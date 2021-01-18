Estimación de coeficientes de transporte

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COEFICIENTES DE TRANSPORTE, ESTIMACIÓN Los fenómenos de transporte tienen lugar en aquellos procesos, conocidos como proce...
10. La población de moléculas de gas es tan grande que los valores estadístico promedio señalados son representativos de l...
æ𝑖 = æ𝑖+1 + −Δæ −Δ𝑥 (𝑥0) A nivel molecular: æ𝑖 = æ𝑖+1 + lim 𝑥0→∞ Δæ Δ𝑥 (𝑥0) æ𝑖 − æ𝑖+1 = dæ d𝑥 (𝑥0) (1) La experiencia indi...
Que se reacomoda agregando además el signo negativo que ya se había explicado era relevante para que tenga sentido el mode...
𝑓𝑙𝑢𝑥 = 1 3 ( 𝑚𝑜𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑣𝑜𝑙 ) (𝑣𝑜𝑙) á𝑟𝑒𝑎 𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑚𝑝𝑜 𝜑𝑖→𝑖+1 = 1 3 (æ𝑖)(𝑙∆𝑧∆𝑦) 𝑡∗∆𝑧∆𝑦 = 1 3 (æ𝑖)(𝑙) 𝑡∗ Igualmente, 𝜑𝑖+1→𝑖+2 = 1 3 (æ𝑖...
donde NA: Número de Avogadro, P: presión absoluta del gas, d: diámetro de las moléculas, MM: Masa molecular, R: Constante ...
𝜇 = 𝜌 ( 1 3 𝑙𝑐∗ ) Donde la densidad es tal cual, para la ecuación de gases ideales 𝜇 = 1 3 [ 𝑃(𝑀𝑀) 𝑅𝑇 ] [ 𝑅𝑇 √2𝑁𝐴 𝜋𝑃𝑑2 ] [...
Donde la constante A’’ es: 𝐴′′ = 5 3𝑁𝐴 √( 𝑅 𝜋 ) 3 Difusividad 𝐷𝐴𝐴 = 𝛿 = 1 3 𝑙𝑐∗ Que para simplificar y de manera análoga a...
𝑃(𝑟) = 4𝜖 [( 𝜎 𝑟 ) 12 − ( 𝜎 𝑟 ) 6 ] σ = diámetro de colisión Experimentales ε = energía máxima de atracción Esta expresión...
𝑇𝐶= Temperatura critica, K 𝑉𝐶 = volumen molar critico [cmᶟ/mol] 𝑃𝐶= presión crítica [atm] σ [=] Å La aplicación del potenc...
σAB (diámetro medio de colisión): Å Las integrales de colisión son funciones decrecientes de las temperaturas adimensional...
𝜇 = 2.6693𝑥10−6 √𝑇(𝑀𝑀) 𝜎2Ω1 𝜇 = 2.6693𝑥10−6 √(313.2)(64.1) (4.29)2(1.445) = 1.41𝑥10−5 𝑃𝑎𝑠 % 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 = 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑑𝑜 − 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟...
𝑘 = 8.3225𝑥10−2 √𝑇/(𝑀𝑀) 𝜎2Ω1 [ 4 15 ( 𝐶𝑣(𝑀𝑀) 𝑅 ) + 3 5 ] Datos: σ = 4.115 Å y ε/KB de 357 K. 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜖 = 273.2 357 = 0.7653 ...
( 𝜖 𝐾 𝐵 ) 𝐴𝐵 = √( 𝜖 𝐾 𝐵 ) 𝐴 ( 𝜖 𝐾 𝐵 ) 𝐵 = √(97)(538) = 228.44 𝐾 ( 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜖 ) 𝐴𝐵 = 303.2 228.44 = 1.327 Ω₂= 1.4631[( 𝐾 𝐵 𝐸 )...
GRÁFICOS GENERALIZADOS DE ESTADOS CORRESPONDIENTES, MEZCLAS Para sistemas gaseosos a 10 o más atmósferas se deben emplear ...
𝜇 𝑐 = 61.6𝑥10−7 √(𝑀𝑀)𝑇𝐶 𝑉̅𝑐 2 3⁄ Gases diatómicos 𝜇 𝑐 = 7.7𝑥10−7 √(𝑀𝑀)𝑃𝑐 2 3⁄ 𝑉̅𝑐 1 6⁄ Conductividad 𝑘 𝑐 = 0.0394 𝑃𝑐 9 16⁄...
Como no se obtiene fácilmente el volumen crítico, 𝑃𝑐 𝑉̅𝑐 𝑅𝑇𝑐 = 𝑍𝑐 Despejando, 𝑉̅𝑐 = 0.27𝑅𝑇𝑐 𝑃𝑐 = 0.27(82.06)(304.2) 72.85 ...
Para mezclas se emplean las reglas de los pseudocríticos. 𝜇 𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝜇 𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 𝑘 𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑘 𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 𝑇𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑇𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖...
𝜇 𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝜇 𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 = (. 133)(343𝑥10−7) + (. 039)(350𝑥10−7) + (. 828)(180𝑥10−7) = 208.3𝑥10−7 𝑃𝑎 𝑠 𝑇𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑇𝑐𝑖 = (. 1...
𝑇𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑇𝑐𝑖 = (. 40)(304.2) + (. 35)(154.4) + (. 25)(126.2) = 207.3 𝐾 𝑛 𝑖=1 𝑃𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑃𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 = (. 40)(72.9) + (. 35...
MODELOS EMPÍRICOS Para determinar el coeficiente de difusividad hay determinaciones empíricas o modelos predictivos. Gases...
𝐷𝐴𝐵 ∝ 𝑇1.75 𝑃 Líquidos Existen ecuaciones, principalmente empíricas pero suelen ser específicas. Por ejemplo para solutos ...
Sólidos No existen ecuaciones satisfactorias que generalicen la predicción de los coeficientes de difusividad. Ejemplo: El...
𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1𝑥10−7 𝑇1.75√ 1 𝑀𝑀𝐴 + 1 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 𝑃{√∑ 𝑉𝐴 3 + √∑ 𝑉𝐵 3 } 2 𝑉𝐴𝑖𝑟𝑒 = 20.1; 𝑉𝐶𝑂2 = 26.9 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1𝑥10−7 (276)1.75√ 1 28.9 + 1 44...
Líquidos: 10-8 ~ 10-10 Sólidos: 10-9 ~ 0
ECUACIÓN DE FULLER PARA GAS 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1 𝑋 10−7 𝑇1.75√ 1 𝜇 𝐴 + √ 1 𝜇 𝐵 𝑃 {√∑𝑉𝐴 + ∑ 𝑉𝐵 3 } 2 Donde: DAB [=] 𝑚2 𝑠 ∑𝑉𝑖— "𝑣𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒𝑛 𝑑...
A = soluto 𝜇 [=] 𝑘𝑔 𝑘𝑔𝑚𝑜𝑙 B= solvente 𝑇 [=] 𝐾 ∅ 𝑩 ∶ factor de asociación 𝜇 𝐵 [=] 𝑘𝑔 𝑚∗𝑠 ∅A∶1 (no polar) PROBLEMA 2 El valo...
