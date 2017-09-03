Mitosis y meiosis ZEUS ANTONIO DE LA CRUZ VAZQUEZ
MitosisMitosis • Fase del ciclo celular en que la célula se divide, produciéndose dos células con el mismo contenido de AD...
Durante la mitosisDurante la mitosis • Los cromosomas se condensan • Se rompe la envoltura nuclear • El citoesqueleto se r...
MeiosisMeiosis • Fase del ciclo celular de células germinales (gónada) en que una célula se divide, produciéndose cuatro c...
Que necesita la célula para poder dividirse y repartir su ADN de manera equitativa? • Condensar su ADN (cromosomas), de ta...
Etapas de la mitosisEtapas de la mitosis • Profase • Prometafase • Metafase • Anafase • Telofase
Profase • Condensación de cromosomas • Inicio de la formación del uso mitótico • Centrosomas en polos opuestos • Ruptura d...
Prometafase • Los comosomas se acortan y se engrosan. • Desarrollo del uso mitótico • Los microtubulos se adhieren al cent...
Metafase • Cromosomas alineados al centro. Cada cromosoma replicado (dos cromatidas) esta unido de su centrómero a un micr...
Anafase • Las cromatidas hermanas se separan y se mueven a polos opuestos. • Acortamiento y desplazamiento de los microtúb...
Telofase • Los cromosomas alcanzan los polos de la célula. • Se forma el núcleo y demás estructuras membranales.
Citocinesis División citoplásmica de las células. Mediante un anillo contractil de miosina y actina. Empieza desde la anaf...
2 (2n) 2n 2n 4n n=1
Regulación de la mitosis MPF
Rompimiento de la membrana nuclear
Inactivación de MPF en la metafase (punto de verificación)
Que pasa en la célula al inactivar a la quinasa • Se revierten todos los procesos regulados por MPF. Cómo? • Actúan fosfat...
Reaparición de la membrana nuclear
Páginas para consultar animaciones o películas sobre mitosis • http://www.johnkyrk.com/mitosis.html • http://www.phschool....
Meiosis
• Es un fenómeno especializado en el ciclo celular que reduce el número de cromosomas a la mitad. • Producción de células ...
• Algunos organismos inferiores se dividen por meiosis • En los animales y plantas multicelulares la meiosis está restring...
• El desarrollo de la progenie de un organismo se inicia con la fusión de esos gametos con la fertilización
• A diferencia de la mitosis, la meiosis resulta en la división de una célula diploide en progenie haploide – Cada una con...
Dos divisiones consecutivas La reducción en el número de cromosomas se origina de dos procesos de división nuclear y celul...
• Al igual que la mitosis, la meiosis I inicia después de que la fase S se ha terminado y los cromosomas se han replicado ...
• Las cromátides hermanas permanecen juntas y terminan así (un miembreo de cada par de cromosomas formado por dos cromátid...
• La meiosis I va seguida de la meiosis II, la cual se parece a la mitosis en que la cromátides hermanas se separan y se s...
• El emparejamiento de los cromosomas homólogos después de la replicación da como resultado la recombinación de las cromát...
• La recombinación es clave para generar diversidad genética, fenómeno crítico para la evolución de las especies • Da como...
• La recombinación entre cromosomas homólogos ocurre durante la profase de la meiosis I • Leptoteno • Zigoteno • Paquiteno...
Profase de la meiosis I
Leptoteno • El ADN comienza condensarse. • Las secuencias homologas de los cromosomas empiezan a reconocerse. Leptoteno. L...
Zigoteno • Mayor condensamiento del ADN. • Comienza la sinapsis de los cromosomas. • Se forma el complejo sinaptonémico. •...
Complejo sinaptonémico •Esta estructura, presente solamente durante la profase meiótica, sería la mediadora estructural de...
Paquiteno • Termina la recombinación. • Los cromosomas permanecen unidos en los sitios de cruzamiento (quiasma)
Diploteno • Desaparece el complejo sinaptonémico. • Los cromosomas se separan en casi toda su longitud pero permanecen uni...
Diacinesis • Final de la profase I • Transición a la metafase • Cromososmas completamente condensados unidos por los quias...
• Durante la metafase I los cromosomas bivalentes se alinean en el huso. • La anafase I inicia con la separación de los cr...
• Cuando se completa la meiosis I, cada célula hija ha adquirido un miembro de cada par de cromosomas homólogos consistent...
• La meiosis II inicia inmediatamente después de la citocinesis, antes de que los cromosomas se descondensen • Parece una ...
Regulación de la meiosis en los ovocitos • La meiosis de los ovocitos se regula en dos puntos del ciclo celular • El prime...
• La división celular con la que termina la meiosis I de los ovocitos es asimétrica • Se produce un ovocito de tamaño norm...
• El factor responsable del arresto en metafase II está presente en el citoplasma del ovocito –Factor citostático • Su com...
Permanece arrestado en la metafase II hasta la fertilización
Fertilización • En la fertilización, el espermatozoide se une a un receptor específico sobre la superficie del óvulo y se ...
• Después de que termina la meiosis el huevo fertilizado contiene 2 núcleos haploides –Pronúcleos • Cada una derivado de u...
• Los dos pronúcleos (haploides) entran en la fase S del ciclo celular y replican su ADN conforme se acercan uno al otro •...
MITOSIS Y MEIOSIS
MITOSIS Y MEIOSIS
MITOSIS Y MEIOSIS
MITOSIS Y MEIOSIS
MITOSIS Y MEIOSIS
MITOSIS Y MEIOSIS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MITOSIS Y MEIOSIS

