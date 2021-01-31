Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA ISLÁMICA DE IRÁN. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA. MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITAR...
Nombre oficial: República Islámica de Irán. Capital: Teherán Día Nacional: 1 de abril (1979). “Elecciones Legislativas en ...
POBLACIÓN Tasa de mortalidad: 5.3 muertes/1,000 habitantes. IRÁN 83, 269,000 habitantes (2019, FMI). Indicadores Sociales ...
IRÁN Islam 99.4%, y otras 0.3 RELIGIÓN MONEDA Emisor: Banco Central de la Republica Islámica de Irán Rial iraní (IRR) Frac...
POBLACIÓN IRÁN
PRINCIPALES CIUDADES Irán tiene 84 millones de habitantes. Aproximadamente el 23% de la población se encuentra concentrada...
PRINCIPALES CIUDADES Shiraz, Fars Población: 1,249,942 Pasragad Branch, Hamadān Población:787,878 Ahvaz, Khuzestan Poblaci...
Teherán es la ciudad más importante y centro político y económico de Irán siendo de hecho su capital, así como de la provi...
CAPITAL En Teherán, los veranos son muy caliente, áridos y despejados y los inviernos son muy frío, secos y mayormente des...
CAPITAL El 45% de las mayores firmas industriales de Irán están instaladas en Teherán, así como alrededor del 30% de la fu...
ENTRONO POLÍTICO Y GOBIERNO Irán atraviesa un presente político tenso debido a lo sucedido a principios del año 2020 con E...
ORGANIZACIÓN DEL ESTADO IRANÍ Irán goza de una organización de estado muy peculiar, pero a pesar de ser algo extraña, no p...
DIVISIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA La división administrativa de irán goza de 31 provincias, por lo general las capitales de estas pr...
POLÍTICA EXTERIOR La política exterior iraní se ha basado en la búsqueda de la supremacía en su región, Irán, estacionada ...
TRATADOS Tratado de libre comercio entre Irán y la unión Euroasiática. Irán cuenta con un numeroso renglón de tratados a n...
RELI GIÓN Como el nombre de la nación lo indica, Irán es un país en su casi totalidad religiosos del islam, hay investigad...
PRACTICAS SOCIALES Y CULTURA Practicas sociales y cultura de Irán: Irán es una nación curiosa culturalmente hablando, debi...
PRINCIPALES AEROPUERTOS IATA Nombre Paraje Aerolíneas Destinos IKA Aeropuerto Internacional Imam Khomeini Teherán 21 43 MH...
Aeropuerto Internacional Mashhad Aeropuerto Internacional Imam Khomeini Aeropuerto Internacional Mehrabad PRINCIPALES AERO...
PUERTOS MARÍTIMOS Puertos marítimos En el mar caspio En el Golfo Pérsico Puerto de Anzal Puerto de Neka Bandar abbas Banda...
TERMINALES DE CARGA Bandar Imam Khomeini, situado al norte del golfo, fue hasta hace unos años el puerto de mayor tráfico ...
TERMINALES DE CONTENEDORES Bandar abbas, situado en el estrecho de Ormuz, es el puerto comercial más importante de Irán. A...
TERMINALES DE BUQUES TRANSBORDADORES El puerto principal de Irán, Bandar Abbas es el responsable de la mayoría de transpor...
TERMINALES DE PETRÓLEO Puerto de Assaluyeh: De muy reciente creación, dará servicio a la Zona Petroquímica Especial de Par...
TERMINALES DE PETRÓLEO Terminal de Jarg: Desde Jarg se efectúa el 90 % de las exportaciones de crudo de Irán, que desde la...
TERMINALES DE FERROCARRIL Irán cuenta con una basta línea de ferrocarriles que abarcan gran parte del territorio con una e...
GEOGRAFÍA Irán se encuentra situada en el Sur de Asia, entre el mar Caspio, al norte, y el golfo Pérsico al sur; al este s...
CLIMA Tiene clima continental desértico o seco. Todo Irán es árido o semiárido. La costa del mar Caspio domina un clima su...
TEMPERATURA La temperatura media anual es alrededor de los 15°, salvo sobre el Golfo Pérsico, donde llega a los 25°
RELIEVE Es casi exclusivamente montañoso y esta constituido por dos elevadas cordilleras que bordean un conjunto de meseta...
HIDROGRAFÍA En el país no encontramos grandes ríos. De su escasa red hidrográfica solo destaca en importancia el Karun, qu...
TU RISMO Isfahán Desierto de Kaluts Shiraz Valle de Allamut Rayen y Bam Yazd Masuleh Kashan
COMERCIO INTERNACIONAL Irán, al ser una potencia en su región, ha fomentado su comercio de una forma en la que pocos paíse...
