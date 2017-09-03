Área de Quirófanos Zeus Antonio De La Cruz Vázquez
IATREION
› ACTO QUIRURGICO
FELIX TERRIER 1893 METODO ASEPTICO
UBICACIÓN - Acceso - Comunicación: áreas criticas y depto. Auxiliares - Posición terminal - Ruta de evacuación
DISEÑO › No hay diseño universal, c/u esta proyectado para satisfacer necesidades A • Material complejo B • Impedir contam...
SALA DE OPERACIONES PARA CIRUGIA AMBULATORIA - Área de recepción - Vestidor - Sala de preparación - Sala de espera “Áreas ...
SALA DE CIRUGIA PARA PACIENTES HOSPITALIZADOS En pacientes, quienes por sus condiciones preoperatorias o posoperatorias de...
Áreas de recepción y corredores • Espacio para circulación de equipos. • Amplitud para permitir la circulación de camas, c...
Sala de lavado • Ingreso desde el corredor y acceso a la sala. • Iluminación. • Surtidor automático de agua. • Reloj para ...
AREAS DE RESTRICCIÓN Negra, gris, blanco
ZONA NEGRA
ZONA GRIS
ACCESO DEL PERSONAL
TRAMPAS DE CAMILLAS
TRAMPAS DE MATERIALES Y EQUIPOS Ventanas de doble puerta corrediza, por donde ingresan y salen materiales que se han de oc...
ZONA BLANCA
Area de quirofano
