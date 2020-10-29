Top 6 Ways You Can Improve Your Website Conversion Rate with SEO

Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) and SEO (Search Engine Optimization) are practically two different processes in Digital Marketing but the results which they achieve complement each other. Conversion rate measures the number of visitors who have come to your website and have followed the calls to action, which means that who have actually purchased your products or services. SEO in a broader sense means, attracting visitors to the website by achieving higher ranking in the organic SERP’s (Search Engine Result Pages) of search engines through the use of keywords.