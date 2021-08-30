Successfully reported this slideshow.
BLOQUE II COMPONENTES QUÍMICOS DE LOS SERES VIVOS M.C.B. Zaira María Jeronimo Granados
BIOELEMENTOS Son los componentes orgánicos que forman parte de los seres vivos. De los 92 elementos naturales solo 27 son ...
Bioelementos primarios Estos bioelementos existen en la materia viva en una proporción media de 96%. Con ellos se construy...
Bioelementos secundarios Son los que forman parte de la materia viva en un pequeño porcentaje, o que no están presentes en...
Oligoelementos También se denominan elementos traza, porque aparecen en muy pocas cantidades en la materia viva. Aunque su...
7. bioelementos

7. bioelementos

  1. 1. BLOQUE II COMPONENTES QUÍMICOS DE LOS SERES VIVOS M.C.B. Zaira María Jeronimo Granados
  2. 2. BIOELEMENTOS Son los componentes orgánicos que forman parte de los seres vivos. De los 92 elementos naturales solo 27 son bioelementos. Se agrupan en tres categorías: primarios, secundarios y oligoelementos.
  3. 3. Bioelementos primarios Estos bioelementos existen en la materia viva en una proporción media de 96%. Con ellos se construyen las biomoléculas. C H O N Carbono Hidrógeno Oxígeno Nitrógeno
  4. 4. Bioelementos secundarios Son los que forman parte de la materia viva en un pequeño porcentaje, o que no están presentes en todos los seres vivos. Componen el 3.7% de los organismos. Ca Na Mg Cl Calcio Sodio Magnesio Cloro K Potasio Transmisión de impulsos nerviosos Mantiene el grado de salinidad dentro de las células. Caparazones y huesos Componente de la clorofila S P Fosforo Azufre
  5. 5. Oligoelementos También se denominan elementos traza, porque aparecen en muy pocas cantidades en la materia viva. Aunque su porcentaje es muy pequeño, son indispensables para la supervivencia del organismo. Menos del 0,1% en los organismos. Fe Cu Co F Hierro Cobre Cobalto Flúor Se Selenio Mo Molibdeno

BIOELEMENTOS

×