How To Crack NEET 2020 – Simple Tips To Follow zetabiology.com/how-to-crack-neet-2020-simple-tips-to-follow NEET examinati...
Biology – Ecology and Environment, Genetics, Cell Biology; Morphology, Reproduction and Physiology of Plants and Animals; ...
Solve all NEET previous year question papers, as well as mock tests and practice questions; focus on the frequently asked ...
Your attitude decides the effectiveness of the learning process. If you possess a negative approach and keep saying that y...
How To Crack NEET 2020 - NEET 2020 - Zeta Biology

www.zetabiology.com
Visit us for NEET 2020 FREE study material and resources., NEET 2020 online prep

Published in: Education
How To Crack NEET 2020 - NEET 2020 - Zeta Biology

  1. 1. How To Crack NEET 2020 – Simple Tips To Follow zetabiology.com/how-to-crack-neet-2020-simple-tips-to-follow NEET examination is not an easy one to crack. Many people attempt it more than 1 time in order to secure a good rank or even a government college seat. NTA conducts NEET exam once a year and lakhs of aspirants appear in it to fulfil their dream of becoming a doctor. NEET result is a nightmare for more than 95% of these aspirants because it’s only 5% of the candidates who are able to crack NEET each year. So here are 10 Simple To Follow Tips to Follow to Crack NEET 2020. 1. Know Your NEET Syllabus Really Well NEET syllabus is as vast as an ocean, and you need to know the exact location to fish the best output. Cut down on extra information and focus on important topics. Instead only focus on Important Areas for NEET 2020 such as: Physics – Mechanics, Optics, Thermodynamics and Nuclear Physics Chemistry – Mole Concept, General Organic Chemistry, Periodic Table, Chemical Bonding, Coordination Chemistry 1/4
  2. 2. Biology – Ecology and Environment, Genetics, Cell Biology; Morphology, Reproduction and Physiology of Plants and Animals; Basics of Biotechnology. 2. Get The Right Study Material Yes, that’s the most important element! While selecting the right study material for NEET is a little confusing, with the help of some research, you can choose the one that suits you best. You can consult NEET toppers and see which book they referred. Or you can opt for NEET counselling to help you decide which one will be most beneficial for you. You should prepare study notes for NEET, solve previous years’ question papers and take mock tests to improve your speed and accuracy. 3. Create An Effective NEET Study Plan Time is priceless. We all know this, yet many aspirants fail to make the proper use of time and take a nosedive. Goal setting can be used as a strategy to help aspirants bring positive changes into their lives. Proper and realistic goal-setting will get you way ahead of the general crowd if you follow the schedule religiously. 4. Work On Your Weak Areas It is possible that you are very strong in one subject and weak in the other. Do not get discouraged by the same. Try and work hard more on the weaker areas to strengthen them. If required, take help from extra study materials and resources or take extra classes for the subject. It will help in overcoming the fear of your weakness effectively. 5. Practice Mock Tests & NEET Previous Years Papers One of the greatest challenges of the NEET examination is the time limitation. Students have to finish 180 questions in 180 minutes (3 hours). It means they can give a maximum of 1 minute per question. Time management is a mandatory skill that is required for this exam. While practising at home, make sure that you keep the time limitation in mind. 2/4
  3. 3. Solve all NEET previous year question papers, as well as mock tests and practice questions; focus on the frequently asked questions, topics and pattern. 6. Take Regular Study Breaks We are humans and not machines. So, we require timely rest as, after all, even machines need some rest to get back to working efficiently. It is essential to realize that one can’t maintain an optimum level of concentration without taking an optimum break to recover. But beware that you don’t bring the breaks on a higher priority than studies. Breaks can be in the form of a ten-minute walk, a trip to the gym, having a chat with a friend or simply taking a small nap. 7. Use New Technologies There are many people who study by highlighting in the textbooks and making notes with a pen on a scrap of paper. Use online tools such as social media, blogs, videos or mobile apps, as it makes learning easy, interesting and easy to follow. 8. Do Not Fall For Guessworkin NEET Many candidates have the tendency of taking the guesswork route for solving questions they don’t know or are not sure about. However, it might prove risky in this case as there is negative marking for a wrong answer. It is recommended to leave a question completely if you do not know the right answer. This is one of the most important tips to crack NEET 2020 that anyone can give! 9. Health Is Wealth It’s crucial to evaluate yourself both physically and mentally. Instead of complaining “I never get enough sleep” or “I’m eating too much convenience food,” take control and plan for bringing in the balance. This will help you to be happier and more productive. Avoid junk and oily foods and switch to healthy diet plans. Do meditation and yoga exercises for better concentration. All these tips to crack NEET 2020 would be useless without this one factor! 10. Positivity Is Imperative 3/4
  4. 4. Your attitude decides the effectiveness of the learning process. If you possess a negative approach and keep saying that you can’t do it, then this won’t commit to the idea of learning. A grumbling approach will only make things difficult. The moment you start thinking positively, your brain will show greater activity. A right frame of mind also makes you feel less anxious and more open to new ideas. These were some tips to crack NEET 2020! 4/4