COMERCIO INTERNACIONAL Exportaciones: (101.4 miles de millones.) • China 27.5%. • India 15.1%. • Corea del Sur 11.4%. • Tu...
POLITICA MONETARIA El fondo monetario internacional (FMI) pronostica que Irán se convertirá en la 15ª mayor economía del m...
CONTEXTO POLÍTICO Después de ocho años de mandato de su antecesor Mahmud Ahmadineyad y ante la débil gestión económica, lo...
CONTEXTO POLÍTICO Después de diversos aplazamientos en las negociaciones, el 16 de enero de 2016, la Agencia Internacional...
AGRICULTURA Trigo Algodón Tabaco Pistachos Además de los cultivos que hemos mencionado, Irán a alcanzado la autosuficienci...
GANADERIA Tradicionalmente se ha desarrollado más el pastoreo que la agricultura. GANADO DE LOS MONTES ZAGROS Predomina el...
PRINCIPALES INSTALACIONES PETROLÍFERAS Instalaciones de almacenamiento en la terminal de exportación de petróleo la isla d...
POBLACION ACTIVA Y DESEMPLEO Según el Banco Central de Irán, hubieron 80.9 millones de habitantes censados en el año iraní...
POBLACIÓN ACTIVA Y DESEMPLEO La situación del mercado laboral no es buena: la tasa de participación de la población activa...
Este acuerdo forma parte de la iniciativa Belt and Road (BRI, por sus siglas en inglés), que el presidente chino, Xi Jinpi...
INVERSIÓN EXTRANJERA ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES La OIETAI (Organization for Investment, Economical and Technical Assitance o...
OPORTUNIDADES DE INVERSIÓN Irán tiene un interés especial en variar su economía, para lo que necesita colaboración para ex...
PRINCIPALES SECTOR DE EXPORTACIÓN Los productos más exportados son combustibles minerales, aceites minerales y productos d...
SECTOR DE IMPORTACIÓN Irán es el 47º país importador mundial, con un peso del 0,3%. Vehículos y sus partes (10,4%) y maqui...
SECTOR PRIMARIO Este sector está enfocado en las actividades económicas relacionadas con las transformaciones de los recur...
PRINCIPALES SECTORES DE LA ECONOMÍA Saldo Comercial Iraní de productos de Agricultura, ganadería
SECTOR PRIMARIO - AGRICULTURA Debido al suelo semidesértico que posee Irán en la mayor parte de su territorio y sus precip...
SECTOR PRIMARIO - AGRICULTURA Los territorios más fértiles del país están en el oeste y en el noroeste del país.aunque deb...
Debido a la extensa costa Iraní y el clima diversificado en la superficie terrestre adaptada a los diversos tipos de acuic...
Este consta de tres categorías de actividades pesqueras: SECTOR PRIMARIO - PESCA Pesca Meridional (ubicación en el Golfo P...
El Sector de Servicios ha tenido un peso del 57,1% en el PIB iraní en 2016/2017 (1395 del Calendario iraní). Los subsector...
SECTOR TERCIARIO Servicios públicos Comercio, restaurantes y hoteles Servicios financieros y monetarios
FUENTES BIBLIOGRAFICAS • CIA Factbook; Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación de España; Fondo Mone...
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA ISLÁMICA DE IRÁN. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA. MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA. UNIVERSIDAD SANTA MARÍA. ESCUELA DE ESTUDIOS INTERNACIONALES. SEMESTRE: 3ERO “A” Integrantes: Alejandro Castillo CI.-28.314.768 Franco Di Luca CI.-28.308.513 Solymar Hidalgo CI.-29.741.747 Zayareth Rivas CI.-28.143.473 Profesor: Richard Gásperi. Cátedra: Geografía. Caracas, 30 de enero de 2021
  2. 2. Nombre oficial: República Islámica de Irán. Capital: Teherán Día Nacional: 1 de abril (1979). “Elecciones Legislativas en Irán resultan en triunfo para la facción reformista liderada por el Presidente Hassan Rouhani”, 17 de marzo de 2016. Bandera de la República Islámica de Irán. CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES
  3. 3. POBLACIÓN Tasa de mortalidad: 5.3 muertes/1,000 habitantes. IRÁN 83, 269,000 habitantes (2019, FMI). Indicadores Sociales (2020) Tasa de natalidad: 16.3 nacimientos/1,000 habitantes Idioma: persa (oficial), azerí y otros dialectos turcos, kurdo, gilaki y mazandarani, luri, balochi, árabe. Esperanza de vida: 74.5 años. Indicadores Sociales:
  4. 4. IRÁN Islam 99.4%, y otras 0.3 RELIGIÓN MONEDA Emisor: Banco Central de la Republica Islámica de Irán Rial iraní (IRR) Fracción: 100 dinares. • Billetes100, 200, 500, 1.000, 2.000, 5.000, 10.000, 20.000, 50.000 y 100.000 riales. • Monedas 50, 100, 250, 500, 1.000, 2.000 y 5.000 riales.
