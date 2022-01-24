Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Protection from Problematic Corrosion - Zavenir.com

Jan. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Automotive

there are some factors that may affect this process of development and one such major factor is Corrosion Prevention. the use of an external temporary corrosion inhibitor is preferred over everything to avoid corrosion.

CORPORATE OFFICE & PLANT
https://www.zavenir.com
Address: 57th KM Stone
Delhi Jaipur Highway, Binola
Gurgaon 122413, Haryana, India
Phone: +91 124 4981000
zavenirmarketing@gmail.com

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free

Protection from Problematic Corrosion - Zavenir.com

  1. 1. Protection from Problematic Corrosion Today, the world runs on automobiles as they run the world, they dominate the processes from making one’s life effortless to being one of the world’s largest industries revenue vice. India was the fifth-largest auto market in 2020. In 2019, it was the seventh-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. The automobile industry is one of the largest and highest effectively growing sectors of India. The government aims to boost its capabilities and provide it with deserved global recognition. The automotive industry comprises a number of companies and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles, and as the complex is the process of manufacturing of various parts to assembling and so on. As far as the advancement of this sector is concerned, it has been an important virtue as every nation is aiming to develop. But there are some factors that may affect this process of development and one such major factor is Corrosion Prevention. As the process goes, the Automobile manufacturers make thousands of parts like engine components, body, fuel tank, chassis, etc. and assemble them to make a complete vehicle. From the manufacturing of
  2. 2. these parts to assembling them, it takes time. It is not necessary, the manufacturing of parts and the location where assembling is done are the same, sometimes it is a cross border or crosses sea. protective coating to prevent corrosion Corrosion is something that does not require any specific temperature for itself to take place. Since the complete manufacturing process is long, there are chances of corrosion in parts, and even if they do not corrode, they are affected and get completely corroded after minimal use. This is how it affects the performance of an automobile. From interrupting the performance and damaging the parts to being as deadly as resulting in casualties, it has become a problem in progress and protection from Corrosion is the need of the hour. Mostly, corrosion protection is required inside the fuel tank. An Effective Resistance against Corrosion One of the leading 2-wheeler manufacturers was facing issues of corrosion inside the fuel tank so they approached Zavenir for the solution. Despite a lot of research work done in the use of steel in the manufacture of fuel tanks in order to prevent corrosion, the use of an external temporary corrosion inhibitor is preferred over everything to avoid corrosion during the period between manufacture and sale of the vehicles when the fuel tank is usually empty and at that time due to thermal cycle and condensation there is a chance of corrosion within the fuel tank. In this particular case, the fuel tanks were made up of Galvanised Steel and concern was rusting inside of the fuel tank from the period of storage to shipping to distributors or exporters. Hence, the need was for 9-month corrosion protection inside the fuel tank which was a very complex task to be done. Moreover, it was not possible to apply rust preventive oil in future as when petrol would be filled in the fuel tank, the rust preventive oil may contaminate the petrol which may lead to choking of fuel pipeline. Also, it wasn’t even possible to use VCI sheet as anti-corrosion paper, though, the need was of getting to a similar solution like that. Therefore, Zavenir proposed highly effective VCI liquid Nox Rust® VCI 105 S which is compatible with most petroleum fuels and lubricating oils. Nox Rust® VCI 105-S is a Volatile Corrosion Inhibitive, like VCI sheets, for the preservation of ferrous metal parts in enclosed systems. Nox Rust® VCI 105-S combines the protective properties of a preservative oil with Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors. It is based on the proprietary Daubert VCI® Technology and extremely effective in enclosed areas and provides excellent Vapour Phase Protection to the applied system. At first, an amicable test of Nox Rust® VCI 105-S was done and it was found compatible with petrol. An additional step was to clean the fuel tank with an aqueous cleaner, which is why HAKUPUR® 700 was added as well for enhanced cleaning to ensure there is no contamination inside the fuel tank when Nox Rust® VCI 105-S is applied. Nox Rust® VCI 105-S was applied by just pouring the same into the fuel tank. Furthermore, checks were done using cyclical humidity chamber tests to simulate the sea condition. After the success of these lab tests and advanced field research, OEM is seeing a great deal of success with near- zero corrosion of the tanks even after a 9-month period. Hence, this problem as well, has an effective and viable solution and its credit goes to Zavenir’s advancement. Nox Rust® VCI liquids are suitable for closed systems such as fuel tanks, storage tanks, cylinders, transmissions, gear housings, clutch compartments, crankcases, hydraulic and
  3. 3. cooling circulating systems. It is also used for fogging into shipping cases to protect unpainted auto and truck body sections during shipments. Source Link: https://zavenirindia.wordpress.com/2021/12/04/protection-from-problematic- corrosion/

×