36 views

Published on

GENETICA

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

MITOSIS Y MEIOSIS

  1. 1. Mitosis y meiosis ZEUS ANTONIO DE LA CRUZ VAZQUEZ
  2. 2. MitosisMitosis • Fase del ciclo celular en que la célula se divide, produciéndose dos células con el mismo contenido de ADN. • Manera de reproducirse de organismos eucariotas unicelulares y células somáticas de multicelulares. 2n 2n 2n
  3. 3. Durante la mitosisDurante la mitosis • Los cromosomas se condensan • Se rompe la envoltura nuclear • El citoesqueleto se reorganiza para formar el aparato mitótico • Los cromosomas se mueven a los polos opuestos de la célula
  4. 4. MeiosisMeiosis • Fase del ciclo celular de células germinales (gónada) en que una célula se divide, produciéndose cuatro células haploides, es decir con la mitad del ADN que el organismo multicelular. 2n 2n 2n n n n n
  5. 5. Que necesita la célula para poder dividirse y repartir su ADN de manera equitativa? • Condensar su ADN (cromosomas), de tal manera que se reparta solo una copia a cada célula. Un set de cromosomas para cada célula. • Estructuras accesorias que permitan tal distribución (huso mitótico y centrosomas) • Espacio libre para todos estos procesos (desmantelar membrana nuclear, retículo endoplásmico, aparato de Golgi).
  6. 6. Etapas de la mitosisEtapas de la mitosis • Profase • Prometafase • Metafase • Anafase • Telofase
  7. 7. Profase • Condensación de cromosomas • Inicio de la formación del uso mitótico • Centrosomas en polos opuestos • Ruptura de la membrana nuclear
  8. 8. Prometafase • Los comosomas se acortan y se engrosan. • Desarrollo del uso mitótico • Los microtubulos se adhieren al centrómero de los cromosomas
  9. 9. Metafase • Cromosomas alineados al centro. Cada cromosoma replicado (dos cromatidas) esta unido de su centrómero a un microtúbulo de cada polo celular. Cromatidas hermanas Centrómero
  10. 10. Anafase • Las cromatidas hermanas se separan y se mueven a polos opuestos. • Acortamiento y desplazamiento de los microtúbulos del huso mitótico.
  11. 11. Telofase • Los cromosomas alcanzan los polos de la célula. • Se forma el núcleo y demás estructuras membranales.
  12. 12. Citocinesis División citoplásmica de las células. Mediante un anillo contractil de miosina y actina. Empieza desde la anafase
  13. 13. 2 (2n) 2n 2n 4n n=1
  14. 14. Regulación de la mitosis MPF
  15. 15. Rompimiento de la membrana nuclear
  16. 16. Inactivación de MPF en la metafase (punto de verificación)
  17. 17. Que pasa en la célula al inactivar a la quinasa • Se revierten todos los procesos regulados por MPF. Cómo? • Actúan fosfatasas que remueven los grupos fosfatos que MPF había agregado. • En histonas (se descondensa el ADN). • Reaparece el nucleo y organelos.
  18. 18. Reaparición de la membrana nuclear
  19. 19. Páginas para consultar animaciones o películas sobre mitosis • http://www.johnkyrk.com/mitosis.html • http://www.phschool.com/science/biology_place/biocoach/mitos • http://www.lewport.wnyric.org/jwanamaker/animations/mitosis.h • http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/baby/divi_flash.html
  20. 20. Meiosis
  21. 21. • Es un fenómeno especializado en el ciclo celular que reduce el número de cromosomas a la mitad. • Producción de células hijas haploides 2n 2n 2n n n n n
  22. 22. • Algunos organismos inferiores se dividen por meiosis • En los animales y plantas multicelulares la meiosis está restringida a las células germinales • Clave para la reproducción sexual
  23. 23. • El desarrollo de la progenie de un organismo se inicia con la fusión de esos gametos con la fertilización
  24. 24. • A diferencia de la mitosis, la meiosis resulta en la división de una célula diploide en progenie haploide – Cada una contiene solo un miembro de cada par de cromosomas homólogos que estuvieron presentes en el progenitor diploide
  25. 25. Dos divisiones consecutivas La reducción en el número de cromosomas se origina de dos procesos de división nuclear y celular (meiosis I y meiosis II) que derivan de una sola replicación del ADN durante la fase S precedente del ciclo celular
  26. 26. • Al igual que la mitosis, la meiosis I inicia después de que la fase S se ha terminado y los cromosomas se han replicado produciendo cromátides hermanas idénticas • Durante la meiosis I, los cromosomas homólogos primero se emparejan uno frente a otro y luego se segregan a diferentes células hijas
  27. 27. • Las cromátides hermanas permanecen juntas y terminan así (un miembreo de cada par de cromosomas formado por dos cromátides hermanas) hasta culminar la primera división meiótica.
  28. 28. • La meiosis I va seguida de la meiosis II, la cual se parece a la mitosis en que la cromátides hermanas se separan y se segregan a diferentes células hijas. • La meiosis II termina con la producción de cuatro células hijas haploides • Cada una contiene solo una copia de cada cromosoma
