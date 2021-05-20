Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Group 1 Balut, Tesoro, Carpio, Flores, Lanaon, Puguon, Tamayao
Mercury Drug is more than just a pharmacy - it is the country's trusted and caring health and wellness partner, providing ...
Mercury Drug Through The Years • 1945 • 1948 • 1952 • 1956 • 1958 • 1963 • 1964 • 1965 • 1967 • 1969 • 1976 • 1978 • 1981 ...
Mercury Drug Through The Years • 1995 • 1996 • 1998 • 1999 • 2000 • 2002 • 2003 • 2004 • 2005 • 2009 • 2010 • 2011 • 2012 ...
Mercury Drug Awards
● Convenient options to buy and send any item ● Full order served in any of more than 1,000 stores nationwide ● No service...
Gamot Padala 3 Easy Steps: 1. Place your order by calling your preferred Mercury Drug store. 2. Arrange pick-up at your pr...
Gamot Padala Example: You live in Cubao, Quezon City Step 1: Call Mercury Drug QC Cubao Pinatubo and place your order. Ste...
Gamot Padala • 3 Easy Steps: 1. Order via www.mercurydrug.com. 2. Fill up the form, select the Mercury Drug store where yo...
Gamot Padala
Gamot Padala 1. CALL 2. ORDER and PAY 3. DELIVER
Gamot Padala
● The drugstore’s website is very patient-friendly because not only do they have various discounts, they also give the pat...
About Mercury Drug
About Mercury Drug
About Mercury Drug
About Mercury Drug
About Mercury Drug
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
43 views
May. 20, 2021

About Mercury Drug

This is not sponsored, we do not advertise any brand. This is just a requirement for our course, Pharmacy Informatics.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

About Mercury Drug

  1. 1. Group 1 Balut, Tesoro, Carpio, Flores, Lanaon, Puguon, Tamayao
  2. 2. Mercury Drug is more than just a pharmacy - it is the country's trusted and caring health and wellness partner, providing the widest range of branded and generic medicines, as well as a complete line of healthcare and personal care products, including medical devices, and basic everyday needs. Through the years, Mercury Drug has opened store after store all over the Philippines to bring medicines within easy reach of its customers. Brief Description
  3. 3. Mercury Drug Through The Years • 1945 • 1948 • 1952 • 1956 • 1958 • 1963 • 1964 • 1965 • 1967 • 1969 • 1976 • 1978 • 1981 • 1982 • 1984 • 1988
  4. 4. Mercury Drug Through The Years • 1995 • 1996 • 1998 • 1999 • 2000 • 2002 • 2003 • 2004 • 2005 • 2009 • 2010 • 2011 • 2012 • 2013 • 2014 • 2015 • 2016 • 2017 • 2018 • 2019 • 2020 • 2021
  5. 5. Mercury Drug Awards
  6. 6. ● Convenient options to buy and send any item ● Full order served in any of more than 1,000 stores nationwide ● No service fee. No code or PIN required ● Hassle-free pick-up Gamot Padala
  7. 7. Gamot Padala 3 Easy Steps: 1. Place your order by calling your preferred Mercury Drug store. 2. Arrange pick-up at your preferred day/time. 3. Pick up your order at your convenience.
  8. 8. Gamot Padala Example: You live in Cubao, Quezon City Step 1: Call Mercury Drug QC Cubao Pinatubo and place your order. Step 2: Set the date and time when you or your beneficiary will pick up the order. Step 3: Pick up at your arranged date and time.
  9. 9. Gamot Padala • 3 Easy Steps: 1. Order via www.mercurydrug.com. 2. Fill up the form, select the Mercury Drug store where you prefer to have your order served and submit the form. 3. Pick up your order at your convenient day/time.
  10. 10. Gamot Padala
  11. 11. Gamot Padala 1. CALL 2. ORDER and PAY 3. DELIVER
  12. 12. Gamot Padala
  13. 13. ● The drugstore’s website is very patient-friendly because not only do they have various discounts, they also give the patient a relief from worrying on how to buy their medications. They can bring the medication just by calling them via a call or text, reach them online or by visiting their store and order the medication needed beforehand and it would be delivered to you within the designated time set. Lastly. Mercury Drug now have a drive-thru pharmacy where it would convenient for patients on a hurry or for urgent need of medication. Reflect on the application of Pharmacy information system on services offered.

×