Restando el DAB y dividiendo entre este y restándoselo al 100% obtendremos el porcentaje de error: (1.42 X 10−5 m2 s ) − (...
Sustituyendo: 𝑫𝑨𝑩 = 𝟏. 𝟖𝟓𝟖 𝑿 𝟏𝟎−𝟕 √(𝟐𝟕𝟔. 𝟏𝟓 𝑲) 𝟑 ( 𝟏 𝟐𝟖. 𝟗𝟕 + 𝟏 𝝁 𝑩 ) (𝟏𝒂𝒕𝒎)(𝟑. 𝟖𝟎𝟔𝟓 Å) 𝟐 𝑨𝑩 (𝟎. 𝟗𝟕𝟐𝟔) = 𝟏. 𝟑𝟖𝟖𝒙𝟏𝟎−𝟓 % 𝑑𝑒 ...
PROBLEMA 4 Estime el coeficiente de difusión del benceno en etanol para soluciones diluidas a 30 °C y 2 atm utilizando la ...
Solución Sustituyendo en la ecuación de Wilke- Chang (298K) DAB = 1.173 X 10−16 (2.6 ∗ 18.02) 1 2 (298 K) (0.0937 X 10−3) ...
𝐾 𝐵 𝑇  = 0.9332 𝛺1 = 1.6016 ( 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇  ) −0.474 Sustituyendo para obtener 𝛺₁ 𝛺1 = 1.6016(0.9332)−0.474 = 1.6549 Calculamos...
b) 6.8x10¯⁹ 𝐷 𝐴𝐵= (323𝐾 276.15𝐾⁄ )¹˙⁷⁵ (5 𝑎𝑡𝑚 1 𝑎𝑡𝑚⁄ ) =0.2631 Estableciendo nuevas ecuaciones 𝐷𝐴𝐵 𝛼 𝑇¹˙⁷⁵ 𝑃 𝐷𝐴𝐵2 = 𝐷 𝐴𝐵1 ...
Estimación de coeficientes de transporte
Estimación de coeficientes de transporte
Estimación de coeficientes de transporte
Estimación de coeficientes de transporte
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Estimación de coeficientes de transporte

126 views

Published on

Historia y ecuaciones utilizadas para estimar coeficientes de transporte o para "reajustar" los coeficientes a condiciones físicas distintas de las experimentadas.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Estimación de coeficientes de transporte

  1. 1. COEFICIENTES DE TRANSPORTE, ESTIMACIÓN Los fenómenos de transporte tienen lugar en aquellos procesos, conocidos como procesos de transferencia, en los que se establece el movimiento de una propiedad (masa, moméntum o energía) en una o varias direcciones bajo la acción de una fuerza impulsora. La teoría cinética molecular nos permite formular modelos predictivos de las propiedades macroscópicas μ, k y 𝐷𝐴𝐵. TEORÍA CINÉTICA MOLECULAR DE LOS GASES IDEALES Considerando el modelo de transporte molecular junto con el modelo de gases ideales es posible obtener modelos para los coeficientes de transporte. Las premisas básicas de los gases ideales son las siguientes: 1. No existen fuerzas de atracción o repulsión entre las moléculas de un gas. 2. Las moléculas de los gases se mueven constantemente en línea recta. 3. En el movimiento, las moléculas de los gases chocan elásticamente unas con otras y con las paredes del recipiente que las contiene en una forma perfectamente aleatoria. 4. La frecuencia de las colisiones con las paredes del recipiente explica la presión que ejercen los gases. 5. La energía de tales partículas puede ser convertida en calor o en otra forma de energía. Pero la energía cinética total de las moléculas permanecerá constante si el volumen y la temperatura del gas no varían; por ello, la presión de un gas es constante si la temperatura y el volumen no cambian. 6. El gas ideal está constituido por moléculas esféricas rígidas homogéneas de diámetro “d”. 7. El volumen de las moléculas es despreciable respecto al volumen total. 8. La distancia entre cada colisión tiene el valor “l”, también llamado recorrido libre medio. 9. El tiempo para viajar la distancia l es t: 𝑡∗ = 𝑙 𝑐∗⁄
  2. 2. 10. La población de moléculas de gas es tan grande que los valores estadístico promedio señalados son representativos de los fenómenos indicados y permiten describir el comportamiento medio de todas las moléculas. Ecuación constitutiva de transporte Si ψ es una propiedad del sistema, la concentración de dicha propiedad es: æ = Ψ 𝑉 El flujo de la propiedad se obtiene derivando la propiedad con respecto al tiempo: 𝜙 = 𝑑Ψ 𝑑𝑡 El flux es el flujo entre área: 𝜑 = 𝜙 𝐴 = 1 𝐴 𝑑Ψ 𝑑𝑡 Multiplicando y dividendo con el volumen: 𝜑 = 𝜙 𝐴 = 1 𝐴 𝑑Ψ 𝑑𝑡 𝑉 𝑉 𝜑 = 𝑉 𝐴 𝑑æ 𝑑𝑡 Si hacemos un esquema de flujo y graficamos la concentración contra la distancia x a lo largo de espacios equidistantes una longitud x0 tan pequeña que se trata de transporte molecular. (En estado estacionario) æi-1 x0 æi æ æi+1 æi+2 x xi-1 xi xi+1 xi+2 De acuerdo a esta figura podemos representar: æ𝑖 = æ𝑖+1 + æ𝑖 − æ𝑖+1 𝑥𝑖 − 𝑥𝑖+1 (𝑥0) Esta expresión es equivalente unidireccional a:
  3. 3. æ𝑖 = æ𝑖+1 + −Δæ −Δ𝑥 (𝑥0) A nivel molecular: æ𝑖 = æ𝑖+1 + lim 𝑥0→∞ Δæ Δ𝑥 (𝑥0) æ𝑖 − æ𝑖+1 = dæ d𝑥 (𝑥0) (1) La experiencia indica que las propiedades viajan espontáneamente de lugares de alta concentración a lugares de baja concentración de la propiedad, de forma que el flux es proporcional a la concentración (más adelante esta es la razón por la que deberemos agregar un signo negativo a la relación): 𝜑 ∝ æ Las proporcionalidades se vuelven igualdades agregando una constante de proporcionalidad: 𝜑 = 𝑘æ Para un punto dado y considerando el espacio comprendido entre xi y xi+1 de modo que hay un flux de entrada en xi y uno de salida en xi+1: Entrada: flux de xi a xi+1: 𝜑𝑖→𝑖+1 = 𝑘æ𝑖 Salida: flux de xi+1 a xi+2: 𝜑𝑖+1→𝑖+2 = 𝑘æ𝑖+1 Entonces el flujo neto del sistema: (Entrada – Salida) 𝜑 𝑁𝑒𝑡𝑜 = 𝜑 𝑥 = 𝜑𝑖→𝑖+1 − 𝜑𝑖+1→𝑖+2 Por lo tanto 𝜑 𝑥 = 𝑘(æ𝑖 − æ𝑖+1) Y en la expresión diferencial (ecuación 1) 𝜑 𝑥 = 𝑘 [ dæ d𝑥 (𝑥0)]
