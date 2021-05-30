Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
May. 30, 2021

Education inequality

eTwinning

Education inequality

  1. 1. DISCRIMINATION IN EDUCATION TOLERANCE
  2. 2. Inequality in education is unfair. Every child has the right to study, and under the same conditions, some rich types make their children attend schools that they do not deserve, with money. But this is a great injustice. Every human being is equal, this education and thousands of other things should be accepted as such.
  3. 3. INEQUALITY IN EDUCATION Inequality for all Inequality is bad for everyone. Not only inequality in education, but inequality in all conditions should not be done. Inequality in education inequality in education can drive students out of school. Inequality among students There should be no inequality among students.
  4. 4. Private school state school it doesn't matter all students all of them can be professionals Don't discriminate they all want to read just be even do not inequality Everybody is equal Rana
  5. 5. We should not distinguish between boys and girls working or not working at school, we should make equality, we should not violate the rights of students. Jane Doe
  6. 6. Discrimination in education is the act of discriminating against people belonging to certain categories in enjoying full right to education. Gulderen
  7. 7. THE END

