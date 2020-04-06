Medd report 05042020.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPORT OF COVID-19 CASES Date: 5 April 2020 Time: 10:00 AM Medical Education and Drugs Department
Figure 1: Trends of Daily cases in India Figure 2: Statewise 1 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 5 6...
Figure 3: Date wise trend of India & Maharashtra Figure 4: Day wise trend of India & Maharashtra 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500...
Figure 5: Age wise distribution of Maharashtra Cases (N = 490)* Figure 6: Sex wise distribution of Cases (N= 490) * 12 37 ...
Figure 7: Travellers Vs Contact (N= 490) * Figure 8: Travllers Details (N= 84) * Figure 9: Districtwise Distribution in Ma...
Table 1 :Districtwise Total and New cases(N= 638) DISTRICTS TOTAL CASE NEW CASE MUMBAI 378 99 PUNE 82 12 SANGLI 25 0 # AHM...
b) Datewise Cumulative cases Figure 11: Daywise Distribution of Cases (N= 638) a) Daywise Cumulative cases b) Datewise Dis...
Figure 12:Total samples tested in Maharashtra(N=14207)* Table 2: COVID-19 Testing status, Maharashtra.* STATUS GOVERNMENT ...
Figure 14:Date wise Distribution of Death in India (N=85) and Maharashtra (N=32) Figure 15: Age wise distribution of death...
Table. 3:Age wise distribution of cases and deaths (N=26)* S.NO AGE GROUP NO.OF PATIENTS NO.OF DEATHS MORTALITY % 1 1-10 Y...
Table 4: Comparison of Cases and Death VARIABLES WORLD INDIA MAHARASHTRA NEW CASE 79332 553 148 TOTAL CASE 1051635 3522 63...
  1. 1. REPORT OF COVID-19 CASES Date: 5 April 2020 Time: 10:00 AM Medical Education and Drugs Department Source Of Data:Public Health Department Government of Maharashtra
  2. 2. Figure 1: Trends of Daily cases in India Figure 2: Statewise 1 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 5 6 29 30 31 34 43 44 60 73 74 82 101 110 121 147 151 168 174 223 284 367 397 537 600 649 728 847 974 1112 1227 1463 1867 2371 2969 3522 01/02/20 03/02/20 05/02/20 07/02/20 09/02/20 11/02/20 13/02/20 15/02/20 17/02/20 19/02/20 21/02/20 23/02/20 25/02/20 27/02/20 29/02/20 02/03/20 04/03/20 06/03/20 08/03/20 10/03/20 12/03/20 14/03/20 16/03/20 18/03/20 20/03/20 22/03/20 24/03/20 26/03/20 28/03/20 30/03/20 01/04/20 03/04/20 05/04/20 638 306 227 445 144 14 200 269 161 49 92 18 57 20 485 22 5 69 9 105 6 104 30 2 1 7 10 24 2 1 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Maharashtra Kerala Uttar Pradesh Delhi Karnataka Union Territory of Ladakh Rajasthan Telangana Andhra Pradesh Haryana UT of J & K UT of Chandigarh Punjab Odisha Tamil Nadu Uttarakhand Puducherry West Bengal Chattisgarh Gujarat Himachal Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Bihar Manipur Mizoram Goa Andaman and Nicobar Assam Jharkhand Arunachal Pradesh