  4. 4. Que se reacomoda agregando además el signo negativo que ya se había explicado era relevante para que tenga sentido el modelo de acuerdo al flujo natural de mayor a menor concentración: 𝜑 𝑥 = −(𝑘𝑥0) dæ d𝑥 Finalmente definimos kx0 como 𝛿 𝜑 𝑥 = −𝛿 dæ d𝑥 (2) Esta expresión típicamente se generaliza a las tres dimensiones 𝜑 = −𝛿∇æ Para cartesiano: 𝜑 = −𝛿 ( dæ d𝑥 + dæ dy + dæ d𝑧 ) Es posible utilizar este planteamiento para la teoría cinético molecular, partiendo de la ecuación 1: æ𝑖 − æ𝑖+1 = dæ d𝑥 (𝑥0) (1) Y sustituyendo la distancia por el recorrido medio, l. æ𝑖 − æ𝑖+1 = 𝑙 dæ d𝑥 Con este cambio podemos sustituir la ecuación 2: 𝜑 𝑥 = −𝛿 dæ d𝑥 = −(𝑘𝑥0) dæ d𝑥 = −𝑘𝑙 dæ d𝑥 Considerando un volumen de control cúbico para analizar la constante de proporcionalidad donde V = lΔzΔy. Si acotamos el análisis sólo a una de las tres direcciones, 𝜑 = 𝑉 𝐴 𝑑æ 𝑑𝑡
  5. 5. 𝑓𝑙𝑢𝑥 = 1 3 ( 𝑚𝑜𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝑣𝑜𝑙 ) (𝑣𝑜𝑙) á𝑟𝑒𝑎 𝑡𝑖𝑒𝑚𝑝𝑜 𝜑𝑖→𝑖+1 = 1 3 (æ𝑖)(𝑙∆𝑧∆𝑦) 𝑡∗∆𝑧∆𝑦 = 1 3 (æ𝑖)(𝑙) 𝑡∗ Igualmente, 𝜑𝑖+1→𝑖+2 = 1 3 (æ𝑖+1)(𝑙) 𝑡∗ y el flujo neto: 𝜑 𝑥 = 𝜑𝑖→𝑖+1 − 𝜑𝑖+1→𝑖+2 = 1 3 ( (æ𝑖)(𝑙) 𝑡∗ − (æ𝑖+1)(𝑙) 𝑡∗ ) 𝜑 𝑥 = − 1 3 (æ𝑖+1 − æ𝑖) 𝑙 𝑡∗ Que también es: 𝜑 𝑥 = − 1 3 (𝑙 dæ d𝑥 ) 𝑙 𝑡∗ Recordando de la teoría cinético molecular la expresión de velocidad 𝜑 𝑥 = − ( 1 3 𝑙𝑐∗ ) dæ d𝑥 (3) Comparando la ecuación 3 con la ecuación 2 concluimos que: 𝛿 = 1 3 𝑙𝑐∗ La teoría cinético molecular permite calcular la velocidad media molecular: 𝑐∗ = √ 8𝑅𝑇 𝜋(𝑀𝑀) De esta misma teoría tenemos una expresión del recorrido libre medio: 𝑙 = 𝑅𝑇 √2𝑁𝐴 𝜋𝑃𝑑2
  6. 6. donde NA: Número de Avogadro, P: presión absoluta del gas, d: diámetro de las moléculas, MM: Masa molecular, R: Constante de gases ideales, T: Temperatura absoluta. Con estas expresiones podemos obtener las primeras estimaciones de coeficientes de transporte. Coeficiente de proporcionalidad por ecuación Tomando como base la Ley de Fick, 𝑱 𝑨𝒙 = −𝑫 𝑨𝑩 𝝏𝑪 𝑨 𝝏𝒙 𝑳𝒆𝒚 𝒅𝒆 𝑭𝒊𝒄𝒌 Las unidades del coeficiente de proporcionalidad son m2/s, para lograr esto en las otras dos ecuaciones (o analogías) se complementan las ecuaciones 𝝉 𝒚𝒙 = −𝝁 𝝏𝒗 𝒙 𝜹𝒚 𝑳𝒆𝒚 𝒅𝒆 𝑵𝒆𝒘𝒕𝒐𝒏 𝝉 𝒚𝒙 = −𝝁𝝏(𝒗 𝒙 𝝆) 𝝆𝝏𝒚 Haciendo esta relación obtenemos como coeficiente: 𝑉𝑖𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑑 𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑚á𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑎 = 𝜈 = 𝜇 𝜌 = 𝑃𝑎 𝑠 𝐾𝑔/𝑚3 = 𝑠𝑁/𝑚2 𝐾𝑔/𝑚3 = 𝑠𝑚𝐾𝑔/(𝑠2 𝑚2 ) 𝐾𝑔/𝑚3 = 𝑚2 𝑠 𝒒 𝒙 𝑨 = −𝒌 𝝏𝑻 𝝏𝒙 𝑳𝒆𝒚 𝒅𝒆 𝑭𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒓 𝒒 𝒙 𝑨 = −𝒌𝝏(𝝆𝑪𝒑𝑻) 𝝆𝑪𝒑𝝏𝒙 Haciendo esta relación obtenemos como coeficiente: 𝐷𝑖𝑓𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑣𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑑 𝑡é𝑟𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑎 = 𝛼 = 𝑘 𝜌𝐶𝑝 = 𝑊/𝑚𝐾 ( 𝐾𝑔 𝑚3) (𝐽/𝐾𝑔𝐾) = 𝐽/(𝑠𝑚) ( 1 𝑚3) 𝐽 = 𝑚2 𝑠 Adicionalmente cuando hacemos estas adecuaciones a las ecuaciones obtenemos que el término del gradiente es una concentración en cada caso. Concentración como tal, CA; concentración de moméntum, vρ; y finalmente concentración energética, ρCpT (que debe recordarles la expresión de entalpía). Viscosidad, de la ecuación de Newton 𝛿 = 𝑉𝑖𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑑 𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑒𝑚á𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑎 = 𝜇 𝜌 𝜇 = 𝜌𝛿
  7. 7. 𝜇 = 𝜌 ( 1 3 𝑙𝑐∗ ) Donde la densidad es tal cual, para la ecuación de gases ideales 𝜇 = 1 3 [ 𝑃(𝑀𝑀) 𝑅𝑇 ] [ 𝑅𝑇 √2𝑁𝐴 𝜋𝑃𝑑2 ] [√ 8𝑅𝑇 𝜋(𝑀𝑀) ] Que se simplifica, 𝜇 = 2√𝑅 3𝑁𝐴 𝜋 3 2⁄ 𝑑2 √(𝑀𝑀)𝑇 Que típicamente se reduce como 𝜇 = 𝐴′ √(𝑀𝑀)𝑇 𝑑2 Donde la constante A’ es: 𝐴′ = 2√𝑅 3𝑁𝐴 𝜋 3 2⁄ Conductividad térmica 𝛿 = 𝛼 = 𝑘 𝜌𝐶𝑝 𝑘 = 𝛿𝜌𝐶𝑝 𝑘 = 1 3 [ 𝑃(𝑀𝑀) 𝑅𝑇 ] [ 𝑅𝑇 √2𝑁𝐴 𝜋𝑃𝑑2 ] [√ 8𝑅𝑇 𝜋(𝑀𝑀) ] 𝐶𝑝 Cp adquiere distintos valores para gases ideales dependiendo de si son mono, di o triatómicos. Para un gas monoatómico Cp = 5R/(2MM) 𝑘 = 2√𝑅(𝑀𝑀)𝑇 3𝜋𝑁𝐴 𝜋 3 2⁄ 𝑑2 ( 5 2 𝑅 𝑀𝑀 ) Que se simplifica: 𝑘 = 𝐴′′ √ 𝑇 (𝑀𝑀)⁄ 𝑑2
  8. 8. Donde la constante A’’ es: 𝐴′′ = 5 3𝑁𝐴 √( 𝑅 𝜋 ) 3 Difusividad 𝐷𝐴𝐴 = 𝛿 = 1 3 𝑙𝑐∗ Que para simplificar y de manera análoga a los casos previos: 𝐷𝐴𝐴 = 𝐴′′′√𝑇3/(𝑀𝑀) 𝑃𝑑2 Donde la constante A’’’ es: 𝐴′′′ = 2 3𝑁𝐴 √( 𝑅 𝜋 ) 3 Sin embargo, este resultado resulta inaplicable dado que se refiere a la difusividad de A en A, cuando la necesidad usual es A en B. Para este caso aplicamos un promedio geométrico para los diámetros y un promedio ordinario en los pesos moleculares (el factor común del promedio de éstos últimos pasa a la constante B’). 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 𝐵′√𝑇3 ( 1 𝑀𝑀𝐴 + 1 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 ) 𝑃 ( 𝑑 𝐴 2 + 𝑑 𝐵 2 2 ) 𝐵′ = 𝐴′′′ √2 Potencial Lennard-Jones: Las ecuaciones previas permiten predecir en términos ideales los coeficientes de transporte. Sin embargo en la práctica en este caso hay una amplia desviación de la idealidad. Un tratamiento más riguroso contempla las interacciones moleculares. Una de las funciones que tradicionalmente se ha usado para ello es el Potencial de Lennard-Jones.
