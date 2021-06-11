Zedrick Khan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BUILD BACK BETTER USA Cup of Joe Organizing Meeting June 1, 2021 Grassroots Organizing For Action Biden-Harris Administrat...
The Biggest Bare Bones Today
The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 was one of the most despicable moments in US history, and it remained obscured for decades...
https://www.wsj.com/articles/naftali-bennett-poised-to-dislodge-his-mentor-to- become-israels-next-prime-minister-11622480...
DEMOCRACY FILIBUSTER FOR THE PEOPLE ACT BUILD BACK BETTER USA, GRASSROOTS ORGANIZING FOR
Sedition is overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward rebellion against the established order. Sed...
Redacted Document https://bit.ly/3yQFMya https://bit.ly/3fYEaK6
The Justice Department has added *four* new defendants to the federal criminal conspiracy case against Oath Keepers who al...
“It has long been obvious that Mitch McConnell puts party before country, but this week he actually admitted it. The Senat...
#FilibusterFriday Tool Kit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1GiU6xyKojcDgYNepgOXwxxU3Fxh d_zaVWO0vTDrDaBw/edit?usp=shari...
#PassFTPANow Tool Kit updated 5/27 https://docs.google.com/document/d/1 M8G645VkmvpE_U8O0AuTuw8koIjOmh HrgnKSmX3XrG8/edit?...
•The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law published the new DemCast Voting Laws Roundup: May 2021. This thread by one of ...
#FIGHTFORUS #KillTheFilibuster #PassFTPAnow #FreedomToVote Of the people, by the people, for the people. #WeThePeople
DNC’s Voter Protection Team is hosting training sessions to launch our #DemsForthePeople campaign. At each of these traini...
David Domke, Founder and Director of Organizational Development at Common Power, hosts a daily podcast each weekday mornin...
COMMON POWER PHONE BANKS Here are our upcoming phone bank times. Join whatever you can; every call makes a difference. Ple...
For Senate Democrats who support FTPA: Hello, my name is [Your Name Here] and I’m calling to thank the Senator for making ...
RANKTHEVOTE.US HTTPS://WWW.RANKTHE VOTE.US/STATES https://www.rankthevote.us/wh at_is_wrong_with_elections_in_ the_united_...
Fridays, 4:30-6:30 PM PST - 7:30-9:30 PM EST https://events.democrats.org/event/373917/ BUILD BACK BETTER USA Weekly Socia...
Build Back Better USA Good Work Community Service Conversation, Planning, Action https://events.democrats.org/event/375847...
Americans do NOT 66% of Americans is MUCH GREATER than 66% of Republicans WE FIXED YOUR HEADLINE FOR YOU
Share your idea. Share your knowledge. Share your experience. Share your passion. Share your fun.
Zedrick Khan
Zedrick Khan
Zedrick Khan
Zedrick Khan
Zedrick Khan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
81 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Zedrick Khan

Build Back Better USA Democratic PPT

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
WorkParty: How to Create & Cultivate the Career of Your Dreams Jaclyn Johnson
(4/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Billionaire Scribd Originals Audio
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It Chris Voss
(5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Zedrick Khan

  1. 1. BUILD BACK BETTER USA Cup of Joe Organizing Meeting June 1, 2021 Grassroots Organizing For Action Biden-Harris Administration 75 Weeks Until Mid-Term Elections
  2. 2. The Biggest Bare Bones Today
  3. 3. The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 was one of the most despicable moments in US history, and it remained obscured for decades. President Biden is there today and will speak to survivors of that event. In a growing selection of new books and podcasts, the story of what truly happened is coming to light. By Emily Martin May 21, 2021 The Tulsa Massacre is an example of how history has been lied about (it was called the Tulsa Riot originally), it can be whitewashed, "history altered or rewritten," but at some point, we must all face what happens at the hands of racists in our country. As the saying goes, you can run but you can't hide (forever), and the truth of our history has seen more bright light in the last 2 years than ever before. Here is the link to President Biden's "A Proclamation on Day Of Remembrance: 100 Years After The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre." https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing- room/presidential-actions/2021/05/31/a-proclamation- on-day-of-remembrance-100-years-after-the-1921- tulsa-race-massacre/ Short list of some books on the subject
  4. 4. https://www.wsj.com/articles/naftali-bennett-poised-to-dislodge-his-mentor-to- become-israels-next-prime-minister-11622480846 TEL AVIV— Naftali Bennett, a standard-bearer for Israel’s right-wing, was locked in negotiations on Monday with politicians across Israel’s ideological spectrum united in their goal of dislodging from power the country’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The other parties that are expected to be part of the government are left- wing Labor and Meretz, centrist Blue and White and right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu and New Hope as well as Mr. Lapid’s centrist Yesh Atid and Mr. Bennett’s right-wing Yamina. Israel’s Islamist party Raam is expected to back the coalition from the outside.
