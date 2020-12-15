Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENME HARMANLAŞMIŞ ÖĞRENME ORTAMLARI DOÇ.DR. AĞAH TUĞRUL KORUCU ZEYNEP YORULMAZ /19310401042
HARMANLAŞMIŞ ÖĞRENME NEDİR? Karma öğrenme, hibrit öğrenme, karışık öğrenme olarak da bilinen harmanlanmış öğrenme en sade ...
Online : Bu kısım daha çok öğrenmeye yönelik ilk kısımlardır ki bunlar bilgi ve kavrama olarak düşünülebilir. Ayrıca bilgi...
HARMANLAŞMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERİ 1. YÜZ YÜZE MODELLER: Tipik bir okul yapısına en yakın modeldir. Online eğitim duruma göre ...
HARMANLAŞMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERİ 4. ESNEK MODEL: Materyal önce online olarak verilir. Öğretmenler gerektiğinde destek vermek...
Harmanlanmış öğrenme sınıflarda daha çok teknolojinin ve internetin kullanılmasını değil, bunun dengeli bir şekilde sınıf ...
TÜRKİYE’DE HARMANLAŞMIŞ ÖĞRENME Türkiye’de ise EBA, Vitamin Eğitim gibi eğitim portallar ve içerik sağlayıcılar kullanılar...
KİŞİSELLEŞTİRİLMİŞ ÖĞRENME Herkes farklı şekillerde ve farklı hızlarda öğrenir. Kişiselleştirilmiş öğrenme de bu önermeye ...
Öğretmenler, bizzat kendileri öğrenme nesneleri oluşturarak veya diğer öğretmenlerin yaptıkları çalışmaları içeren My.AltS...
KAYNAKÇA Öğretim Teknolojileri, Serkan Dinçer, Pegem Akademi(syf 142-155, 42, 127) https://tr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harmanl...
4 harmanlasmis ogrenme
4 harmanlasmis ogrenme
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

