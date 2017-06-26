NECネッツエスアイ株式会社 ＩｏＴ時代に必要とされるＩｏＴセキュリティ IoTビジネス推進室 有川 洋平
3 © NEC Corporation 2017 NECネッツエスアイとは NECネッツエスアイ株式会社（通称 NESIC ネシック） 1953年創立 「日本電気工事」→「NECシステム建設」 売上高：2,800億円（2016年3月期：連結） ...
4 © NEC Corporation 2017 当社の主なマーケットと事業領域 ネットワーク・ICT インテグレーション 通信・施設建設 設備工事 マネージドサービス 全国保守サポート データセンター アウトソーシング 4つの事業領域 エンタ...
5 © NEC Corporation 2017 “ネッツワイヤレス”とは ■DoCoMo様回線によるL2接続事業者 ■MVNEサービスのノウハウを活かしたサービス構成 ■完全閉域網によるセキュアなIoTネットワークを実現 閉域 セキュリティ ...
6 © NEC Corporation 2017 “ネッツワイヤレス”とは 完 全 閉 域 網 NESIC データセンター お客様 センター パブリック クラウド （Azure/ Z.com等） ■ パブリッククラウドやお客様センターとの 閉域...
7 © NEC Corporation 2017 “ネッツワイヤレス”とは ２）徹底的に無駄をそぎ落とし、柔軟にメニュー選択 ＋ 定額 従量 速度制限 ＋ or 超過時基本契約 年間シェア SIM間シェア ■ 予算や支払ニーズに あわせ、 最適...
8 © NEC Corporation 2017 データ収集・見える化、設備管理用での活用事例 集計・分析 映像 データ 運行 データ 映像や運行 情報記録 データ閲覧 トラック 営業車 クラウド 遠隔監視データ記録・分析 遠隔制御
9 © NEC Corporation 2017 Azure直結のモバイル回線サービス テレワーカー サービス IoTデバイス ダ イ レ ク ト ア ク セ ス ＋ ダイレクトアクセス for Azure ネッツワイヤレスのオプションサービス...
10 © NEC Corporation 2017 サブスクリプション時代に必要なもう一つの機能 売る仕組み IoTサービス IoTプラットフォーム SI 開発 工事 営業がお客様のところを訪問し懇切丁寧に説明して受注を獲得 × × ○ ○ ○...
【GMOHosCon】ｉｏｔ時代に必要とされるｉｏｔセキュリティ

  1. 1. NECネッツエスアイ株式会社 ＩｏＴ時代に必要とされるＩｏＴセキュリティ IoTビジネス推進室 有川 洋平
  2. 2. 3 © NEC Corporation 2017 NECネッツエスアイとは NECネッツエスアイ株式会社（通称 NESIC ネシック） 1953年創立 「日本電気工事」→「NECシステム建設」 売上高：2,800億円（2016年3月期：連結） 従業員数：約7,500名（2016年3月31日現在：連結） ネットワークをコアとするICTシステムの企画・設計・構築 国内400ヶ所以上のサポート拠点による24時間365日の 保守・運用、監視＋アウトソーシングサービス コーポレートメッセージ 明日のIoTも デザインします。 ICTだけでなく 現場と工事も強みです。 “つなぐ”ことが 得意な会社
  3. 3. 4 © NEC Corporation 2017 当社の主なマーケットと事業領域 ネットワーク・ICT インテグレーション 通信・施設建設 設備工事 マネージドサービス 全国保守サポート データセンター アウトソーシング 4つの事業領域 エンタープライズ 通信キャリア 社会インフラ パブリック ３つの主要マーケット 営業人員 900名以上 エンジニア 3,000名以上
  4. 4. 5 © NEC Corporation 2017 “ネッツワイヤレス”とは ■DoCoMo様回線によるL2接続事業者 ■MVNEサービスのノウハウを活かしたサービス構成 ■完全閉域網によるセキュアなIoTネットワークを実現 閉域 セキュリティ 信頼性 柔軟な コスト・プラン 多様な ネットワーク 構成 法人向けモバイル回線サービス
  5. 5. 6 © NEC Corporation 2017 “ネッツワイヤレス”とは 完 全 閉 域 網 NESIC データセンター お客様 センター パブリック クラウド （Azure/ Z.com等） ■ パブリッククラウドやお客様センターとの 閉域接続サービス ■ インターネットを介さない完全閉域網 ※もちろんインターネット接続も選択可 ■ 当社データセンターから 一切外部に出ないシステム構成も可能 １）完全閉域網によるセキュアなネットワーク構成
  6. 6. 7 © NEC Corporation 2017 “ネッツワイヤレス”とは ２）徹底的に無駄をそぎ落とし、柔軟にメニュー選択 ＋ 定額 従量 速度制限 ＋ or 超過時基本契約 年間シェア SIM間シェア ■ 予算や支払ニーズに あわせ、 最適な課金方法 を選択可能 ■ パケットシェア 年間パック 一定期間休止など
  7. 7. 8 © NEC Corporation 2017 データ収集・見える化、設備管理用での活用事例 集計・分析 映像 データ 運行 データ 映像や運行 情報記録 データ閲覧 トラック 営業車 クラウド 遠隔監視データ記録・分析 遠隔制御
  8. 8. 9 © NEC Corporation 2017 Azure直結のモバイル回線サービス テレワーカー サービス IoTデバイス ダ イ レ ク ト ア ク セ ス ＋ ダイレクトアクセス for Azure ネッツワイヤレスのオプションサービスで提供 Azureアクセスを低コスト且つセキュアに実現
  9. 9. 10 © NEC Corporation 2017 サブスクリプション時代に必要なもう一つの機能 売る仕組み IoTサービス IoTプラットフォーム SI 開発 工事 営業がお客様のところを訪問し懇切丁寧に説明して受注を獲得 × × ○ ○ ○ 価値あるサービスを「売る」仕組み SaaS型販売課金プラットフォーム