  5. 5. DEMOCRACY FILIBUSTER FOR THE PEOPLE ACT BUILD BACK BETTER USA, GRASSROOTS ORGANIZING FOR
  6. 6. Sedition is overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward rebellion against the established order. Sedition often includes subversion of a constitution and incitement of discontent toward, or insurrection against, established authority. Sedition may include any commotion, though not aimed at direct and open violence against the laws. Seditious words in writing are seditious libel. A seditionist is one who engages in or promotes the interest of sedition. Because sedition is overt, it is typically not considered a subversive act, and the overt acts that may be prosecutable under sedition laws vary from one legal code to another. Treason is the crime of attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance.[1] This typically includes acts such as participating in a war against one's native country, attempting to overthrow its government, spying on its military, its diplomats, or its secret services for a hostile and foreign power, or attempting to kill its head of state. A person who commits treason is known in law as a traitor. Wikipedia Echoing QAnon forums, Michael Flynn appears to suggest a Myanmar-style coup should happen in the United States - CNN 5/31/2021 https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/31/politics/michael-flynn-qanon/index.html Gaetz Tells Supporters Second Amendment Is For ‘Armed Rebellion Against The Government’ - Forbes 5/28/2021 https://www.forbes.com/sites/andrewsolender/2021/05/28/gaetz-tells-supporters-2nd-amendment-is-for-armed-rebellion-against-the- government/?sh=25310e9a196f Gaetz’s comments (as well as Flynn’s and all of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s inciteful comments) come at a time of heightened partisan tensions in Congress and the country at large, and just months after a mob of Trump supporters, at least one of who had a firearm, stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn the election.
  7. 7. Redacted Document https://bit.ly/3yQFMya https://bit.ly/3fYEaK6
  8. 8. The Justice Department has added *four* new defendants to the federal criminal conspiracy case against Oath Keepers who allegedly prepared for and took part in the Capitol riot, according to a new indictment made public in D.C. District Court. https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/30/politi cs/oath-keepers-capitol-riot- charged/index.html
  9. 9. “It has long been obvious that Mitch McConnell puts party before country, but this week he actually admitted it. The Senate minority leader told Republican colleagues that they should oppose the creation of a Jan. 6 commission, no matter how it is structured, because it “could hurt the party’s midterm election message,” as Politico’s Burgess Everett reported. “That is extremely frustrating and disturbing,” Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.)…told reporters. How can anyone be surprised? Obstruction is what #MinorityMitch does best.
