Universidad Técnica del Norte Nombre: Zayra Estefanía Baldeón M. Fecha: 10 de abril de 2017+. Curso: 4 C 2
ANIMAL DE COMPAÑÍA Un animal de compañía o mascota es un animal domesticado que se conserva con el propósito de brindar co...
constantemente relacionados con la identidad de las diferentes clases sociales en la historia, ya que la capacidad económi...
Animales de compañía más populares en el mundo5 6 7 Posición Animal de compañía Población mundial (millones) Población en ...
Mascotas de compañia