  5. 5. POBLACIÓN IRÁN
  6. 6. PRINCIPALES CIUDADES Irán tiene 84 millones de habitantes. Aproximadamente el 23% de la población se encuentra concentrada en las 10 ciudades principales. Tehran, Tehrān Población: 7,153,309 Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Población:2,307,177 Isfahan Población:1,547,164 Karaj, Alborz Población:1,448,075 Tabriz, East Azerbaijan Población:1,424,641
  7. 7. PRINCIPALES CIUDADES Shiraz, Fars Población: 1,249,942 Pasragad Branch, Hamadān Población:787,878 Ahvaz, Khuzestan Población:841,145 Qom. Población:900,000 Kahrīz, Kermānshāh Población:766,706
  8. 8. Teherán es la ciudad más importante y centro político y económico de Irán siendo de hecho su capital, así como de la provincia de igual nombre. CAPITAL
  9. 9. CAPITAL En Teherán, los veranos son muy caliente, áridos y despejados y los inviernos son muy frío, secos y mayormente despejados. Durante el transcurso del año, la temperatura generalmente varía de 1 °C a 36 °C y rara vez baja a menos de -4 °C o sube a más de 39 °C. La temporada calurosa dura 3,6 meses, del 29 de mayo al 18 de septiembre, y la temperatura máxima promedio diaria es más de 30 °C. El día más caluroso del año es el 14 de julio, con una temperatura máxima promedio de 36 °C y una temperatura mínima promedio de 25 °C.
  10. 10. CAPITAL El 45% de las mayores firmas industriales de Irán están instaladas en Teherán, así como alrededor del 30% de la fuerza del sector público del país, de la cual al menos la mitad de esos trabajadores trabajan para el gobierno iraní. Gran parte del resto de los trabajadores son propietarios de tiendas, transportistas y empleados en fábricas
  11. 11. ENTRONO POLÍTICO Y GOBIERNO Irán atraviesa un presente político tenso debido a lo sucedido a principios del año 2020 con Estados unidos, sin embargo, en la actualidad mantienen todavía su sistema político que los rige desde hace 32 años, como cabeza principal de todo el gobierno de irán al ayatola Ali Hosseini- Khamenei, y a su par se encuentra el jefe de gobierno, el político iraní Hassan Rouhani.
  12. 12. ORGANIZACIÓN DEL ESTADO IRANÍ Irán goza de una organización de estado muy peculiar, pero a pesar de ser algo extraña, no pierde lo esencial que tienen muchos modelos de estado en el mundo, el poder recayendo en un solo hombre 1. El llamado líder supremo es el representante de Irán y la figura que toma las riendas y destino del país 2. Luego en escala de rango nos encontramos con el consejo de guardianes, que es conformado por 12 personas, 6 son elegidos por el líder supremo del estado iraní, y los otros 6 son designados por el encargado del poder judicial del estado iraní. 3. En el tercer escaño de poder podemos encontrar al presidente de la república islámica de Irán, este es el jefe del sector ejecutivo y su deber es mantener el orden judicial del país 4. Y en el cuarto escaño de poder podemos encontrar a la guardia revolucionaria de irán, son el brazo armado del estado iraní y considerada como terroristas por el gobierno del ex presidente americano Donald Trump, se considera a este ejercito uno de los mas peligrosos del mundo debido a su alta inversión de dinero y sus tan duros entrenamientos de combate.
  13. 13. DIVISIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA La división administrativa de irán goza de 31 provincias, por lo general las capitales de estas provincias terminan siendo las ciudades mas grandes de las mismas, las provincias iraníes son las siguientes: Teherán, Kohkiluyeh y Buyer Ahmad, Fars, Bushehr, Markazi, Qom, Qazvin, Gilán, Hormozgan, Ardabil, Sistán y Baluchistán, Yazd, Azerbaiyan Oriental, Azerbaiyan Occidental, Zanjan, Kermán, Isfahán, Kurdistán, Hamadán, Kermanshah, Semnán, Mazandarán, Golestán, Jorasán del Norte, Jorasán Razaví, Jorasán del Sur, Ilam, Lorestán, Juzestán, Chahar y Bakhtiari y por ultimo Elburz
  14. 14. POLÍTICA EXTERIOR La política exterior iraní se ha basado en la búsqueda de la supremacía en su región, Irán, estacionada en medio oriente, busca con políticas algo agresivas con sus vecinos ser el referente de la región, y para conseguir esta referencia en sus últimos tiempos ha tenido relaciones no muy amigables con países vecinos como lo es el caso de Iraq, buscando aumentar el miedo de la región con su programa de misiles nucleares que tienen ya un tiempo resonando en todos los rincones del continente. Irán tiene una política exterior que se podría catalogar de “expansionista”.