  9. 9. 𝑃(𝑟) = 4𝜖 [( 𝜎 𝑟 ) 12 − ( 𝜎 𝑟 ) 6 ] σ = diámetro de colisión Experimentales ε = energía máxima de atracción Esta expresión se denomina potencial 6-12 de Leonard Jones. Ella relaciona la energía potencial de dos moléculas a su distancia de separación en términos de dos parámetros característicos de la molécula; un parámetro energético , el cual es negativo de la energía mínima correspondiente a la separación de equilibrio; y un parámetro de distancia J, el que es igual a la separación intermolecular cuando la energía potencial es cero. De Poszwa - Self-made with Gnuplot. Converted to PNG with GIMP, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=362609 Si no se cuenta con datos experimentales, se pueden utilizar ecuaciones empíricas 𝜖 𝐾 𝐵 = 0.77𝑇𝑐 𝜎 = 0.841𝑉𝑐 ̅ 1 3⁄ = 2.44 ( 𝑇𝑐 𝑃𝑐 ) 1 3⁄ 𝐾 𝐵 = constante de Boltzmann ε [=] K
  10. 10. 𝑇𝐶= Temperatura critica, K 𝑉𝐶 = volumen molar critico [cmᶟ/mol] 𝑃𝐶= presión crítica [atm] σ [=] Å La aplicación del potencial de Lennard-Jones a las ecuaciones de gases ideales previas origina los factores de corrección conocidos como “función integral de colisión”. Se sustituye además el diámetro de colisión, σ en lugar del diámetro molecular, d: 𝜇 = 2.6693𝑥10−6 √𝑇(𝑀𝑀) 𝜎2Ω1 𝑘 = 8.3225𝑥10−2 √𝑇/(𝑀𝑀) 𝜎2Ω1 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑎 𝑔𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑜𝑎𝑡ó𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑜𝑠 𝑘 = 8.3225𝑥10−2 √𝑇/(𝑀𝑀) 𝜎2Ω1 [ 4 15 ( 𝐶𝑣(𝑀𝑀) 𝑅 ) + 3 5 ] 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑎 𝑔𝑎𝑠𝑒𝑠 𝑝𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑎𝑡ó𝑚𝑖𝑐𝑜𝑠 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1.858𝑥10−7 √𝑇3 ( 1 𝑀𝑀𝐴 + 1 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 ) 𝑃𝜎𝐴𝐵 2 Ω2 𝜎𝐴𝐵 = 1 2 (𝜎𝐴 + 𝜎 𝐵) Este desarrollo es conocido como la teoría cinética de Chapman-Enskog, donde Ω1 y Ω2 son funciones integrales de colisión. Ω1 para viscosidad y conductividad, mientras Ω2 lo es para difusividad, ambos son adimensionales. Las unidades de las ecuaciones previas son: k (conductividad térmica): W/mK Cv (capacidad calorífica a volumen constante): J/Kg R (constante de los gases): 8314.5 J/Kgmol K MM (masa molecular): Kg/Kgmol μ (viscosidad): Pa s DAB (difusividad de A en B): m2/s
  11. 11. σAB (diámetro medio de colisión): Å Las integrales de colisión son funciones decrecientes de las temperaturas adimensionales KBT/ε y (KBT/ε)AB donde ( 𝐾 𝐵 𝜖 ) 𝐴𝐵 = √( 𝐾 𝐵 𝜖 ) 𝐴 ( 𝐾 𝐵 𝜖 ) 𝐵 Para gases polares, radicales libres o moléculas grandes, la difusividad puede estimarse con la ecuación semi-empírica propuesta por Guilliland 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 4.3𝑥10−7 √𝑇3 ( 1 𝑀𝑀𝐴 + 1 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 ) 𝑃 (𝑉̅ 𝐴 1 3⁄ + 𝑉̅ 𝐵 1 3⁄ ) 2 Las unidades son las mismas que en el juego de ecuaciones previas, excepto el volumen molar que se debe usar en cm3/mol. Estas ecuaciones tienen los límites de aplicación de la ecuación de gases ideales y tienen más porcentaje de error que las empíricas. Ejemplos: Estime la viscosidad del SO2 a 1 atmósfera y 40°C considerando σ = 4.29 Å y ε/KB de 252 K. Obtenga el % de error si el valor experimental es de 1.35x10-5Pas. 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜖 = 313.2 252 = 1.2428 Para este valor (es el primer rango que aparece en la tabla) Ω₁ = 1.6016( 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝐸 ) −0.474 = 1.6016(1.2428)−0.474 = 1.445 Integrales de colisión 0.3 < 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜀 ≤ 2.0 Ω₁ = 1.6016( 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜀 ) −0.474 Ω₂= 1.4631[( 𝐾 𝐵 𝜀 ) 𝐴𝐵 𝑇] −0.485 2.0 < 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜀 ≤ 4.2 Ω₁ = 1.306 - 0.085( 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜀 ) Ω₂= 1.199 - 0.0797[( 𝐾 𝐵 𝜀 ) 𝐴𝐵 𝑇] 4.2 < 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜀 ≤ 100 Ω₁ = 1.1809( 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜀 ) −0.1525 Ω₂= 1.0918[( 𝐾 𝐵 𝜀 ) 𝐴𝐵 𝑇] −0.1635
  12. 12. 𝜇 = 2.6693𝑥10−6 √𝑇(𝑀𝑀) 𝜎2Ω1 𝜇 = 2.6693𝑥10−6 √(313.2)(64.1) (4.29)2(1.445) = 1.41𝑥10−5 𝑃𝑎𝑠 % 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 = 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑑𝑜 − 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙 ∗ 100 % 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 = 1.41𝑥10−5 − 1.35𝑥10−5 1.35𝑥10−5 ∗ 100 = 4.44 % En la literatura hay tabulaciones de las integrales de colisión como ecuaciones empíricas que pueden usarse cuando no tenemos datos: Prediga la conductividad térmica del Cl2 a 0°C y 1 atmósfera con Cp = 477 J/Kg y obtenga el porcentaje de error si el valor experimental es de 7.45x10-3 W/mK.
