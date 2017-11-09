Esc. Prim. Ernesto Toral Lombard Profr. Irene M. Paz Molina Grado: 1° Fecha: 30- Mayo- 17 MATROGIMNASIA Propuesta para la ...
Matrogimnasia

Matrogimnasia

  1. 1. Esc. Prim. Ernesto Toral Lombard Profr. Irene M. Paz Molina Grado: 1° Fecha: 30- Mayo- 17 MATROGIMNASIA Propuesta para la planeación: Ø Parte inicial:Se recomiendaempezarlasecciónconejercicioyactividadeslacualesnose utilice materiales, por ejemplo: · Entonar un canto que involucre el movimiento de cada parte del cuerpo. · Tomados de la mano, caminar, saltar … Ø Parte medular:se recomiendaque estarparte de lamatrogimnasiase realicenactividadesenlaque padre de familiae hijo(as) participen,dependiendodel material seleccionando,ytomandoencuenta rescatar en todo momentolarelaciónafectivay el contacto corporal a través de vario movimiento,que lavezrefuerce el aprendizaje. Actividades sin material: 1- Mama e hijo (a) se toman de la mano dan vuelta saltando con los pies junto, cambiando cada vez de lugar. 2- Sentadilla y campana. 3- La mama está sentada y el hijo (a) trata de acostarla varias veces. 4- La mama está sentada y su hijo (a) salta de un lado a otro. 5- La mama permanece parada mientras su hijo (a) la empuja de cadera trata de moverla de un lugar. 6- La mama parada abrasa a su hijo (a) por la cintura mientras el niño (a) trata de correr zafarse. 7- La mama de pie con las pierna separa y extendida, el niño tratara de escalar ayudado por su mama. 8- La mama sentadaen el pisotoma de la manoa su hijo(a),quiero,dará vueltaalrededorde ella enuno y otro sentido. 9- Mama e hijo juegan con algún material imaginario. 10- La mama ayuda a su hijo (a) a realizar salta de un escalón.
  2. 2. Actividades con pelotas: 1- Pro pareja lanzar y cachar la pelota por pareja. 2- Botar la pelota primero el niño y luego la mama. 3- La mama lanza la pelota hacia arriba el (la) niño (a) pasa corriendo por debajo 4- Sentado frente a freten roda la pelota. 5- La mama persigue a su hijo (a) lanzado nalgada con la pelota. 6- La mama hace una canasta de baloncesto, con la pelota el hijo (a) encestara. 7- La mama lanza la pelota y su hijo (a) la recibe con la parte que se le indique. 8- La mama lanzala pelotacontra el pisocon toda su fuerza,suhijo(a) pasara por debajode la pelotaque este de y luego viceversa. 9- Mama e hijo (a) se separan y se lanza cachan la pelota por toda el área de trabajo. 10- El (la) niño (a) patean la pelota lo mas lejos posible luego ambos corre para tratar de atraparla. 11- Mama e hijo (a) se ruedan la pelota en el piso primero con una mano y luego con la otra. Juego organizado con pelotas: 1- “Quemados” Se forman dos equipos y con una pelota trata de tocar al otro, al ser tocado están fuera. Juego organizado con cuerda o listones: 1- “Cazadores” La mama tienes en su mano la cuerda a una señal correrán a atrapar a su hijo (a). 2- “Quitarle la cola al burro” Las mamas se coloca la cuerda como cola a una señal su hijo trata de quitarle la cuerda. Actividades con bastones: 1- Por pareja a lar con fuerza a cada lado el bastón (la mama tendrá cuidado de no soltar el baston). 2- Jugar al caballito el niño se sube al baston y su mama lo persigue. 3- La mama sostienes el baston y el niño (a) queda suspendido (as). 4- Coloca el baston en el piso y la mama ayuda a su hijo (a) a caminar sobre el (en equilibrio). 5- Sentado en el suelo frente a frente toma el baston y realiza abdominales, alternado. 6- La mama toma el baston, una mano de cada extremo y se para con los pies separado el niño trata de empujarla o halarla con la dos manos. 7- Mama e hijo (a) rodean el baston con los pies. 8- Mama e hijo (a) transporta el baston con la rodilla. 9- Se coloca los bastone en hileras (mama e hijo (a)) pasar brincando, saltando, con los pies junto entre otros.
  3. 3. 10- Hacer una carretilla el niño coloca lo pies en el baston y la mama lo lleva como una carretilla. Sugerencia para la relajación: Como una recomendación para realizar esa actividadse les pide a las mamas que se sienten,y siente a sus hijos (as) sobre sus piernas, de no tener esa posibilidad, los (as) sentaran a su lado recargándolo (as) en su tronco. Se podrá ayudar la relación con un fondo música suave. Ø Mirarse detenidamente a los ojos diciéndose ambos el amor que se tienen. Ø Las mamas darán a sus pequeños (as) un masaje suave con el movimiento circulares. Ø Cerrar ambos los ojos y balancearse abrazados. Ø Con un abrazo efusivo darse un beso. Ø Decirse ambos al oído palabras cariñosas diciéndose lo mucho que se quieren. Ø Estirarse todos (as) de tal manera que sientan como si despertaran para dar por finalizada la sesión de matrogimnasia. Ø Parte final:se recomiendotrabajarsinmateriaenestaparte lasección,procurandola relajación, el canto y el arrullo, por ejemplo: · La mama provoca risa a su hijo (cosquilleo). · Abrazo de oso, juego de mano, imitaciones…

×