  15. 15. TRATADOS Tratado de libre comercio entre Irán y la unión Euroasiática. Irán cuenta con un numeroso renglón de tratados a nivel internacional, sobre todo tratados en el marco económico que fomentan el crecimiento del país de oriente medio, algunos de estos tratados son los siguientes: Convenio Básico de Cooperación Científica y Técnica entre el Gobierno de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos y el Gobierno Imperial de Irán. Sistema Global de Preferencias Comerciales entre los países en desarrollo. Asociación de la Cuenca del Océano Índico (IORA, Asia-África)
  16. 16. RELI GIÓN Como el nombre de la nación lo indica, Irán es un país en su casi totalidad religiosos del islam, hay investigadores que le otorgan a Irán un 99% de la población creyente y practicante del islam, es un país que desde la conquista árabe en el siglo VII comenzó a ser un territorio de creencia religiosa totalmente islámica.
  17. 17. PRACTICAS SOCIALES Y CULTURA Practicas sociales y cultura de Irán: Irán es una nación curiosa culturalmente hablando, debido a su pasada herencia, el antiguo y muy poderoso imperio persa se encuentra entramado en la identidad del iraní común, ya que a día de hoy siguen conservando su legua y etnia, predomina el persa en una gran cantidad, pero tienen una fuerte comunidad Kurda y Azarí. La creencia del islam que domina Irán es la chiíta.
  18. 18. PRINCIPALES AEROPUERTOS IATA Nombre Paraje Aerolíneas Destinos IKA Aeropuerto Internacional Imam Khomeini Teherán 21 43 MHD Aeropuerto Internacional Mashhad Mashhad 12 39 SYZ Aeropuerto Internacional Shiraz Shahid Dastghaib Shiraz 8 26 TBZ Aeropuerto Internacional Tabriz Tabriz 7 10 IFN Aeropuerto Internacional Esfahan Shahid Beheshti Isfahan 6 14 GSM Aeropuerto Internacional Qeshm Qeshm 5 5 AWZ Aeropuerto Ahwaz Ahwaz 5 13 KIH Aeropuerto Internacional Kish Kish Island 5 8 THR Aeropuerto Internacional Mehrabad Teherán 5 37 Aeropuerto Internacional Imam Khomeini Aeropuerto Internacional Shiraz Shahid Dastghaib Aeropuerto Internacional Mashhad
  19. 19. Aeropuerto Internacional Mashhad Aeropuerto Internacional Imam Khomeini Aeropuerto Internacional Mehrabad PRINCIPALES AEROPUERTOS
  20. 20. PUERTOS MARÍTIMOS Puertos marítimos En el mar caspio En el Golfo Pérsico Puerto de Anzal Puerto de Neka Bandar abbas Bandar Imam Khomeini Bandar Mahsharh Puerto de chabahar Puerto de Assaluyeh
  21. 21. TERMINALES DE CARGA Bandar Imam Khomeini, situado al norte del golfo, fue hasta hace unos años el puerto de mayor tráfico de Irán y todavía hoy pasa por él un 30% de las importaciones. Mueve sobre todo carga general, productos siderúrgicos, clinker, grano y otros minerales.
  22. 22. TERMINALES DE CONTENEDORES Bandar abbas, situado en el estrecho de Ormuz, es el puerto comercial más importante de Irán. Agrupa dos puertos comerciales, el de Shahid Rajale y el de Shahid Bajonar, más viejo y mucho más pequeño. Shahid Rajaie mueve el 88% de los contenedores de Irán y es el gran centro de cabotaje del país.
  23. 23. TERMINALES DE BUQUES TRANSBORDADORES El puerto principal de Irán, Bandar Abbas es el responsable de la mayoría de transportes de buques transbordadores con destinos que van hasta incluso España en Europa.
