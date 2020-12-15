3 e-ogrenme-platformlari

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KAYNAKÇA http://www.khanacademy.org.tr/hakkimizda.asp?ID=1 https://www.adtorium.com/blog/google-drive-nedir-ve-kullanimi h...
Danışman: DOÇ.DR. Agah T. Korucu
Hazırlayan: Zeynep Yorulmaz

  1. 1. Zeynep YORULMAZ / 19310401042 Danışman DOÇ. DR. AGAH TUĞRUL KORUCU UDEMY, MOOCS’A GENEL BAKIŞ, GOOGLE DRİVE VE MOOT, MİND 42, BEYAZPANO, KHAN ACADEMY
  2. 2. KHAN ACADEMY Teknoloji ve insan odaklı, hayat boyu öğrenme prensibi üzerine kuruludur. Amacı herkesin, istediği an, istediği yerde dünya standartlarında ve ücretsiz bir öğrenim imkanına sahip olabilmesini sağlamaktır. Sunduğu tüm eğitim içeriği herkese açıktır: Öğrenci, öğretmen, işadamı, ev hanımı… Khan Academy'deki eğitici içerik ve öğrenim kaynaklarına hiçbir bedel ödemeden ulaşabilirsiniz. Yani bilgiye ulaşmak tamamen ücretsizdir. Bu da eğitimde fırsat eşitliği ilkesine uygundur.
  3. 3. Türkçe Eğitimde Fırsat Eşitliği 8.500'e yakın Türkçe video ile Khan Academy kütüphanesi zengin bir dijital kaynak sunmaktadır. Türkçe dersleri Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı'nın kısa adı EBA olan Eğitim Bilişim Ağı'nda yayınlanıyor ve ülke genelinde onbinlerce okula ulaşıyor. Aynı zamanda Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı'nın Hayat Boyu Öğrenme Genel Müdürlüğü ile yapılan bir işbirliği çerçevesinde eğitim içeriğinden geçmişte dilediği eğitimi alma şansı olmamış ya da eksiklerini telafi etmek isteyen bireylerin de yararlanması amaçlanıyor.
  4. 4. Khan Academy’nin kurucusu Salman Khan bu konudaki düşüncesini, “Öğrenme konusuna olan bakışımız, öğrettiğimiz her şeyden çok daha önemli. Eğer toplum olarak öğrenirken çabalamamız gerektiğini kabullenirsek, insanlığın potansiyeli uçsuz bucaksız bir hal alacaktır” cümleleriyle özetliyor ve herkesi öğrenmeye davet ediyor.
  5. 5. MOOCS’A GENEL BAKIŞ (Kitlesel çevrimiçi açık kurs) Kitlesel çevrimiçi açık kurs (MOOC) farklı alanlarda öğrenmeyi destekleyen ücretsiz çevrimiçi bir kurstur ve bilgisayarı ile internet bağlantısı olan herkese açıktır. MOOC kurslarının amacı, dünyanın farklı yerlerinden eğitimci ve öğrencileri bir araya getirebilmektir. MOOC dersleri ücretsizdir ve internet bağlantısının bulunduğu her yerden herkes katılabilir. Kurs sonrasında bir Katılım Sertifikası satın alabilirsiniz.
  6. 6. UDEMY 2009’da kurulmuştur. Udemy, dünyanın her yerindeki öğrencilerin dünyanın her yerindeki en iyi eğitimi almasına imkan sağlayan, öğretme ve öğrenme için benzersiz gerçekten olan küresel bir pazardır. Burada bağımsız eğitmenler kendi offline eğitimlerini sunuyorlar. Her öğretmen yada eğitici kendi kursunu ücretli veya ücretsiz olarak öğrencilere sunabiliyor. Kurucuları, Eren Bali, Oktay Çağlar ve Gagan Biyani’dir.