  13. 13. 𝑘 = 8.3225𝑥10−2 √𝑇/(𝑀𝑀) 𝜎2Ω1 [ 4 15 ( 𝐶𝑣(𝑀𝑀) 𝑅 ) + 3 5 ] Datos: σ = 4.115 Å y ε/KB de 357 K. 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜖 = 273.2 357 = 0.7653 Para este valor Ω₁ = 1.6016( 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝐸 ) −0.474 = 1.6016(0.7653)−0.474 = 1.818 𝐶𝑣 = 𝐶𝑝 − 𝑅 𝑀𝑀 = 477 − 8314.5/(70.91) = 360 𝐽/𝐾𝑔 𝑘 = 8.3225𝑥10−2 √273.2/70.91 (4.115)2(1.818) [ 4 15 ( (360)(70.91) 8314.5 ) + 3 5 ] = 7.53𝑥10−3 𝑊/𝑚𝐾 % 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 = 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑑𝑜 − 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙 ∗ 100 % 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 = 7.53𝑥10−3 − 7.45𝑥10−3 7.45𝑥10−3 ∗ 100 = 1.07 % Prediga la difusividad de la anilina en el aire a 30°C y presión atmosférica. Para la anilina Tc = 698.8 K y Pc = 52.3 atm. 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1.858𝑥10−7 √𝑇3 ( 1 𝑀𝑀𝐴 + 1 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 ) 𝑃𝜎𝐴𝐵 2 Ω2 Datos para el aire: σB = 3.617 Å y (ε/KB)B de 97 K. Para la anilina no hay datos, se deben estimar también. ( 𝜖 𝐾 𝐵 ) 𝐴 = 0.77𝑇𝑐 = 0.77(698.8) = 538 𝐾 𝜎 = 2.44 ( 𝑇𝑐 𝑃𝑐 ) 1 3⁄ = 2.44 ( 698.8 52.3 ) 1 3⁄ = 5.79 𝐴̇
  14. 14. ( 𝜖 𝐾 𝐵 ) 𝐴𝐵 = √( 𝜖 𝐾 𝐵 ) 𝐴 ( 𝜖 𝐾 𝐵 ) 𝐵 = √(97)(538) = 228.44 𝐾 ( 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇 𝜖 ) 𝐴𝐵 = 303.2 228.44 = 1.327 Ω₂= 1.4631[( 𝐾 𝐵 𝐸 ) 𝐴𝐵 𝑇] −0.485 = 1.4631[1.327]−0.485 = 1.276 𝜎𝐴𝐵 = 1 2 (𝜎𝐴 + 𝜎 𝐵) = 0.5(5.79 + 3.617) = 4.703𝐴̇ 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1.858𝑥10−7 √𝑇3 ( 1 𝑀𝑀𝐴 + 1 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 ) 𝑃𝜎𝐴𝐵 2 Ω2 = 1.858𝑥10−7 √(303)3 ( 1 93.12 + 1 29 ) (1)(4.703)2(1.276) = 7.38𝑥10−6 𝑚2 /𝑠
  15. 15. GRÁFICOS GENERALIZADOS DE ESTADOS CORRESPONDIENTES, MEZCLAS Para sistemas gaseosos a 10 o más atmósferas se deben emplear correlaciones gráficas obtenidas a partir de la teoría de los estados correspondientes. 𝜇 𝑅 = 𝜇 𝜇 𝐶 𝑘 𝑅 = 𝑘 𝑘 𝐶 (𝐷𝐴𝐵) 𝑅 = 𝐷𝐴𝐵 (𝐷𝐴𝐵) 𝐶 En caso de no contar con datos se pueden utilizar las siguientes ecuaciones para estimar valores críticos: Gases poliatómicos
  16. 16. 𝜇 𝑐 = 61.6𝑥10−7 √(𝑀𝑀)𝑇𝐶 𝑉̅𝑐 2 3⁄ Gases diatómicos 𝜇 𝑐 = 7.7𝑥10−7 √(𝑀𝑀)𝑃𝑐 2 3⁄ 𝑉̅𝑐 1 6⁄ Conductividad 𝑘 𝑐 = 0.0394 𝑃𝑐 9 16⁄ (𝑀𝑀) 1 3⁄ 𝑇𝑐 1 5⁄ Difusividad 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 2.96𝑥10−6 √( 1 𝑀𝑀𝐴 + 1 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 ) (𝑃𝑐𝐴 𝑃𝑐𝐵) 1 3⁄ (𝑇𝑐𝐴 𝑇𝑐𝐵) 1 12⁄ Las unidades de las ecuaciones previas son: k (conductividad térmica): W/mK MM (masa molecular): g/mol μ (viscosidad): Pa s DAB (difusividad de A en B): cm2/s T (temperatura): K V (volumen molar): cm3/mol Ejemplos: Calcule la viscosidad del CO2 a 89.9 atmósferas y 50°C si Tc = 304.2 K, Pc = 72.85 atmósferas y Zc = 0.27. Por ser triatómico, 𝜇 𝑐 = 61.6𝑥10−7 √(𝑀𝑀)𝑇𝐶 𝑉̅𝑐 2 3⁄
  17. 17. Como no se obtiene fácilmente el volumen crítico, 𝑃𝑐 𝑉̅𝑐 𝑅𝑇𝑐 = 𝑍𝑐 Despejando, 𝑉̅𝑐 = 0.27𝑅𝑇𝑐 𝑃𝑐 = 0.27(82.06)(304.2) 72.85 = 92.5 𝑐𝑚3 /𝑚𝑜𝑙 𝜇 𝑐 = 61.6𝑥10−7 √(44.01)(304.2) (92.5) 2 3⁄ = 3.5𝑥10−5 𝑃𝑎𝑠 𝑃𝑅 = 𝑃 𝑃𝐶 = 89.9 72.85 = 1.234 𝑇𝑅 = 𝑇 𝑇𝐶 = 323.2 304.2 = 1.062 De la gráfica, se lee μR = 0.7 Finalmente, 𝜇 = 𝜇 𝑅 𝜇 𝐶 = (0.7)(3.5𝑥10−5) = 2.45𝑥10−5 𝑃𝑎. 𝑠 Calcule la conductividad térmica del Cl2 a 60°C y 20 atmósferas. kc = 0.0406 W/mK, Tc = 417 K y Pc = 76.1 atmósferas. 𝑃𝑅 = 𝑃 𝑃𝐶 = 20 76.1 = 0.263 𝑇𝑅 = 𝑇 𝑇𝐶 = 333.2 417 = 0.800 Leyendo en la gráfica se obtiene kR = 0.32, por lo tanto 𝑘 = 𝑘 𝑐 𝑘 𝑅 = (0.0406)(0.32) = 0.013 𝑊/𝑚𝐾
  18. 18. Para mezclas se emplean las reglas de los pseudocríticos. 𝜇 𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝜇 𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 𝑘 𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑘 𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 𝑇𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑇𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 𝑃𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑃𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 Para la difusividad sólo hay caso binario. 𝑇𝑅 = 𝑇 √𝑇𝑐𝐴 𝑇𝑐𝐵 𝑃𝑅 = 𝑃 √𝑃𝑐𝐴 𝑃𝑐𝐵 Ejemplo Estime la viscosidad de la siguiente mezcla, cuyas propiedades se detallan en la siguiente tabla a 1 atmósfera y 293 K: Especie Fracción mol Peso molecular Tc (K) Pc (atm) μc x107 Pa s CO2 0.133 44.01 304.2 72.9 343.0 O2 0.039 32.00 154.4 49.7 350.0 N2 0.828 28.02 126.2 33.5 180.0 Calcule además el porcentaje de error si el valor experimental es de 179.3x10-4 poise.