  24. 24. TERMINALES DE PETRÓLEO Puerto de Assaluyeh: De muy reciente creación, dará servicio a la Zona Petroquímica Especial de Parsee, que está llamada a convertirse en uno de los mayores centros de producción petroquímica en todo el mundo. Las instalaciones existentes permiten ya recibir buques de hasta 70.000 DWT.
  25. 25. TERMINALES DE PETRÓLEO Terminal de Jarg: Desde Jarg se efectúa el 90 % de las exportaciones de crudo de Irán, que desde la entrada en vigor del acuerdo nuclear en enero de 2016 han pasado de un millón de barriles por día (bpd)
  26. 26. TERMINALES DE FERROCARRIL Irán cuenta con una basta línea de ferrocarriles que abarcan gran parte del territorio con una extensión de 8484 kilómetros de longitud conectando distintos países como turquía y turkmenistán haciendo posible la conexión férrea con europa a través de distintos países Mapa de las Rutas de ferrocarril de Irán
  27. 27. GEOGRAFÍA Irán se encuentra situada en el Sur de Asia, entre el mar Caspio, al norte, y el golfo Pérsico al sur; al este se encuentra Afganistán y al oeste la llanura mesopotámica de Irak. Se encuentra en el límite con Asia Occidental, siendo a veces incluido en esta. Este: Afganistán Oeste: Llanura Mesopotámica de Irak Norte: Mar Caspio Sur: Golfo Pérsico IRÁN Esas fronteras se extienden a lo largo de más de 2.000 km, incluyendo cerca de 650 km de agua de la costa meridional del mar Caspio. Las fronteras occidentales de Irán son con Turquía, en el norte, e Irak, en el sur, terminando en el río Shatt al-Arab (al que los iraníes llaman Arvand Rud).
  28. 28. CLIMA Tiene clima continental desértico o seco. Todo Irán es árido o semiárido. La costa del mar Caspio domina un clima subtropical Tabriz los veranos son muy calientes, áridos y despejados y los inviernos son muy frío, secos, ventosos y parcialmente nublados. Durante el transcurso del año, la temperatura generalmente varía de -5 °C a 33 °C y rara vez baja a menos de -11 °C o sube a más de 36 °C. A lo largo de la costa con vistas al mar Caspio, el clima es templado, casi mediterráneo, con inviernos bastante suaves y lluviosos, y veranos calurosos y húmedos, cuando los promedios diarios son alrededor de 25/27 ° c (77/81 ° f), a veces hay tormentas. En Yazd, los veranos son tórridos, áridos y despejados y los inviernos son fríos, secos y mayormente despejados. Durante el transcurso del año, la temperatura generalmente varía de 1 °C a 39 °C y rara vez baja a menos de -3 °C o sube a más de 42 °C.
  29. 29. TEMPERATURA La temperatura media anual es alrededor de los 15°, salvo sobre el Golfo Pérsico, donde llega a los 25°
  30. 30. RELIEVE Es casi exclusivamente montañoso y esta constituido por dos elevadas cordilleras que bordean un conjunto de mesetas interiores por el norte y por el sur. La mayor parte del territorio iraní es accidentado. Irán está dominado por una meseta central de 1.220m de altitud. Hacia el norte, extendiéndose en paralelo a la orilla sur del mar Caspio, están los montes Elburz. Desierto de Lut Patrimonio de la humanidad Montes Elburz Montes Elburz Desierto de Lut
  31. 31. HIDROGRAFÍA En el país no encontramos grandes ríos. De su escasa red hidrográfica solo destaca en importancia el Karun, que es el único río navegable de Irán. El lago más grande de Irán es el Urmia, que cuenta con una superficie de 5200 km². Se trata de un lago salado poco profundo ubicado en el noroeste del país, en el Azerbaiyán iraní. Es el río más grande de la meseta central de Irán, que nace en la provincia de Chahar Mahal y Bajtiarí y discurre casi íntegramente por la provincia de Isfahan. Es un río de aproximadamente 670 kilómetros (416 millas) de largo, que nace en la cordillera de Alborz en el noroeste de Irán y fluye generalmente hacia el noreste para ingresar al Mar Caspio en Rasht . El río es el segundo río más largo de Irán después del Karun .