4 harmanlasmis ogrenme

12 views

Published on

Danışman: DOÇ.DR. Agah T. Korucu
Hazırlayan: Zeynep Yorulmaz

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

4 harmanlasmis ogrenme

  1. 1. AÇIK VE UZAKTAN ÖĞRENME HARMANLAŞMIŞ ÖĞRENME ORTAMLARI DOÇ.DR. AĞAH TUĞRUL KORUCU ZEYNEP YORULMAZ /19310401042
  2. 2. HARMANLAŞMIŞ ÖĞRENME NEDİR? Karma öğrenme, hibrit öğrenme, karışık öğrenme olarak da bilinen harmanlanmış öğrenme en sade tanımıyla geleneksel eğitim metodunun çevrimiçi (online) eğitim materyalleriyle zenginleştirilmesi yani harmanlanması olarak tanımlanmaktadır. (wikipedia)
  3. 3. Online : Bu kısım daha çok öğrenmeye yönelik ilk kısımlardır ki bunlar bilgi ve kavrama olarak düşünülebilir. Ayrıca bilginin kazanılması, tekrara ve bilgiye yönelik egzersizlere bağlı olduğu söylenebilir. Yüz yüze : Bu kısım ise öğrenmeye yönelik daha ileri basamakları kapsamaktadır. Sentez, analiz ve değerlendirme öğrenmenin ileri basamakları olarak sayabiliriz. Bu kısım etkileşimlerle desteklenmelidir. Harmanlanmış Öğrenme : Harmanlanmış öğrenme geleneksel eğitimi desteklemek amacıyla teknolojik materyallerin kullanılması olarak düşünülmemelidir. Harmanlanmış öğrenmedeki denge çevrimiçi ağırlıklı eğitim veren bir kurumun verimliliği arttırmak amacıyla çevrimiçi eğitime ek olarak yüz yüze ders vermesi olarak da düşünülebilir. (Yüz yüze + Çevrimiçi eğitim)
  4. 4. HARMANLAŞMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERİ 1. YÜZ YÜZE MODELLER: Tipik bir okul yapısına en yakın modeldir. Online eğitim duruma göre verilir. Karma öğrenmenin herhangi bir biçimine belli bir sınıftaki sadece belli öğrenciler katılırlar. 2. ROTASYON MODELİ: Farklı istasyonlar arasında –online çalışarak veya öğretmenle yüz yüze vakit geçirerek- dönüşümlü olarak çalışırlar. – Kaliforniya’daki karma öğrenme yaklaşımı kullanan ilköğretim okullarının yüzde 80’i rotasyon modelini takip etmektedir. 3. İSTASYON ROL MODELİ: İstasyon rotasyon modelinde öğrenciler belli bir derste veya konuda belli sürelerde en az bir tanesi online olan farklı öğrenme istasyonlarında çalışırlar. Diğer istasyonlarda küçük grup veya tüm sınıf öğretimi, grup projeleri, kişiye özel ders verme ve kalem-kâğıt ödevleri gibi çalışmalar yapılabilir. 4. LABORATUVAR İSTASYON MODELİ: “Laboratuvar rotasyon modelinde öğrenciler sınıf ile bilgisayar laboratuvarı arasında belli sürelerle geçiş yaparlar. Sınıf genellikle diğer öğrenme çalışmalarına ayrılmıştır.”
  5. 5. HARMANLAŞMIŞ ÖĞRENME MODELLERİ 4. ESNEK MODEL: Materyal önce online olarak verilir. Öğretmenler gerektiğinde destek vermek için sınıftadır ancak, öğrenciler bağımsız olarak öğrendikleri ve yeni kavramların alıştırmasını dijital ortamda yaptıkları için öğrenme öncelikle öğrencilerin kendi rehberliğinde gerçekleşir. 5. ONLİNE LABORATUVAR MODELİ 6. BİREYSEL MODEL: Genelde liselerde kullanılır. Öğrencilere okulda verilenlerin dışında ders alma fırsatı vermektedir. 7. ONLİNE MODEL: Yüz yüze modelin tam karşıtıdır. 8. TERS-YÜZ EDİLMİŞ SINIFLAR: Ters-yüz edilmiş sınıf veya tersine öğrenme yöntemi teknolojinin sınıfta harcanan geleneksel zamanı tersine çevirmek için kullanıldığı bir öğrenme yaklaşımıdır. Geçmişte sınıf süresi öğrencilere ders anlatmak için kullanılıyorsa, artık tersine bir modelde bu süre bireysel öğrenmeyi teşvik etmek ve öğrencilere birebir yardım etmek ve öğrenci- öğretmen etkileşimini geliştirmek için kullanılmaktadır.
  6. 6. Harmanlanmış öğrenme sınıflarda daha çok teknolojinin ve internetin kullanılmasını değil, bunun dengeli bir şekilde sınıf içi etkinlikleri de destekleyecek bir şekilde kullanılmasını öneriyor. Örneğin, öğrenci laboratuvarda deney yaparak öğrenirken simülasyonla, web tabanlı etkinliklerle sanal olarak bunu destekleyebiliyor. Böylece hem yüz yüze öğrenmenin avantajlarını, hem de web tabanlı öğrenmenin avantajlarını birlikte kullanabiliyor. Harmanlanmış öğrenmede okul dışında internet üzerinde bir sanal sınıf oluşturabiliyor ve bu sanal sınıf üzerinde hem bir önceki dersle ilgili hem de bir sonraki dersle ilgili ödev, soru, quiz, not, sunum, video, animasyon paylaşılabiliyor. Öğrenenin bir önceki derste öğrendiklerini pekiştirmesini ve bir sonraki derse de hazırlıklı olarak gelmesi sağlanabiliyor. Harmanlanmış öğrenme ile öğretmenin görev ve sorumlulukları azalmıyor aksine daha da artıyor. Öğretmen öğrenenleri yönlendiren bir rehber haline geliyor. Şunu unutmayalım: Teknoloji hiçbir zaman öğretmenin yerini alamayacak, önemini azaltamayacak fakat öğretmenin görev tanımını değiştirecek
  7. 7. TÜRKİYE’DE HARMANLAŞMIŞ ÖĞRENME Türkiye’de ise EBA, Vitamin Eğitim gibi eğitim portallar ve içerik sağlayıcılar kullanılarak sınıfta yapılan yüz yüze öğrenmeyle desteklenerek harmanlanmış öğrenme modeli uygulanabiliyor. Model bütün dünyada gittikçe yaygınlaşıyor. Türkiye’de araştırmacılar dışında harmanlanmış öğrenme modeli bilinmiyor ve uygulanmıyor. Bu model daha çok yüksek lisans ve doktora düzeyinde yapılan araştırmalarda kullanılıyor. Genellikle de üniversite düzeyinde yapılan araştırmalarda kullanıldığı görülüyor. Ancak bu model ilköğretim ve ortaöğretim düzeyinde daha olumlu sonuçlar verebilir. Fatih projesi harmanlaşmış öğrenme modeli için doğru uygulanırsa büyük bir girişim olur.
  8. 8. KİŞİSELLEŞTİRİLMİŞ ÖĞRENME Herkes farklı şekillerde ve farklı hızlarda öğrenir. Kişiselleştirilmiş öğrenme de bu önermeye dayanan bir öğretim modelidir. Her öğrencinin güçlü yönleri, ihtiyaçları, becerileri ve ilgi alanlarına göre öğrenmeyi ve öğrenme etkinliklerini özelleştirmeyi amaçlar. Her öğrenci için kişiselleştirilmiş etkinlikler Kişiselleştirilmiş Öğrenme Planları, AltSchool deneyiminin temelini oluşturuyor. Öğretmenler, aileler ve öğrenciler ile birlikte, öğrencinin ilgi alanları, beğenileri, güçlü yönleri ve zayıf yönlerine dayanan bir dizi hedef belirlemesi için birlikte çalışıyorlar. Her çocuk, kendisi için belirlenen bu hedeflere ulaşmasını sağlayacak bireysel ve grup etkinlikleri içeren haftalık bir “oynatma listesi (play list)” alıyor.
  9. 9. Öğretmenler, bizzat kendileri öğrenme nesneleri oluşturarak veya diğer öğretmenlerin yaptıkları çalışmaları içeren My.AltSchool kitaplığında arama yaparak ve uygun nesneleri seçerek her öğrenciye özel “oynatma listesi” hazırlıyorlar. Bu son derece verimli şekilde tasarlanmış öğretim etkinlikleri sırasında öğretmen rahatça sınıfta öğrenciler arasında dolaşarak onları gözlemleyebiliyor ve yüz yüze öğrencilerle etkileşim kurarak etkili geri bildirimler verip gerekli yönlendirmeleri yapabiliyor.
  10. 10. KAYNAKÇA Öğretim Teknolojileri, Serkan Dinçer, Pegem Akademi(syf 142-155, 42, 127) https://tr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harmanlanmış_öğrenme https://eflatunplatosucom.wordpress.com/2016/07/10/karma-harmanlanmis-ogrenme- modelleri/ https://www.hurriyet.com.tr/egitim/harmanlanmis-ogrenme-blended-learning-26013389 https://medium.com/türkiye/bir-kişiselleştirilmiş-öğrenme-modeli-altschool-

×