  19. 19. 𝜇 𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝜇 𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 = (. 133)(343𝑥10−7) + (. 039)(350𝑥10−7) + (. 828)(180𝑥10−7) = 208.3𝑥10−7 𝑃𝑎 𝑠 𝑇𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑇𝑐𝑖 = (. 133)(304.2) + (. 039)(154.4) + (. 828)(126.2) = 151 𝐾 𝑛 𝑖=1 𝑃𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑃𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 = (. 133)(72.9) + (. 039)(49.7) + (. 828)(33.5) = 39.4 𝑎𝑡𝑚 𝑃𝑅 = 𝑃 𝑃𝑠𝑐 = 1 39.4 = 0.025: 𝑆𝑒 𝑙𝑒𝑒𝑟á 𝑒𝑛 𝑙í𝑚𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑑𝑒 𝑏𝑎𝑗𝑎𝑠 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑠 𝑇𝑅 = 𝑇 𝑇𝑠𝑐 = 293 151 = 1.94 Se lee 𝜇 𝑅 = 0.8 𝜇 = 𝜇 𝑠𝑐 𝜇 𝑅 = (0.8)(208.3𝑥10−7) = 166.6𝑥10−7 𝑃𝑎 𝑠 = 166.6𝑥10−4 𝑝𝑜𝑖𝑠𝑒 % 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 = 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑎𝑑𝑜 − 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑟 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙 ∗ 100 % 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 = 166.6𝑥10−4 − 179.3𝑥10−4 179.3𝑥10−4 ∗ 100 = −7.1 % Prediga la conductividad térmica de la mezcla siguiente a 5 atmósferas y 293 K. Especie Fracción mol Peso molecular Tc (K) Pc (atm) kc W/mK CO2 0.40 44.01 304.2 72.9 0.0510 O2 0.35 32.00 154.4 49.7 0.0440 N2 0.25 28.02 126.2 33.5 0.0363 𝑘 𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑘 𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 = (. 40)(0.05) + (. 35)(0.044) + (. 25)(0.0363) = 0.0449 𝑊/𝑚𝐾
  20. 20. 𝑇𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑇𝑐𝑖 = (. 40)(304.2) + (. 35)(154.4) + (. 25)(126.2) = 207.3 𝐾 𝑛 𝑖=1 𝑃𝑠𝑐 = ∑ 𝑥𝑖 𝑃𝑐𝑖 𝑛 𝑖=1 = (. 40)(72.9) + (. 35)(49.7) + (. 25)(33.5) = 54.93 𝑎𝑡𝑚 𝑃𝑅 = 𝑃 𝑃𝑠𝑐 = 5 54.93 = 0.091; 𝑇𝑅 = 𝑇 𝑇𝑠𝑐 = 293 207.3 = 1.41 Se lee kR = 0.47 𝑘 = 𝑘 𝑠𝑐 𝑘 𝑅 = (0.47)(0.0449) = 0.0211 𝑊/𝑚𝐾
  21. 21. MODELOS EMPÍRICOS Para determinar el coeficiente de difusividad hay determinaciones empíricas o modelos predictivos. Gases Existen métodos o modelos teóricos que pueden predecir satisfactoriamente el valor del coeficiente. El más sencillo y con razonable exactitud es la ecuación de Füller y colaboradores: 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1𝑥10−7 𝑇1.75√ 1 𝑀𝑀𝐴 + 1 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 𝑃{√∑ 𝑉𝐴 3 + √∑ 𝑉𝐵 3 } 2 Donde DAB: m2/s; T: K; MM: Kg/Kgmol; P: atm; ΣVi: “Volumen molecular” (Tabla 6.6-2 Geankoplis) Es importante recordar que DAB = DBA y que si se conocen datos experimentales, es partir de éstos que resulta mejor hacer ajustes a condiciones nuevas utilizando proporcionalidades, que hacer la estimación desde cero.
  22. 22. 𝐷𝐴𝐵 ∝ 𝑇1.75 𝑃 Líquidos Existen ecuaciones, principalmente empíricas pero suelen ser específicas. Por ejemplo para solutos no electrolitos en soluciones diluidas se puede usar la ecuación de Wilke-Chang: 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1.173𝑥10−16 𝑇√∅ 𝐵 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 𝜇 𝐵{∑ 𝑉𝑖} 𝐴 0.6 Donde A: Soluto; B: Solvente; φB: Factor de asociación del solvente (1 para no polares, 2.6 para el agua); T: K; MM: Kg/Kgmol; VA: Volumen del soluto A en su punto normal de ebullición (Tabla 6.3-2 Geankoplis); μ: Viscosidad en Kg/ms 𝐷𝐴𝐵 ∝ 𝑇 𝜇 𝐵
  23. 23. Sólidos No existen ecuaciones satisfactorias que generalicen la predicción de los coeficientes de difusividad. Ejemplo: El valor experimental del coeficiente de difusividad del aire en CO2 a 3 °C y 1 atm es de 1.42 x 10-5 m2/s. a) Utilice la ecuación de Füller para el cálculo de este coeficiente y obtenga el porcentaje de error del modelo.
