5,000 Awesome Facts (About Everything!)



Download e-Book 5,000 Awesome Facts (About Everything!) By National Geographic Kids Just Here!

Book Synopsis : Filled with photographs, this beautifully designed book is organized into two-page spreads that each focus on a different topic, making it easy and fun to read.�--Redding.comPresenting the next must-have, fun-filled gift book from the team that created Ultimate Weird But True, 5,000 Cool Facts About Everything treats kids to brain candy and eye candy all rolled into one treasure trove of high-interest fascinating facts. Lively and information-packed, this book is literally busting its covers with fascinating, fun-tastic facts on super, sensational topics that kids love. Who knew that there were so many sweet things to learn about chocolate or that a dozen delicious details about peanut butter would show up on a page with a few splotches of jelly to whet our appetites? Keep turning and a terrifyingly toothy shark tells you all about himself, while other spreads lay out tons of tips on toys and games, mysteries of history, robots and reptiles, sports and spies, wacky words, and so much more! A visual feast of colorful photographs surrounded by swirling, tipping, expanding, and climbing bits of information in a high-energy design, this book will satisfy both the casual browser and the truly fact obsessed.

Include : Paperback, Hardcover, Print Book, Kindle

Work On Any Device : Iphone, Android, PC, Macbook, Windows, IOS

Link to get this book's : https://incledger.com/serv2/?book=1426310498

BEST BOOKS ON OCTOBER 2019!!!