  29. 29. • El emparejamiento de los cromosomas homólogos después de la replicación da como resultado la recombinación de las cromátides entre cromosomas
  30. 30. • La recombinación es clave para generar diversidad genética, fenómeno crítico para la evolución de las especies • Da como resultado el intercambio de genes entre cromosomas homólogos apareados • Las diferencias genéticas entre individuos proporcionan el material inicial para la selección natural, la cual permite a las especies desarrollarse y adaptarse a cambios de las condiciones medioambientales
  31. 31. • La recombinación entre cromosomas homólogos ocurre durante la profase de la meiosis I • Leptoteno • Zigoteno • Paquiteno • Diploteno • Diacinesis
  32. 32. Profase de la meiosis I
  33. 33. Leptoteno • El ADN comienza condensarse. • Las secuencias homologas de los cromosomas empiezan a reconocerse. Leptoteno. Lepto=delgado
  34. 34. Zigoteno • Mayor condensamiento del ADN. • Comienza la sinapsis de los cromosomas. • Se forma el complejo sinaptonémico. • Inicia la recombinación
  35. 35. Complejo sinaptonémico •Esta estructura, presente solamente durante la profase meiótica, sería la mediadora estructural del proceso de apareamiento cromosómico y el soporte del de recombinación génica. •Mantiene a los cromosomas homólogos estrechamente asociados y alineados
  36. 36. Paquiteno • Termina la recombinación. • Los cromosomas permanecen unidos en los sitios de cruzamiento (quiasma)
  37. 37. Diploteno • Desaparece el complejo sinaptonémico. • Los cromosomas se separan en casi toda su longitud pero permanecen unidos en los quiasmas (puntos de recombinación). • Indispensable para el alineamiento correcto en la metafase • En este estado cada par de cromosomas (llamados bivalentes), consiste en 4 cromátides con su quiasma claramente visible
  38. 38. Diacinesis • Final de la profase I • Transición a la metafase • Cromososmas completamente condensados unidos por los quiasmas
  39. 39. • Durante la metafase I los cromosomas bivalentes se alinean en el huso. • La anafase I inicia con la separación de los cromosomas homólogos de los quiasmas • Las cromátides hermanas permanecen unidas en sus centromeros
  40. 40. • Cuando se completa la meiosis I, cada célula hija ha adquirido un miembro de cada par de cromosomas homólogos consistente en dos cromátides hermanas
  41. 41. • La meiosis II inicia inmediatamente después de la citocinesis, antes de que los cromosomas se descondensen • Parece una mitosis • En la metafase II los cromosomas se alinean en el huso y los microtúbulos se unen al cinetocoro de las cromátides hermanas • Inicia la anafase II • Las cromátides hermanas se segregan a polos opuestos • La citocinesis II da logar a la aparición de células haploides
  42. 42. Regulación de la meiosis en los ovocitos • La meiosis de los ovocitos se regula en dos puntos del ciclo celular • El primero es en el diploteno de la meiosis I • Los ovocitos pueden permanecer arrestados durante mucho tiempo (40-50 años en mujeres) • La meiosis del ovocito se reinicia en respuesta a un estímulo hormonal y continúa hasta la ovulación
  43. 43. • La división celular con la que termina la meiosis I de los ovocitos es asimétrica • Se produce un ovocito de tamaño normal y un pequeño cuerpo polar • El ovocito continua con la meiosis II sin haber reestructurado su núcleo o descondensado los cromosomas • Los ovocitos vuelven a ser arrestados en me metafase II
  44. 44. • El factor responsable del arresto en metafase II está presente en el citoplasma del ovocito –Factor citostático • Su componente primordial es una proteína
  45. 45. Permanece arrestado en la metafase II hasta la fertilización
  46. 46. Fertilización • En la fertilización, el espermatozoide se une a un receptor específico sobre la superficie del óvulo y se funde en su membrana plasmática • Termina la meiosis II • Liberación del segundo cuerpo polar • Inicia el desarrollo de un nuevo organismo diploide • Contiene información genética derivada de ambos progenitores • Inician ciclos celulares mitóticos
  47. 47. • Después de que termina la meiosis el huevo fertilizado contiene 2 núcleos haploides –Pronúcleos • Cada una derivado de un progenitor
  48. 48. • Los dos pronúcleos (haploides) entran en la fase S del ciclo celular y replican su ADN conforme se acercan uno al otro • Cuando se encuentran, el cigoto entra en la fase M de su primera división por mitosis • Las envolturas de los pronúcleos se rompen y los cromosomas condensados se alinean en el aparato mitótico • Termina mitosis • Dos células embrionarias conteniendo un genoma diploide

×