  32. 32. TU RISMO Isfahán Desierto de Kaluts Shiraz Valle de Allamut Rayen y Bam Yazd Masuleh Kashan
  33. 33. COMERCIO INTERNACIONAL Irán, al ser una potencia en su región, ha fomentado su comercio de una forma en la que pocos países cercanos a el lo han logrado, Irán es la segunda mayor economía en oriente medio, solo por detrás de Arabia Saudí, demostrando con esto que son un país que esta completamente dispuesto a crecer económicamente con la ayuda de sus vecinos y no tan vecinos. Es la economía mundial #28, demostrando así que su evolución económica año por año ha sido muy elevada, a pesar de sus duros momentos históricos, Irán ha sabido levantarse de ciertas formas y así fomentar su comercio internacional con mucha fuerza. Algunos de los principales socios comerciales de Irán son: China, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Italia, Japón, Turquía y Corea del Sur
  34. 34. COMERCIO INTERNACIONAL Exportaciones: (101.4 miles de millones.) • China 27.5%. • India 15.1%. • Corea del Sur 11.4%. • Turquía 11.1%. • Italia 5.7%. • Japón 5.3%. Importaciones: (101.4 miles de millones.) • Emiratos Árabes Unidos 29.8%. • China 12.7%. • Turquía 4.4%. • Corea del Sur 4%. • Alemania 4%. Principales socios comerciales (2017) Principales exportaciones: Petróleo 60%, productos químicos y petroquímicos, frutas y nueces, alfombras, cemento, mineral. Principales importaciones: suministros industriales, bienes de capital, productos alimenticios y otros bienes de consumo, servicios técnicos.
  35. 35. POLITICA MONETARIA El fondo monetario internacional (FMI) pronostica que Irán se convertirá en la 15ª mayor economía del mundo en los próximos tres años. El Banco Central de Irán (BCI) ha aplicado nuevas tecnologías para conectar las casas de cambio con los bancos, y ha creado un mercado unificado de divisas que está supervisado digitalmente, lo que dificulta que los especuladores abusen del mercado. En la Bolsa de Teherán operan más de 40 empresas industriales. La devaluación de la divisa iraní, el rial, provocada por la decisión de los Estados Unidos de retirarse del acuerdo nuclear firmado en 2015 e imponer nuevas sanciones económicas al régimen, ha llevado a muchos ciudadanos de ese país a volver a utilizar el oro como medio de pago.
  36. 36. CONTEXTO POLÍTICO Después de ocho años de mandato de su antecesor Mahmud Ahmadineyad y ante la débil gestión económica, los enormes subsidios a la energía y alimentos, el aislamiento internacional, las sanciones y la disminución de los ingresos petroleros. PLANTAS NUCLEARES DE IRÁN El 3 de agosto de 2013 asumió el poder el presidente Hassan Rouhani, perteneciente al ala moderada. La llegada a la presidencia de Rouhani marcó el inició de una nueva etapa para el país, fijando en su primer período presidencial, su agenda política principalmente en el tema nuclear y económico. A través de negociaciones nucleares, y posteriormente, levantar las sanciones impuestas por Estados Unidos y la Unión Europea.
  37. 37. CONTEXTO POLÍTICO Después de diversos aplazamientos en las negociaciones, el 16 de enero de 2016, la Agencia Internacional de Energía Atómica (AIEA) certificó que Irán había cumplido con los primeros compromisos acordados en el Acuerdo Nuclear que suscribió con el P5+1 (Estados Unidos, Rusia, China, Gran Bretaña, Francia y Alemania) el 14 de julio de 2015. Derivado de ello, Estados Unidos y la Unión Europea levantaron algunas de las sanciones económicas contra Irán lo que, de forma inmediata, significó el retorno del país a los mercados financieros internacionales, así como al del petróleo.
  38. 38. AGRICULTURA Trigo Algodón Tabaco Pistachos Además de los cultivos que hemos mencionado, Irán a alcanzado la autosuficiencia en la producción de la mayor parte de semillas esenciales, como el trigo, la cebada, el algodón, el maíz y el arroz, y los investigadores realizan duros esfuerzos para no necesitar la importación de otras semillas al país. PRINCIPALES CULTIVOS Solo el 10% de su territorio es apto para el cultivo, debido al carácter árido y desértico de su territorio y la gran escases de agua que sufren por las escasa y erráticas lluvias y por el mal uso de los sistemas de regadío.
  39. 39. GANADERIA Tradicionalmente se ha desarrollado más el pastoreo que la agricultura. GANADO DE LOS MONTES ZAGROS Predomina el ovino, con el fin de obtener lana para la tradicional elaboración de alfombras persas. Los intestinos del cordero es uno de los productos de exportación de Irán a otros países del mundo. Irán es el quinto país exportador de intestinos en el mundo. Anualmente, casi 100 millones de dólares se obtienen en el país persa por la venta de intestinos de ganado a países como Alemania, Italia, Rusia, La India, Turquía y Paquistán. El mayor consumo de este producto en los mercados mundiales es la industria alimenticia y el embalaje de productos cárnicos como salchichas.
