Engineering2050 CYBER ENGINEERING OBJECTS

  1. 1. unique interdisciplinary platform to deﬁne and push open engineering processes of the future ENGINEERING 2050 III_20172
  2. 2. ENGINEERING 2050 III_2017 DIPL.-ING. MATTHIAS BARBIAN STRATEGY & PROJECT MANAGEMENT E NGINEERING CONSULTING MICHAEL SCHELS PUBLIC RELATIONS CREATIVE INDUSTRIES DIPL.-ING. RAINER OHNMEISS ENGINEERING CONSULTING AUTOMATION RONALD ZEHMEISTER, MBA FUTURE STUDIES EMBEDDED SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT DIPL.-ING. FRANK WOLTER AUTOMATION R&D IGNAZIO TOLA II_2014 VORSPRUNG 3
  3. 3. I_2013 World Creativity Café Concept finding for engineering and the production of the future II_2014 Ignazio Tola VORSPRUNG Interdisciplinary inspiration, competition of artists and international networking III_2017 WORKSHOP Cyber Engineering Objects January 2017 IV_2017 HACKATHON_EN2050 Cyber Engineering Objects November 2017 ENGINEERING 2050 III_20174
  4. 4. WELCOME Benjamin Bauer, ZOLLHOF – Entrepreneurship Centre WORKSHOP INTRODUCTION by ENGINEERING 2050-Team Matthias Barbian, Michael Schels, Rainer Ohnmeiss, Ronald Zehmeister, Frank Wolter ART OF BREWERY! Stefan Stretz, Schanzenbräu VISION OF PLANT ENGINEERING Klaus Indefrey, Siemens AG ENGINEERING AND AESTHETICS Prof. Dr. Stefanie Voigt, Business Aesthetics Academy + Universität Augsburg + Memorial University of Newfoundland III_2017 CYBER ENGINEERING OBJECTS JANUARY 2017 ENGINEERING 2050 III_20175
  5. 5. BREWER AUTHORITIES CONSUMER PUBLIC PLANT ENGINEER EDUCATION BUSINESSMAN SUPPLIER CREATIVE PERSON SOFTWARE ARCHITECT ENGINEERING 2050 III_20176 III_2017 WORKSHOP QUESTIONS CYBER ENGINEERING OBJECTS JANUARY 2017 How can a brewery planned with CEOs help the brewer? What must a CEO fulﬁll to be usefull for authorities? How do CEOs support the beer drinker as consumer? How can CEOs be used as base for democratic evaluation of the planning process? Which are the CEO requirements for planning a brewery? How do we prepare our children for CEOs? How can a CEO also support businessmen? Why should a supplier provide CEOs for his product? What are the wishes of creative people towards CEOs? What will be the software architecture for a CEO?
  6. 6. HUMAN ASPECTS Wish-fulﬁllment Appreciate and stimulation of creativity Learning, Playful connection to the working world Networking, Contribution to project Tie knowledge and creativity Democratic production Turning away from estranged work Pay attention to human Freedom and varied work Working with pleasure Awareness raising model Awareness raising and perception In tune with nature QUALITY REQUIREMENTS Consistency of planning aspects Public processes Know How Protection Collaboration, cooperation and co-creation Clear planning result, well documented and consistent Printed/Archived documentation Indelible documentation Open Source Block Chain Open Eco System Network Product Know How must be protected Generate ideas for better planning, self learning Simple and easy to use human machine interface COMMERCIAL ASPECTS CEO as sales promotion CEO as showcase/advertisement Win|Win: Cooperative collaboration Protection of the individual contribution Generating revenue from using my Engineering Objects (EO) Concurrent calculation Legal Frame FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENTS Reusable planning Information! Alternatives! Support creative processes Simulation of production plant Holistic education Transfer planning results to operation|maintenance Efficient planning, fast, correct Variants Agile planning process: Easy modification The planned shall be of outstanding quality, shall be adaptable and shall allow efficient and flexible production Visual presentation of planning Transparent cost calculation Validation, simulation of planning results Visualization for non technical experts ENGINEERING 2050 III_20177 III_2017 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE WORKSHOP CYBER ENGINEERING OBJECTS JANUARY 2017
  7. 7. ENGINEERING 2050 III_20178 III_2017 CONCEPT FOR CEO ECOSYSTEM I CYBER ENGINEERING OBJECTS JANUARY 2017 A CEO AGGREGATION PLANNING USING CEO ACCESSING DATA
  8. 8. ENGINEERING 2050 III_20179 III_2017 CONCEPT FOR CEO ECOSYSTEM II CYBER ENGINEERING OBJECTS JANUARY 2017 CEO PROVIDER HARDWARE SUPPLIER Provide EOs for their products: » Motors/Drives » Bubblers » Sensors » Wires, Cables, Terminals EO PROVIDER MÜLLER DRIVE TECHNOLOGIES CADEFIX 2D AND 3D PLANNING EO PROVIDER MAIER BEST BUBBLERS INSTRUMENTATION AND CONTROL PLANNING EO PROVIDER SENSORS OF ALL KINDS SIMUFIX CEO COMMUNITY PLANNING BEST BREWERIES IN THE WORLD » Provides CEO and EO specifications » Maintains CEO definition » Maintains/Adds interface specifications » Maintains CEO engineering model Planning office providing planning for breweries of all types and sizes. USES CEO from EO Providers and Tools from Tool Providers TOOL PROVIDER APPLICATIONS: Provide Engineering Tools using CEO and its object model
  9. 9. ENGINEERING 2050 CY B ER EN GIN EERIN G OBJECTS INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CONSORTIUM INDUSTRIE DU FUTUR FABBRICA INTELLIGENTEHIGH VALUE MANUFACTURING CATAPULT ROBOT REVOLUTION INITIATIVEMADE IN CHINA 2025 INDUSTRIE 4.0 ENGINEERING 2050 III_201710
  10. 10. AND STRENGTHENS THE COOPERATION BETWEEN (INTER)REGIONAL PLAYERS. THE PROJECT ADDRESSES ENTREPRENEURS AND SCIENTISTS IV_2017 HACKATHON_EN2050 Cyber Engineering Objects November 2017 ENGINEERING 2050 III_201711
