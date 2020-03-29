Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TYPES OF GENERATIONS Baby Boomers Generation X Generation Y Generation Z
BABY BOOMERS (1946 – 1964) CHARACTERISTICS Optimistic, Workaholic, Team- Oriented, Competitive COMMUNICATION STYLE Phone C...
GENERATION X (1965 – 1980) CHARACTERISTICS Skeptical, Informal, Flexible, Independent COMMUNICATION STYLE Phone Calls and ...
GENERATION Y (1981 – 2000) CHARACTERISTICS Competitive, Achievement- Oriented, Civic and Open-Minded COMMUNICATION STYLE I...
GENERATION Z (2001 – 2020) CHARACTERISTICS Competitive, Achievement- Oriented, Civic and Open-Minded COMMUNICATION STYLE I...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Generations

54 views

Published on

Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y, Generation Z

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Generations

  1. 1. TYPES OF GENERATIONS Baby Boomers Generation X Generation Y Generation Z
  2. 2. BABY BOOMERS (1946 – 1964) CHARACTERISTICS Optimistic, Workaholic, Team- Oriented, Competitive COMMUNICATION STYLE Phone Calls and Face to Face WORK EXPECTATIONS FROM EMPLOYERS To be guided by specific goals and deadlines, like to be in mentorship roles, offer coaching style feedback MOTIVATION Company Loyalty, Team-Work, Duty LEARNING and TRAINING STYLES Facilitated, Instructor led, interactive and group learning, Need time to practice skills, prefer tactile learning, like PowerPoint, hand-outs and books, accept objectives
  3. 3. GENERATION X (1965 – 1980) CHARACTERISTICS Skeptical, Informal, Flexible, Independent COMMUNICATION STYLE Phone Calls and Face to Face WORK EXPECTATIONS FROM EMPLOYERS Wants immediate feedback, flexible working hours, opportunities for personal development and work-life balance MOTIVATION Diversity, Work-Life Balance, their personal professional interest LEARNING and TRAINING STYLES Focus primarily on outcomes versus techniques, makes learning experiential, problem- solving, flexibility, control over own learning, want choices, Appreciate new technology
  4. 4. GENERATION Y (1981 – 2000) CHARACTERISTICS Competitive, Achievement- Oriented, Civic and Open-Minded COMMUNICATION STYLE Instant Messaging, Text, Emails WORK EXPECTATIONS FROM EMPLOYER Get to know them personally, manage by results, immediate feedback, be flexible on their schedule and work assignments MOTIVATION Responsibility, the quality of their manager, unique work experiences LEARNING and TRAINING STYLES Want to choose path of navigation, assertive information seekers, freeform, Independent yet learn though social interactions
  5. 5. GENERATION Z (2001 – 2020) CHARACTERISTICS Competitive, Achievement- Oriented, Civic and Open-Minded COMMUNICATION STYLE Instant Messaging, Text, Emails WORK EXPECTATIONS FROM EMPLOYER Get to know them personally, manage by results, immediate feedback, be flexible on their schedule and work assignments MOTIVATION Responsibility, the quality of their manager, unique work experiences LEARNING and TRAINING STYLES Self-directed and independent approach, technology,

×