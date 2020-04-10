Saúde do Adulto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Professor: José Ribeiro
 É a especialidade médica que trata de pacientes adultos, atuando principalmente em ambiente hospitalar. Inclui o estudo...
DEFINIÇÃO:  E o conjunto de elementos destinados a acomodações do paciente internado e que englobam facilidades adequadas...
 Para que ocorra a rotina habitual do setor, inúmeros materiais são indispensáveis;  Esses materiais vão desde seringas,...
 A clínica médica deve proporcionar um ambiente:  Tranquilo, agradável;  Fácil acesso;  Boa iluminação e ventilação; ...
 Posto de Enfermagem;  Sala para preparo de medicação;  Sala de utilidades;  Expurgo;  Copa;  Secretaria;  Rouparia...
MIOCARDITE ENDOCARDITE  É um processo inflamatório das fibras musculares do miocárdio (músculo cardíaco).  Podendo ser o...
SS E SS TRATAMENTO  DOR PRECORDIAL;  DISPNEIA;  MAL ESTAR GENERALIZADO;  ANOREXIA;  SOPROS CARDIACOS  MEDICAMENTOS ...
 Manter ambiente calmo e tranquilo;  Manter o repouso no leito  Realizar controle dos SSVV conforme PE e informar as al...
 Nefrite;  Lesão Renal Aguda [LRA];  Lesão Renal Crônica [LRC];  Glomerolonefrite;  Cálculo Renal;  Pielonefrite
 Os rins são órgãos responsáveis pela filtragem de substâncias e nutrientes presentes no organismo.  Os componentes nece...
SS e SS  consiste na inflamação dos rins, resulta de processo de inflamação disseminado no Nefron que podem atingir os gl...
Lesão Renal Aguda[LRA] Lesão Renal Crônica [LRC]  A lesão renal aguda (LRA) é a redução abrupta da função renal em horas ...
 Oliguria [-400ml/dia] ou anúria [-50ml/dia]  Necessidade frequente de urinar, mesmo á noite.  Edemas [Inchaço] das mão...
Diagnóstico Tratamento  Exame Físico;  Medições da produção de urina;  Exames de urina;  Exames de sangue  Exames de ...
 Diálise Peritoneal  Hemodiálise
 diálise peritoneal está indicada para pacientes que apresentam quadros de LRA ou LRC.  A indicação de iniciar esse trat...
Diálise Peritoneal Ambulatorial Continua [C.A.P.D] Diálise Peritoneal Clínica Contínua [C.C.P.D] “Automática”  Realizada ...
 Diálise Peritoneal Clínica Contínua C.C.P.D
INTERVENÇÃO DE ENFERMAGEM COM PACIENTE SUBMETIDO A DIÁLISE PERITONEAL  Observar e comunicar nível de consciência;  Verif...
 Avaliar aspecto e medir volume do líquido drenado;  Avaliar e aplicar a escala de EVA;  Observar sinais de infecções n...
 É um tratamento que consiste na remoção do líquido e substâncias tóxicas do sangue, como se fosse um rim artificial  É ...
INTERVENÇÃO DE ENFERMAGEM COM PACIENTE SUBMETIDO A HEMODIÁLISE  Checar a solução, o preparo e a programação da máquina; ...
 Observar sinais de infecção em volta do cateter;  Realizar balanço hídrico;  Preparo do membro para o acesso da FAV; ...
Clinica Médica. elementos de uma unidade, equipamentos não especifico da unidade, cuidados de enfermagem com dispositivos, cuidados de enfermagem ao cliente dialítico

  1. 1. Professor: José Ribeiro
  2. 2.  É a especialidade médica que trata de pacientes adultos, atuando principalmente em ambiente hospitalar. Inclui o estudo das doenças de adultos, não cirúrgicas, não obstétricas e não ginecológicas.  sendo a especialidade médica a partir da qual se diferenciaram todas as outras áreas clínicas como:Cardiologia, Endocrinologia, entre outras. INTRODUÇÃO
  3. 3. DEFINIÇÃO:  E o conjunto de elementos destinados a acomodações do paciente internado e que englobam facilidades adequadas a prestação de cuidados necessários a um bom atendimento.
  4. 4.  Para que ocorra a rotina habitual do setor, inúmeros materiais são indispensáveis;  Esses materiais vão desde seringas, agulhas, materiais para curativos, folhas de papel para impressão.  A separação e organização desses materiais são organizados nos armários do setor pelos auxiliares/técnicos de enfermagem.
  5. 5.  A clínica médica deve proporcionar um ambiente:  Tranquilo, agradável;  Fácil acesso;  Boa iluminação e ventilação;  Meios de comunicação como campainhas;  espaço suficiente para a mobilização do paciente e funcionários.  Conforto.
  6. 6.  Posto de Enfermagem;  Sala para preparo de medicação;  Sala de utilidades;  Expurgo;  Copa;  Secretaria;  Rouparia;  Sanitários para paciente e funcionários;  Sala de espera;  Sala de reunião.