  24. 24. 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1𝑥10−7 𝑇1.75√ 1 𝑀𝑀𝐴 + 1 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 𝑃{√∑ 𝑉𝐴 3 + √∑ 𝑉𝐵 3 } 2 𝑉𝐴𝑖𝑟𝑒 = 20.1; 𝑉𝐶𝑂2 = 26.9 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1𝑥10−7 (276)1.75√ 1 28.9 + 1 44 1{√20.1 3 + √26.9 3 } 2 = 1.37 𝑥10−5 𝑚2 /𝑠 % 𝐸𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 = 1.37 − 1.42 1.42 𝑥100 = −3.5 % b) Estime el valor de DAB para el mismo sistema a 3 atm y 10 °C. 𝐷𝐴𝐵 ∝ 𝑇1.75 𝑃 𝐷𝐴𝐵2 = 𝐷𝐴𝐵1 ( 𝑇2 𝑇1 ⁄ ) 1.75 ( 𝑃2 𝑃1 ⁄ ) = 1.42𝑥10−5 (283 276⁄ ) 1.75 (3 1⁄ ) = 4.9 𝑥10−6 𝑚2 /𝑠 Estime el coeficiente de difusión del benceno en etanol en solución líquida diluida a 30 °C y 2 atm. Datos: φEtanol = 1.5; μB = 0.00105 Kg/ms 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1.173𝑥10−16 𝑇√∅ 𝐵 𝑀𝑀 𝐵 𝜇 𝐵{∑ 𝑉𝑖} 𝐴 0.6 VBenceno = 6VC + 6VH - 15 = 6(14.8) + 6(3.7) – 15 = 0.096 m3/Kgmol (recordar que la tabla tiene valores x 10-3) 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1.173𝑥10−16 (303)√1.5(46) (0.00105)(0.096)0.6 = 1.15 𝑥10−9 𝑚2 /𝑠 Rangos comunes: Gases: 10-4 ~ 10-6
  25. 25. Líquidos: 10-8 ~ 10-10 Sólidos: 10-9 ~ 0
  26. 26. ECUACIÓN DE FULLER PARA GAS 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1 𝑋 10−7 𝑇1.75√ 1 𝜇 𝐴 + √ 1 𝜇 𝐵 𝑃 {√∑𝑉𝐴 + ∑ 𝑉𝐵 3 } 2 Donde: DAB [=] 𝑚2 𝑠 ∑𝑉𝑖— "𝑣𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒𝑛 𝑑𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑙é𝑐𝑢𝑙𝑎" 𝑇 [=] 𝐾𝜇 [=] 𝑘𝑔 𝑘𝑔𝑚𝑜𝑙 𝑃[=] 𝑎𝑡𝑚𝑜𝑠𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑠 ECUACIÓN WILKE-CHANG PARA LÍQUIDOS 𝑫𝑨𝑩 = 𝟏. 𝟏𝟕𝟑 𝑿 𝟏𝟎−𝟏𝟔 (∅ 𝑩 𝝁 𝑩) 𝟏 𝟐 𝑻 𝝁 𝑩 (∑ − 𝑉𝑖) 𝑨 𝟎.𝟔 Donde:
  27. 27. A = soluto 𝜇 [=] 𝑘𝑔 𝑘𝑔𝑚𝑜𝑙 B= solvente 𝑇 [=] 𝐾 ∅ 𝑩 ∶ factor de asociación 𝜇 𝐵 [=] 𝑘𝑔 𝑚∗𝑠 ∅A∶1 (no polar) PROBLEMA 2 El valor experimental del coeficiente de difusividad del CO2 – aire a 3 ºC y 1 atm es de: 1.42 X 10-5 m2 /s: a) utilice la ecuación de Fuller para predecir el coeficiente de difusibilidad y calcule el % de error. V aire = 20.1 DAB = 1.42 X 10-5 m2 /s V CO2 = 26.9 μA=28.97 kg /kmol 𝜇 𝐵=44 𝑘𝑔/𝑘𝑚𝑜𝑙 Ecuación de Fuller: 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1 𝑋10−7 𝑇1.75 √ 1 𝜇 𝐴 +√ 1 𝜇 𝐵 𝑃{ √∑𝑉 𝐴 + ∑ 𝑉𝐵 3 } 2 Sustituyendo: 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1 𝑋10−7 (276𝑘)1.75√ 1 29 + √ 1 44 (1𝑎𝑡𝑚) {√20.1 + 26.9 3 } 2 = 1.3772𝑋10−5
  28. 28. Restando el DAB y dividiendo entre este y restándoselo al 100% obtendremos el porcentaje de error: (1.42 X 10−5 m2 s ) − (1.3685 X 10−5 m2 s ) 1.42 X 10−5 m2 s − 100 = 3.5 % b) compruebe el % de error utilizando la ecuación de Chapman. 𝑫𝑨𝑩 = 𝟏. 𝟖𝟓𝟖 𝑿 𝟏𝟎−𝟕 √𝑻 𝟑 ( 𝟏 𝝁 𝑨 + 𝟏 𝝁 𝑩 ) 𝑷 𝝈 𝟐 𝑨𝑩 𝛀 𝟐 ∅ 𝑨𝑩 = 𝟏 𝟐 ( 𝝈 𝑨 + 𝝈 𝑩 ) De tablas: Sustancia 𝜺 𝒌⁄ 𝝈 DAB ( 𝒌 𝚬⁄ )𝑻 Ω CO2 190 3.996 Å µ 1.45 1.320 Aire 97 3.617 Å 𝑘 2.84 1 𝛀𝟏 𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 = 𝟏. 𝟔𝟐𝟔 [ 𝒌 𝑩 𝑻 𝚬 ] −𝟎.𝟒𝟕𝟒 = 𝟎. 𝟗𝟗𝟏𝟑𝟗 𝛀𝟏 = 𝟏. 𝟑𝟎𝟔 − 𝟎. 𝟎𝟖𝟓 [ 𝒌 𝑩 𝑻 𝚬 ] 𝛀𝟏 = 𝟏. 𝟑𝟎𝟔 − 𝟎. 𝟎𝟖𝟓 [𝟐. 𝟖𝟒] = 𝟏. 𝟎𝟔𝟒𝟔 𝛀𝟐 = 𝟏. 𝟏𝟗𝟗 − (𝟎. 𝟎𝟕𝟗𝟕)[𝟐. 𝟖𝟒] = 𝟎. 𝟗𝟕𝟐𝟔