  10. 10. #FilibusterFriday Tool Kit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1GiU6xyKojcDgYNepgOXwxxU3Fxh d_zaVWO0vTDrDaBw/edit?usp=sharing TYRANNY BY MINORITY
  11. 11. #PassFTPANow Tool Kit updated 5/27 https://docs.google.com/document/d/1 M8G645VkmvpE_U8O0AuTuw8koIjOmh HrgnKSmX3XrG8/edit?usp=sharing
  12. 12. •The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law published the new DemCast Voting Laws Roundup: May 2021. This thread by one of the authors, Eliza Sweren-Becker (@swerenbecker), is a great thing to share: https://twitter.com/swerenbecker /status/1398261033920237572 We will be sharing more content related to the roundup throughout the day @brennancenter. Here are the top lines from Voting Laws Roundup: May 2021 •A companion State Voting Bills Tracker 2021 is available, as well. State lawmakers continue to introduce voting and elections bills at a furious pace. ACLU OPPOSE VOTER ID LEGISLATION - FACT SHEET https://www.aclu.org/other/oppose-voter-id-legislation-fact- sheetwww.aclu.org/other/oppose-voter-id-legislation-fact- sheet
  13. 13. #FIGHTFORUS #KillTheFilibuster #PassFTPAnow #FreedomToVote Of the people, by the people, for the people. #WeThePeople
  14. 14. DNC’s Voter Protection Team is hosting training sessions to launch our #DemsForthePeople campaign. At each of these trainings, we will discuss how to organize around anti-voter legislation, how to promote pro-voter legislation, give digital organizing tips, and share Voter Protection resources. Please choose the date/time that works best for you - each session will cover the same material. https://events.democrats.org/event/391058/
  15. 15. David Domke, Founder and Director of Organizational Development at Common Power, hosts a daily podcast each weekday morning. Here is the link to his podcast from yesterday, Memorial Day, on the events in Texas the prior night. He has some great responses and details and shares his thoughts on how he think about our work at this moment. Here's the episode: https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-t2yxt-104fd85 Domke is well informed and thoughtful in his insights. CPNow.org
  16. 16. COMMON POWER PHONE BANKS Here are our upcoming phone bank times. Join whatever you can; every call makes a difference. Please note these time slots INCLUDE the half-hour Zoom prep/community sessions in which I invite us to connect prior to the official start of each phone bank. So, please join the zooms at the start of these times, and then we’ll switch over to the phone banks at the right time. All phone bank signups links and all pre-phone bank zoom links are provided on the events page for each phone bank event (I include links below directly to each event, fyi). TUESDAY, JUNE 1 3:30-6:00 PM PDT / 6:30-9:00 PM EDT Joining CP's Team Texas to call TX voters for Deborah Peoples campaign in Fort Worth mayoral race Event link here THURSDAY, JUNE 3 3:30-6:00 PM PDT / 6:30-9:00 PM EDT Joining CP's Team Texas to call TX voters for Deborah Peoples campaign in Fort Worth mayoral race Event link here
  17. 17. For Senate Democrats who support FTPA: Hello, my name is [Your Name Here] and I’m calling to thank the Senator for making democracy a top priority. We must pass the For the People Act through the Senate. I know the Senator supports this legislation, and I just want to make sure that the Senator is going to do everything that is needed to pass this bill -- including elimination of the filibuster if necessary. Please please please: I’m asking the Senator to use his/her platform and power to ensure that our democracy works for all. We need elected officials who will have courage to stand up for everyone’s right to vote. The For the People Act is absolutely essential to American democracy. Thank you. For all other US Senators: Hello, my name is [Your Name Here] and I’m calling to ask the Senator to please make democracy a top priority. Donald Trump and his supporters created a Big Lie about election fraud that the Senator knows is not true. Now Republican state legislators all over the country are trying to make it very hard for many citizens to vote. The For the People Act bill in the Senate will make sure our democracy works for all Americans. It’s not a perfect bill, but it deserves a vote in the US Senate. Please please please: I’m asking the Senator to use their platform and power to make sure that the For the People Act gets a vote in the Senate. We need elected officials who will have courage to stand up for everyone’s right to vote. Thank you.
  18. 18. RANKTHEVOTE.US HTTPS://WWW.RANKTHE VOTE.US/STATES https://www.rankthevote.us/wh at_is_wrong_with_elections_in_ the_united_states https://www.rankthevote.us/th ese_reforms_could_solve_the_i ssue_of_political_gerrymanderi ng_once_and_for_all https://www.rankthevote.us/if_ we_want_to_keep_our_democr acy_we_might_need_to_reform _it_first
  19. 19. Fridays, 4:30-6:30 PM PST - 7:30-9:30 PM EST https://events.democrats.org/event/373917/ BUILD BACK BETTER USA Weekly Social Discussion – Community in Unity & Partners Social Discussion - Politics brought us together but it’s not all that we’re about. Those who come choose the topic. Let’s get to know each other as we form our community.
  20. 20. Build Back Better USA Good Work Community Service Conversation, Planning, Action https://events.democrats.org/event/375847/ RESCHEDULED FROM MAY 30 TO JUN 6 DUE TO MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
  21. 21. Americans do NOT 66% of Americans is MUCH GREATER than 66% of Republicans WE FIXED YOUR HEADLINE FOR YOU
  22. 22. Share your idea. Share your knowledge. Share your experience. Share your passion. Share your fun.

×