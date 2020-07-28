Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Análisis y mitos: COVID-19
Declaración de conflicto de interés - Médico pediatra adscrito al servicio de urgencias pediatría del Hospital Civil de Gu...
¿Qué es el COVID-19? - SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus tipo 2 del síndrome respiratorio agudo grave) - Virus RNA monocatenario pos...
Fisiopatología de COVID-19 Gupta, A., Madhavan, M.V., Sehgal, K. et al. Extrapulmonary manifestations of COVID-19. Nat Med...
Manifestaciones extrapulmonares Gupta, A., Madhavan, M.V., Sehgal, K. et al. Extrapulmonary manifestations of COVID-19. Na...
Estado actual de los tratamientos https://covid-trials.org/
COVID-19 y el uso de oximetría pulso en casa Jouffroy R, Jost D, Prunet B. Prehospital pulse oximetry: a red flag for earl...
Dióxido de cloro... Usos: https://www.chemicalsafetyfacts.org/chlorine- dioxide/#:~:text=Chlorine%20dioxide%20is%20not%20a...
Transmisión aérea del virus Preprint: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.23.20039446v3 Apoya la hipótesis de ...
El termómetro infrarrojo El diseño más básico de un termómetro IR consiste en una lente para enfocar los rayos infrarrojos...
Análisis y mitos: COVID19
Análisis y mitos: COVID19
Análisis y mitos: COVID19
Análisis y mitos: COVID19
Análisis y mitos: COVID19
Análisis y mitos: COVID19
Análisis y mitos: COVID19
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Análisis y mitos: COVID19

36 views

Published on

Presentación mostrada durante la entrevista al Dr. Netzahualpilli Delgado Figueroa en el canal www.youtube.com/cinthiareyes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Análisis y mitos: COVID19

  1. 1. Análisis y mitos: COVID-19
  2. 2. Declaración de conflicto de interés - Médico pediatra adscrito al servicio de urgencias pediatría del Hospital Civil de Guadalajara Fray Antonio Alcalde - Profesor de asignatura en el Centro Universitario de Ciencias de la Salud, Universidad de Guadalajara - Colaborador cercano de: - Cochrane: Coordinador del Centro Asociado Cochrane Universidad de Guadalajara, para la generación de revisiones sistemáticas y metaanálisis - Marcha por la Ciencia Guadalajara - Ningún conflicto de interés financiero
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el COVID-19? - SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus tipo 2 del síndrome respiratorio agudo grave) - Virus RNA monocatenario positivo - Betacoronavirus (Género) - SARS-CoV, síndrome respiratorio agudo grave. - MERS-CoV, síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio. - SARS-CoV-2, pandemia de enfermedad por coronavirus 2019. Lu, R., Zhao, X., Li, J., Niu, P., Yang, B., Wu, H., … Tan, W. (2020). Genomic characterisation and epidemiology of 2019 novel coronavirus: implications for virus origins and receptor binding. Lancet (London, England), S0140-6736(20)30251-8. Advance online publication. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30251-8
  4. 4. Fisiopatología de COVID-19 Gupta, A., Madhavan, M.V., Sehgal, K. et al. Extrapulmonary manifestations of COVID-19. Nat Med 26, 1017–1032 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-020-0968-3
  5. 5. Manifestaciones extrapulmonares Gupta, A., Madhavan, M.V., Sehgal, K. et al. Extrapulmonary manifestations of COVID-19. Nat Med 26, 1017–1032 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-020-0968-3
  6. 6. Estado actual de los tratamientos https://covid-trials.org/
  7. 7. COVID-19 y el uso de oximetría pulso en casa Jouffroy R, Jost D, Prunet B. Prehospital pulse oximetry: a red flag for early detection of silent hypoxemia in COVID-19 patients. Crit Care. 2020;24(1):313. Published 2020 Jun 8. doi:10.1186/s13054-020-03036-9
  8. 8. Dióxido de cloro... Usos: https://www.chemicalsafetyfacts.org/chlorine- dioxide/#:~:text=Chlorine%20dioxide%20is%20not%20a,or%20other%20ailments%20are%20false. Lo que hay en cuanto a medicamentos: https://www.nytimes.com/es/interactive/2020/science/coronavirus-tratamientos-curas.html Los estudios in vitro no pueden extrapolarse a in vivo. Eficacia y seguridad como desinfectante, no es igual a eficacia e inocuidad como tratamiento médico. Patentes no es igual a evidencia científica sobre eficacia e inocuidad como tratamiento médico. Cura milagrosa mata a esposa: https://abcnews.go.com/US/husband-fringe-churchs-miracle-cure-killed- wife/story?id=43081647
  9. 9. Transmisión aérea del virus Preprint: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.03.23.20039446v3 Apoya la hipótesis de que hablar y respirar, no solo toser o estornudar pueden ser responsables de esparcir dosis infecciosas de SARs-COV2 que puedan viajar más del metro y medio referido como distancia social.
  10. 10. El termómetro infrarrojo El diseño más básico de un termómetro IR consiste en una lente para enfocar los rayos infrarrojos (IR) de energía a un pirómetro, que convierte la energía en una señal eléctrica que se puede mostrar en unidades de temperatura después de ser compensada por la variación de la temperatura ambiente.precisas no siempre son posibles. La emisividad se define como la relación de la energía radiada por un objeto a una temperatura dada, a la energía emitida por un radiador perfecto, o de cuerpo negro, a la misma temperatura. La emisividad de un cuerpo negro es 1,0. Todos los valores de emisividad caen entre 0,0 y 1,0. En general, cuanto mayor es la emisividad de un objeto, más fácil es para obtener una medición precisa de la temperatura mediante infrarrojos. Los objetos con emisividad muy bajos (por debajo de 0,2) pueden ser aplicaciones difíciles. Algunas superficies pulidas, metales brillantes, tales como aluminio, son tan reflectantes en el infrarrojo que las mediciones de temperatura

×