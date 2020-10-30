Ensayo zeus garcia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universidad “Antonio José de Sucre” 1er Semestre Electricidad Mención Instalaciones Eléctricas Materia: Investigación I Alumno: Zeus Oliver García Montes C.I: 25964300
  2. 2. Método Científico El método científico sería el procedimiento mediante el cual podemos alcanzar un conocimiento objetivo de la realidad, tratando de dar respuesta a las interrogantes acerca del orden de la naturaleza.
  3. 3. PASOS DEL METODO CIENTIFICO LA OBSERVACION LA HIPOTESIS LA EXPERIMENTACION LA ORGANIZACION DE LA INFORMACION LAS CONCLUSIONES O COMUNICACION DE LOS RESULTADOS OBTENIDOS
  4. 4. Una vez quise ver unas películas en mi casa con unos amigos y cuando voy a encender el televisor no encendía, la cual es algo que puedo aplicar para mi ensayo ya que en el momento fue como que si siguiera los pasos del método científico. Observación: Fui rápidamente a ver porque no encendía mi televisor
  5. 5. ¿Porque mi televisor no enciende?
  6. 6. Lo primero que llegue a pensar es que el enchufe estaba mal o que se había ido la luz o si era que el televisor estaba dañado. La cual es como decir que esta es mi hipotesis
  7. 7. Verifique que, si hubiera luz, enchufe el televisor en otro tomacorriente En este caso la experimentación Y así era la expresión de la cara de mis amigos al ver que yo hacia todo este proceso .
  8. 8. Después de haber realizado todo este procedimiento y llegue a la conclusión de que el televisor no servía les dije a mis amigos que lo iba a mandar a revisar entonces quedamos en ver las películas en casa de un vecino y se fue la luz.