  29. 29. Sustituyendo: 𝑫𝑨𝑩 = 𝟏. 𝟖𝟓𝟖 𝑿 𝟏𝟎−𝟕 √(𝟐𝟕𝟔. 𝟏𝟓 𝑲) 𝟑 ( 𝟏 𝟐𝟖. 𝟗𝟕 + 𝟏 𝝁 𝑩 ) (𝟏𝒂𝒕𝒎)(𝟑. 𝟖𝟎𝟔𝟓 Å) 𝟐 𝑨𝑩 (𝟎. 𝟗𝟕𝟐𝟔) = 𝟏. 𝟑𝟖𝟖𝒙𝟏𝟎−𝟓 % 𝑑𝑒 𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑟 = 2.25% PROBLEMA 3 Atraves de aire (B) a 1 atm abs, se difunde butanol normal (A). Usando el método de Fuller y colaboradores, estime las difusividades DAB a las temperaturas: a) 0ºC Solución. P=1 atm, T=273 K, MA(butanol)= 74.1, MB (aire)= 29 Σ𝑣 𝐴 = 4(16.5) + 10(1.98) + 1(5.48) = 91.28(𝑏𝑢𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑜𝑙) Σ𝑣 𝐴 = 20.1(𝑎𝑖𝑟𝑒) Sustituyendo en 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1 𝑋10−7 𝑇1.75√ 1 𝜇 𝐴 + √ 1 𝜇 𝐵 𝑃{√∑𝑉𝐴 + ∑ 𝑉𝐵 3 } 2 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1 𝑋10−7 2731.75√ 1 74.1 + √ 1 29 1 {√91.28+ 20.13 } 2 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 7.73𝑋10−6 𝑚2 𝑠
  30. 30. PROBLEMA 4 Estime el coeficiente de difusión del benceno en etanol para soluciones diluidas a 30 °C y 2 atm utilizando la ecuación Wilke-Chang. Datos: VA = 0.05328 VA = 6(0.00148) +6 (0.0074) = 0.05328 Datos: T = 303.15K Benceno = A 𝜇 𝐵= 1.08 𝑋 10−3 P= 2 atm Etanol = B 𝑫𝑨𝑩 = 𝟏. 𝟏𝟕𝟑 𝑿 𝟏𝟎−𝟏𝟔 (∅ 𝑩 𝝁 𝑩) 𝟏 𝟐 𝑻 𝝁 𝑩 (∑ − 𝑉𝑖) 𝑨 𝟎.𝟔 Sustituyendo: 𝑫𝑨𝑩 = 𝟏. 𝟏𝟕𝟑 𝑿 𝟏𝟎−𝟏𝟔 (𝟏. 𝟓 ∗ 𝟒𝟔) 𝟏 𝟐 (𝟑𝟎𝟑. 𝟏𝟓 𝑲) (1.08 𝑋 10−3) ∗ (0.05328) 𝟎.𝟔 = 𝟏. 𝟓𝟖𝟖 𝑿 𝟏𝟎−𝟏𝟗 PROBLEMA 5 Pronostique el coeficiente de difusión de acetona (CH3COCH3) en agua a 25ºC y 50ºC usando la ecuación de Wilke-Chang. El valor experimental es 1.28x10-9 m2/s a 25ºC Viscosidad del agua a 25ºC= 0.8937x10-3 Pa·s y a 50ºC= 0.5494x10-3 Pa·s Para CH3COCH3 VA= 3(0.0148)+6(0.0074)= 0.0740 m3/kg·mol ∅ 𝐵 = 2.6 𝑦 𝑀 𝐵 = 18.02 𝐾𝑔𝑚𝑎𝑠𝑎 𝐾𝑚𝑜𝑙
  31. 31. Solución Sustituyendo en la ecuación de Wilke- Chang (298K) DAB = 1.173 X 10−16 (2.6 ∗ 18.02) 1 2 (298 K) (0.0937 X 10−3) ∗ (0.0740)0.6 = 1.277 X 10−9 m2 s A 50ºC o 323 K DAB = 1.173 X 10−16 (2.6 ∗ 18.02) 1 2 (323 K) (0.5494 X 10−3) ∗ (0.0740)0.6 = 2.251 X 10−9 m2 s PROBLEMA 6 El coeficiente de difusibilidad en el aire (DAB) de dióxido de carbono en aire utilizando proporcionalidades y con ecuación de Fuller: Datos: T= 50°C MM (aire) = 29 g/ mol P= 5 atm MM (CO2) = 44 g/ mol Ecuación de Fuller: 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1 𝑋10−7 𝑇1.75 √ 1 𝜇 𝐴 +√ 1 𝜇 𝐵 𝑃{ √∑𝑉 𝐴 + ∑ 𝑉𝐵 3 } 2 Sustituyendo: 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1 𝑋10−7 (323𝑘)1.75√ 1 29 + √ 1 44 (5 𝑎𝑡𝑚) {√20.1 + 26.9 3 } 2 = 3.43 𝑋10−8 PROBLEMA 7 Calcule la viscosidad de SO2 a 1 atm y 40ºC. μ = 2.6693𝑥10−6 √𝑀𝑇 𝜎²𝛺₁
  32. 32. 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇  = 0.9332 𝛺1 = 1.6016 ( 𝐾 𝐵 𝑇  ) −0.474 Sustituyendo para obtener 𝛺₁ 𝛺1 = 1.6016(0.9332)−0.474 = 1.6549 Calculamos la viscosidad: μ = 2.6693𝑥10−6 √(64) ∗ (313) (4.026)2(1.6549) = 1.40𝑥10−5 𝑃𝑎 ∗ 𝑠 DIFUSIÓN DE MASA EN DISTINTAS FASES La ley de Fick representa la difusión contraria equimolar. - En líquidos y sólidos no ocurre este tipo de difusión. - Modelo de película estancada ( 𝑁𝐴 𝐴 ) 𝑧 = 𝐶 𝑇 𝐷𝐴𝐵 𝑍2 − 𝑍1 ln 1 − 𝑋 𝐴,2 1 − 𝑋 𝐴,1 PROBLEMA 8 Calcule el 𝐷𝐴𝐵 de dióxido de carbono en aireutilizando proporciones a 50°C Y 5 atm. 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1𝑥10¯⁷𝑇¹˙⁷⁸√ 1 𝑀𝐴 + 1 𝑀 𝐵 𝑃[√∑𝑉𝐴 3 + √∑𝑉𝐵 3 ]² a) Sustituyendo 𝐷𝐴𝐵 = 1𝑥10¯⁷(323)¹˙⁷⁸√ 1 29 + 1 44 1[ √20.1 3 + √26.9 3 ]² = 3.43 x10¯⁸
  33. 33. b) 6.8x10¯⁹ 𝐷 𝐴𝐵= (323𝐾 276.15𝐾⁄ )¹˙⁷⁵ (5 𝑎𝑡𝑚 1 𝑎𝑡𝑚⁄ ) =0.2631 Estableciendo nuevas ecuaciones 𝐷𝐴𝐵 𝛼 𝑇¹˙⁷⁵ 𝑃 𝐷𝐴𝐵2 = 𝐷 𝐴𝐵1 ( 𝑇2 𝑇1 ) ( 𝑃2 𝑃1 )

×