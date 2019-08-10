Download Book House on Fire Free Online | Author Bonnie Kistler

Read [PDF] Online ~ House on Fire ~



by Bonnie Kistler

Rating 4.9



In the bestselling tradition of Jodi Picoult and Celeste Ng, a tightly wound and suspenseful novel about a blended family in crisis after a drunk driving accident leaves the daughter of one parent dead?and the son of the other parent charged with manslaughter.Divorce lawyer Leigh Huyett knows all too well that most second marriages are doomed to fail. But five years in, she and Pete Conley have a perfectly blended family of her children and his. To celebrate their anniversary, they grab some precious moments of alone time and leave Pete?s son Kip, a high school senior, in charge of Leigh?s fourteen-year-old daughter Chrissy at their home.Driving back on a rainy Friday night, their cell phones start ringing. After a raucous party celebrating his college acceptance to Duke and his upcoming birthday, Kip was arrested for drunk driving after his truck crashed into a tree. And he wasn?t alone?Chrissy was with him.Twelve hours later, Chrissy is dead and Kip is charged with manslaughter.Kip .