  7. 7. MIOCARDITE ENDOCARDITE  É um processo inflamatório das fibras musculares do miocárdio (músculo cardíaco).  Podendo ser ocasionado por infecções bacterianas  É um processo inflamatório da membrana que reveste o coração internamente (endocárdio)  Podendo ser ocasionado por infecções bacterianas
  8. 8. SS E SS TRATAMENTO  DOR PRECORDIAL;  DISPNEIA;  MAL ESTAR GENERALIZADO;  ANOREXIA;  SOPROS CARDIACOS  MEDICAMENTOS  ANTIBIOTICOTERAPIA;  ANALGESICOS;  ANTI-INFLAMATÓRIOS
  9. 9.  Manter ambiente calmo e tranquilo;  Manter o repouso no leito  Realizar controle dos SSVV conforme PE e informar as alterações;  Manter o paciente/cliente em posição Fowler;
  10. 10.  Nefrite;  Lesão Renal Aguda [LRA];  Lesão Renal Crônica [LRC];  Glomerolonefrite;  Cálculo Renal;  Pielonefrite
  11. 11.  Os rins são órgãos responsáveis pela filtragem de substâncias e nutrientes presentes no organismo.  Os componentes necessários são absorvidos, enquanto os tóxicos são eliminados pela urina.  Esse equilíbrio é fundamental para o controle da pressão arterial e para regular a concentração de cálcio e fósforo no sangue, contribuindo para a saúde.
  12. 12. SS e SS  consiste na inflamação dos rins, resulta de processo de inflamação disseminado no Nefron que podem atingir os glomérulos (estrutura renal em forma de novelo e responsável pelo trabalho de filtração neste órgão  Diminuição do apetite;  Edema;  Prurido e pele seca;  Dor;  Temperatura;  Náuseas;  Vômitos;  Fadiga. Definição
  13. 13. Lesão Renal Aguda[LRA] Lesão Renal Crônica [LRC]  A lesão renal aguda (LRA) é a redução abrupta da função renal em horas ou dias. Porém é reversível;  Refere-se a diminuição do ritmo de filtração glomerular.  Porém ocorrem também disfunções no controle do equilíbrio eletrolíticos e acidobásico.  É a perda lenta, progressiva, gradual e inrreversível das funções renais.  Quando não identificada e tratada, pode levar à paralisação dos rins.  A lesão renal é quando os rins são incapazes de remover os produtos de degradação metabólica do corpo ou de realizar as funções reguladoras.  Principal causa: DM, HAS.
  14. 14.  Oliguria [-400ml/dia] ou anúria [-50ml/dia]  Necessidade frequente de urinar, mesmo á noite.  Edemas [Inchaço] das mãos, pernas, em torno dos olhos.  Dispneia;  Dificuldades em dormir;  Perda de apetite, náuseas e vômitos;  HAS  Sensação de frio e fadiga.
  15. 15. Diagnóstico Tratamento  Exame Físico;  Medições da produção de urina;  Exames de urina;  Exames de sangue  Exames de imagem, como ultrassom e tomografia computadorizada  Remoção de uma amostra de tecido de rim para o teste (biópsia).  Mudanças na dieta;  Medicamentoso;  Dialítico;  Cirúrgico.
  16. 16.  Diálise Peritoneal  Hemodiálise
  17. 17.  diálise peritoneal está indicada para pacientes que apresentam quadros de LRA ou LRC.  A indicação de iniciar esse tratamento é feita pelo nefrologista, que avalia o quadro clínico do paciente.  É uma opção de tratamento o processo ocorre dentro do corpo do paciente, com auxílio da membrana natural semipermeável.
  18. 18. Diálise Peritoneal Ambulatorial Continua [C.A.P.D] Diálise Peritoneal Clínica Contínua [C.C.P.D] “Automática”  Realizada diariamente e de forma manual pelo paciente e/ou familiar.  Geralmente 4 trocas ao dia (manhã, almoço, tarde, noite), sendo que o tempo de troca leva aproximadamente 30 minutos.  No período entre as trocas, o paciente fica livre das bolsas.  Realizada todos os dias, normalmente à noite, em casa, utilizando uma pequena máquina cicladora, que infunde e drena o líquido, fazendo as trocas do líquido.  Antes de dormir, o paciente conectase à máquina, que faz as trocas automaticamente de acordo com a prescrição médica.
  19. 19.  Diálise Peritoneal Clínica Contínua C.C.P.D
  20. 20. INTERVENÇÃO DE ENFERMAGEM COM PACIENTE SUBMETIDO A DIÁLISE PERITONEAL  Observar e comunicar nível de consciência;  Verificar padrão respiratório;  Mensurar massa corpórea diariamente;  Monitorar balanço hídrico, realizando seu controle;  Avaliar pele e mucosa;  Medir circunferência abdominal diariamente, antes de iniciar o procedimento dialítico.
  21. 21.  Avaliar aspecto e medir volume do líquido drenado;  Avaliar e aplicar a escala de EVA;  Observar sinais de infecções no local de inserção do cateter;  Avaliar sinais de distensão abdominal;  Aferir SSVV;  Troca de curativo no local de inserção do cateter diariamente;  Anotar aceitação alimentar;  Realizar anotação de enfermagem no prontuário do paciente.
  22. 22.  É um tratamento que consiste na remoção do líquido e substâncias tóxicas do sangue, como se fosse um rim artificial  É uma terapia de substituição renal realizada em pacientes portadores de lesão renal crônica. O sangue é obtido de um acesso vascular, unindo uma veia a uma artéria [fístula artério-venosa- FAV], ou por um cateter venoso central.
  23. 23. INTERVENÇÃO DE ENFERMAGEM COM PACIENTE SUBMETIDO A HEMODIÁLISE  Checar a solução, o preparo e a programação da máquina;  Identificar e preencher o capilar do sistema;  controle rigoroso dos SSVV;  Realizar balanço hídrico;  Avaliar pele e mucosa;  Mensurar massa corpórea antes e após o procedimento.
  24. 24.  Observar sinais de infecção em volta do cateter;  Realizar balanço hídrico;  Preparo do membro para o acesso da FAV;  Observar pele e mucosa;  Observar atentamente as dosagens das drogas utilizadas;  Avaliar presença de dor;  Proporcionar medidas de conforto  Realizar anotação de enfermagem.