  40. 40. PRINCIPALES INSTALACIONES PETROLÍFERAS Instalaciones de almacenamiento en la terminal de exportación de petróleo la isla de Qeshm en el Golfo Pérsico. La refinería de la Estrella del Golfo Pérsico ubicada en el puerto de Bandar Abás, en el sur de Irán.
  41. 41. POBLACION ACTIVA Y DESEMPLEO Según el Banco Central de Irán, hubieron 80.9 millones de habitantes censados en el año iraní 1396 (2017-2018). El Banco Mundial refleja una tasa de participación en la fuerza laboral, mujeres en el 2020, edades comprendidas entre 15 y 64 años es de 18,746% Según el Banco Mundial la tasa de participación en la fuerza laboral, hombres en el 2020, edades comprendidas entre 15 y 64 años es de 75,818% Se debe recalcar que el desempleo es especialmente segmentado por jóvenes y en reseña las mujeres tienen una tasa de desempleo del 20.0% mientras los hombres un 9.6
  42. 42. POBLACIÓN ACTIVA Y DESEMPLEO La situación del mercado laboral no es buena: la tasa de participación de la población activa, aunque alta, viene disminuyendo desde hace años; el desempleo es demasiado elevado y muy dispar según género y grupo de edad; el subempleo de baja calidad es desproporcionado, y; la entrada inminente al mercado laboral de una masa estudiantil sin precedentes (4,5 millones de estudiantes) en el contexto actual de escaso crecimiento supone un riesgo considerable para las condiciones sociales en el medio plazo. El FMI recomienda que a fin de mejorar la situación del mercado de trabajo se revise la legislación para suavizar la rigidez de los contratos y rebajar costes laborales como las contribuciones a la seguridad social o los seguros de trabajo. Así mismo, y con objeto de que el mercado pueda absorber la gran entrada de jóvenes que están terminando sus estudios, el FMI considera que se debe fomentar el crecimiento del PIB no asociado a productos petrolíferos. El sector de servicios es el que más trabajo otorga con un 49.4% La industria otorga un 32.5% La agricultura otorga un 18%
  43. 43. Este acuerdo forma parte de la iniciativa Belt and Road (BRI, por sus siglas en inglés), que el presidente chino, Xi Jinping, tiene como objetivo para extender su influencia económica y estratégica por Asia y Europa. Este megaproyecto fue puesto en marcha por Xi Jinping en 2013 y bautizado como la ‘Nueva ruta de la Seda’. Atravesará diversos países de la zona, convirtiéndose en una destacada ruta estratégica, tanto por vía marítima como terrestre, para unir Asia, Europa, África y Oriente Medio. El líder supremo iraní, Ali Jomeini ha dado el visto bueno a este acuerdo de cooperación, por lo que ha otorgado vía libre al presidente Hassan Rohani y al ministro de Relaciones Exteriores para negociar el acuerdo. China recibirá un suministro regular a precio de amigo de petróleo iraní, gracias a la inversión de 400.000 millones de dólares en la banca, transportes y el desarrollo de Irán. INVERSIÓN EXTRANJERA
  44. 44. INVERSIÓN EXTRANJERA ASPECTOS INSTITUCIONALES La OIETAI (Organization for Investment, Economical and Technical Assitance of Iran). Es competente en la promoción de inversiones, todos los organismos públicos que tengan una relación con la ID (Ministerio de Trabajado, Banco Central, Aduanas, Registros de la Propiedad, Ministerios Sectoriales, etc.) Iran’s Foreign Investment Holding Company (IFIHC), compañía de capital público afiliada al Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas, el cual tiene como objetivo atraer la inversión extranjera.
  45. 45. OPORTUNIDADES DE INVERSIÓN Irán tiene un interés especial en variar su economía, para lo que necesita colaboración para expandir la industria iraní. Fabricación de Componentes para automóviles, locomotoras y vagones, así como la industria de cerámica, el sector agroalimentario y pesquero. • La bioquímica. • Creación de energías renovables. • Desarrollo de infraestructuras. • El turismo. El sector del petróleo, gas y petroquímica también ofrecen buenas oportunidades de inversión.
  46. 46. PRINCIPALES SECTOR DE EXPORTACIÓN Los productos más exportados son combustibles minerales, aceites minerales y productos de su destilación (71,9%) Los principales socios comerciales son China (30,5%), India (17,0%), Turquía (9,7%), Corea del Sur (9,6%) y Japón (6,8%) Entro otros productos más exportados están el plástico y sus artículos (6,0%) y químicos orgánicos (3,8%). Irán es el 48º país exportador mundial con un peso del 0,3%.
