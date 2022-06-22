Top benefits of using Perfectio by Zero Gravity

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Perfectio by ZeroGravity is an FDA Class II medical device that can be used to reverse the effects of aging. It uses red and infrared LEDs in the range of 640–840nm. You can use this device to improve and rejuvenate your skin.
Perfectio by ZeroGravity is an FDA Class II medical device that can be used to reverse the effects of aging. It uses red and infrared LEDs in the range of 640–840nm. You can use this device to improve and rejuvenate your skin.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd