesil ise hepimizin çok iyi bildiği ve kullandığı web tabanlı modeller ve mobil tabanlı modellerdir. Bu yöntemle birçok eğitim çok kaliteli bir şekilde yapılabilir. Örnek olarak tablet, telefon, bilgisayar, çevrimiçi sınıflar ve çevrimiçi kurslar gibi birçok örnek verilebilir.
  15. 15. UNESCO için yapılan bir araştırmada açık ve uzaktan öğretimin öğretmenler için kullanımı dört başlık altında toplanmıştır. 1. Başlangıç niteliklerinin geliştirilmesi: Öğretmenlerin mesleki becerilerini geliştirmeye odaklanılmaktadır. 2. Sürekli mesleki gelişim: Çalışma hayatları boyunca öğretmenlerin bilgi, beceri ve uzmanlığını geliştiren programlar oluşturulmaktadır. 3. Müfredat reformu ve değişimi için öğretmenlerin yedinden yönlendirilmesi: Öğretmenleri neyi öğrettikleri ve nasıl öğrettiklerini değiştirmesidir. 4. Öğretmenlerin kariyer gelişimi: Yetenekli öğretmenlerin kariyer geliştirme faaliyetleri için oluşturulan yüksek lisans, sertifika ve hizmet programları oluşturulmaktadır.
  16. 16. KAYNAKÇA •Tekinarslan, E. ve Gürer, M.D. (2020), Açık ve Uzaktan Öğrenme, Çankaya/ANKARA (syf 128-142 arası) •Dinçer, S. (2020), Öğretim Teknolojileri, Yenimahalle/ANKARA (syf 29-32 arası) •https://ogem.atauni.edu.tr/2020/05/07/uzaktan-ogreticinin-rolleri/#page-content
  17. 17. SLİDESHARE ÖDEV ADRESİM •https://www2.slideshare.net/ZeynepYorulmaz2