  7. 7. UDEMY Udemy ile zamandan tasarruf sağlarsınız. Bütçenizi zorlamaz, cep dostu bir kurstur. Eğitim ortamını ve koşullarını siz belirlersiniz. Kendi eğitmeninizi kendiniz belirlersiniz. İstediğiniz herhangi bir dilde eğitim alabilirsiniz. Eğitiminiz bittiğinde elinizde sertifikanız olur.
  8. 8. MİND 42 (Kavram Haritası) Zihin haritası kelimeleri ve düşünceleri birbirine bağlamak ve bunları bir anahtar kelime veya düşünce etrafında toplamak için kullanılan bir diyagramdır. Düşünceleri oluşturmak, görselleştirmek, tasarlamak ve sınıflandırmak ile birlikte, eğitim alanında, organizasyonda, problem çözümünde ve karar alma süreçlerinde kullanılır. Bilgiler arasındaki anlamsal ya da diğer bağlantıları gösteren ortası resimli bir diyagramdır. Genellikle, diyagramlar, resimler, sözcükler ve çizgiler içerir.
  9. 9. ZİHİN HARİTALARI İÇİN NEDEN MİND42 HİZMETİNİ KULLANMALI? Verdiği hizmet ücretsiz, basit ve kolay anlaşılır. Kurulum gerekmiyor, oluşturduğunuz zihin haritalarına her yerden erişilebilir. Düğümlere simgeler, bağlantılar eklenebiliyor. Eş zamanlı takım çalışmasına olanak sağlıyor. Freemind ya da başka zihin haritası programlarından içe aktarım gerçekleştirilebilir.
  10. 10. BEYAZPANO Beyazpano, eğitmenlerin çevrimiçi sınıflar oluşturabildikleri, bu sınıflar altında yer alan kütüphanelere dosyalar yükleyerek saklayabildikleri ve gerektiğinde öğrencileri ile paylaşabildikleri, çevrimiçi ödevler veya sınavlar oluşturabildikleri, bu fonksiyonlarla entegre olan not defterinde öğrencilerin tüm ders notlarını izleyebildikleri ve öğrencilere geri bildirim verebildikleri tamamen ÜCRETSİZ ve GÜVENLİ bir sınıf yönetimi uygulamasıdır.
  11. 11. GOOGLE DRİVE Dökümanlarınızı, raporlarınızı, resimlerinizi ve daha bir çok şeyi Google'ın size özel olarak tahsis ettiği bilgisayarda online bir şekilde saklayabilirsiniz. Gmail hesabı olan herkes Google Drive kullanabilir. Dosya ve belgelerinizi saklamanıza olanak sağlayan Google Drive, 15 GB kapasiteye kadar ücretsizdir. Dilerseniz Google Drive'ı ücretli olarak da 30 TB kapasiteye kadar arttırabilirsiniz.
  12. 12. Google Drive'nızdan kolaylıkla paylaşabileceğiniz ya da sizinle paylaşılabilecek dosya türleri şunlardır; Kendi içerikleri (E-Tablolar, Slaytlar, Formlar vb.) Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point Görüntü, metin, video ve ses dosyaları Adobe Portable Document Format, Illustrator, Photoshop Sıkıştırılmış dosya türleri ( ZIP, RAR vb.) Scalable Vector Graphics (.SVG) PostScript (.EPS, PS) Fonts (TTF) XML Paper Specification (.XPS) MTS dosyaları
  13. 13. KAYNAKÇA http://www.khanacademy.org.tr/hakkimizda.asp?ID=1 https://www.adtorium.com/blog/google-drive-nedir-ve-kullanimi https://onedio.com/haber/google-drive-nedir-ne-ise-yarar-nasil-kullanilir-894148 https://www.beyazpano.com/ https://www.beyazpano.com/about https://www.udemy.com/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mind42 https://mind42.com/public/56e8ea4b-e911-41a4-a06b-185909dbecda http://neuprojem.blogspot.com/2016/03/2.html