  47. 47. SECTOR DE IMPORTACIÓN Irán es el 47º país importador mundial, con un peso del 0,3%. Vehículos y sus partes (10,4%) y maquinaria y equipamiento eléctrico (9,4%). Los principales socios comerciales son China (29,8%), Emiratos Árabes Unidos (16,0%), Turquía (9,0%), Corea del Sur (6,8%) y Alemania (5,5%). Los productos más importados son maquinaria, reactores nucleares, calderas, máquinas, aparatos, artefactos mecánicos y sus partes (16,1%)
  48. 48. SECTOR PRIMARIO Este sector está enfocado en las actividades económicas relacionadas con las transformaciones de los recursos naturales. La Sociedad Comercial del Estado es aquella que depende del Ministerio de Comercio, este es el encargado de la centralización de importaciones de productos básicos subvencionados El sector primario está bajo la supervisión constante del Ministerio de Agricultura, el cual engloba actividades agrícolas, pesca y ganadería. Este sector tuvo un crecimiento del 2,0% en el año 2017 y se estima que para los años siguientes será por encima de 1,5%. PRINCIPALES SECTORES DE LA ECONOMÍA
  49. 49. PRINCIPALES SECTORES DE LA ECONOMÍA Saldo Comercial Iraní de productos de Agricultura, ganadería
  50. 50. SECTOR PRIMARIO - AGRICULTURA Debido al suelo semidesértico que posee Irán en la mayor parte de su territorio y sus precipitaciones son escasas e irregulares, la ganadería, la agricultura y los frutales son comunes en el centro de Irán. Según la FAO, Irán posee 174 millones de hectáreas de superficie terrestre y cuenta con 45,9 millones de Ha cultivables. Trigo Maíz Remolacha
  51. 51. SECTOR PRIMARIO - AGRICULTURA Los territorios más fértiles del país están en el oeste y en el noroeste del país.aunque debido a la pobreza del suelo y las dificultades de agua, solo el 14,7% del área se encuentra cultivada (FAO 2017)Sin embargo se encuentra entre los principales productores de azafrán , pistachos , miel, berberis y bayas Azafrán Pistachos Bayas Berberis
  52. 52. Debido a la extensa costa Iraní y el clima diversificado en la superficie terrestre adaptada a los diversos tipos de acuicultura, convierte a Irán en una región costera y acuícola más importante de su locación. La acuicultura es prometedora gracias a las extensas superficies que están en disponibilidad y las diferentes condiciones climáticas. SECTOR PRIMARIO - PESCA Esta cuenta con más de 15.000 embarcaciones motorizadas (FAO 2017) y su volumen es superior a 950 mil toneladas (FAO 2017) Entre las especies más populares son: Lucioperca, salmón, camarón, trucha arco iris y las carpas comunes
  53. 53. Este consta de tres categorías de actividades pesqueras: SECTOR PRIMARIO - PESCA Pesca Meridional (ubicación en el Golfo Pérsico y Golfo de Omán): Compuesta por especies tales como camarones, palometa, plateada y pelágicos. La pesca Norteña (Mar Caspio): Esta incluye al esturión, Kika, menhaden, salmones, carpa, lucioperca, bremas, areques y salmonetes. La pesca de aguas interiores y la acuicultura: Este se sitúa principalmente en el Oeste de la Provincia de Azerbaiyán, lago Hamon en Sistan y Baluchistan, son los principales y mayores cuerpos de agua para la pesca
  54. 54. El Sector de Servicios ha tenido un peso del 57,1% en el PIB iraní en 2016/2017 (1395 del Calendario iraní). Los subsectores con más participación son: SECTOR TERCIARIO Servicios inmobiliarios, profesionales y especializados Servicios sociales, personales y domésticos Transporte, almacenamiento y comunicaciones
  55. 55. SECTOR TERCIARIO Servicios públicos Comercio, restaurantes y hoteles Servicios financieros y monetarios
  56. 56. FUENTES BIBLIOGRAFICAS • CIA Factbook; Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación de España; Fondo Monetario Internacional. • VV. AA ”Irán por dentro” La Vanguardia Dossier, núm: 24 noviembre 2007. • Comercio Exterior (2007) Central Intelligence Agency. Iran. Op. cit. • El País. “Petróleo, subvenciones y contrabando”. Consultado el 07 de abril de 2020 en la URL: • http://internacional.elpais.com/internacional/2012/10/03/actualidad/1349287622_961943.html • https://datos.bancomundial.org/indicador/SL.TLF.ACTI.FE.ZS?end=2020&locations=IR&start=1990&view=chart • Banco Central de Irán.