  3. 3. Figure 3: Date wise trend of India & Maharashtra Figure 4: Day wise trend of India & Maharashtra 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 01/02/20 08/02/20 15/02/20 22/02/20 29/02/20 07/03/20 14/03/20 21/03/20 28/03/20 04/04/20 INDIA MAHARASHTRA 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 1STDAY 4thDAY 7thDAY 10thDAY 13thDAY 16thDAY 19thDAY 22ndDAY 25thDAY 28thDAY 31stDAY 34thDAY 37thDAY 40thDAY 43rdDAY 46thDAY 49thDAY 52ndDAY 55thDAY 58thDAY 61stDAY 64thDAY INDIA MAHARASHTRA
  4. 4. Figure 5: Age wise distribution of Maharashtra Cases (N = 490)* Figure 6: Sex wise distribution of Cases (N= 490) * 12 37 94 102 109 60 58 14 4 1-10 Yrs 11-20 yrs 21-30 yrs 31-40 yrs 41-50 yrs 51-60 yrs 61-70 yrs 71-80 YRS 81-90 YRS 63%(308) 37%(182) MALE FEMALE
  5. 5. Figure 7: Travellers Vs Contact (N= 490) * Figure 8: Travllers Details (N= 84) * Figure 9: Districtwise Distribution in Maharashtra (N= 638) 61%(300)17%(84) 12% (60) 10%(46) AWAITED TRAVELLER CONTACT INCONCLUSIVE 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 IRELAND PERUFRANCEBELGIUMAUSTRALIA SAUDI SCOTLANDTURKEYTHAILAND USA RUSSIA UK PHILLIPINESCONGO OM AN SPAIN UAE 378 82 25 20 17 8 5 4 77 3 3 3 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 M UM BAI PUNESANGLI #AHM EDNAGRNAGPUR LATUR BULDHANA YAVATM AL M unicipalCorporationsin Thane Division(other…SATARA AURANGABAD OSM ANABAD KOLHAPUR RATNAGIRIJALGAON SINDHUDURGGONDIANASHIKW ASHIMAM RAVATIHINGOLI AREA NOTKNOW N
  6. 6. Table 1 :Districtwise Total and New cases(N= 638) DISTRICTS TOTAL CASE NEW CASE MUMBAI 378 99 PUNE 82 12 SANGLI 25 0 # AHMEDNAGR 20 0 NAGPUR 17 1 MUNICIPAL CORPORATIONS IN THANE DIVISION (OTHER THAN MUMBAI) 77 22 LATUR 8 8 BULDHANA 5 0 YAVATMAL 4 0 SATARA 3 0 AURANGABAD 3 0 OSMANABAD 3 2 KOLHAPUR 2 0 RATNAGIRI 2 0 JALGAON 2 0 SINDHUDURG 1 0 GONDIA 1 0 NASHIK 1 0 WASHIM 1 1 AMRAVATI 1 1 HINGOLI 1 1 AREA NOT KNOWN 1 1 TOTAL 638 148 # Ahmednagar cases reported to be 20 Figure 10: Datewise Distribution of Cases (N= 638) a) Datewise New cases 3 4 11 0 11 4 5 1 2 2 3 5 11 10 23 10 15 2 12 20 27 22 17 100 15 88 67 148 09/03/20 10/03/20 11/03/20 12/03/20 13/03/20 14/03/20 15/03/20 16/03/20 17/03/20 18/03/20 19/03/20 20/03/20 21/03/20 22/03/20 23/03/20 24/03/20 25/03/20 26/03/20 27/03/20 28/03/20 29/03/20 30/03/20 31/03/20 01/04/20 02/04/20 03/04/20 04/04/20 05/04/20
  7. 7. b) Datewise Cumulative cases Figure 11: Daywise Distribution of Cases (N= 638) a) Daywise Cumulative cases b) Datewise Distribution of New cases 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 09/03/2011/03/2013/03/2015/03/2017/03/2019/03/2021/03/2023/03/2025/03/2027/03/2029/03/2031/03/2002/04/2004/04/200 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 1STDAY 2NDDAY 3rdDAY 4thDAY 5thDAY 6thDAY 7thDAY 8thDAY 9thDAY 10thDAY 11thDAY 12thDAY 13thDAY 14thDAY 15thDAY 16thDAY 17thDAY 18thDAY 19thDAY 20thDAY 21stDAY 22ndDAY 23rdDAY 24thDAY 25thDAY 26thDAY 27thDAY 28thDAY 3 4 11 0 11 4 5 1 2 2 3 5 11 10 23 10 15 2 12 20 27 22 17 100 15 88 67 148 1STDAY 2NDDAY 3RDDAY 4THDAY 5THDAY 6THDAY 7THDAY 8THDAY 9THDAY 10THDAY 11THDAY 12THDAY 13THDAY 14THDAY 15THDAY 16THDAY 17THDAY 18THDAY 19THDAY 20THDAY 21STDAY 22NDDAY 23RDDAY 24THDAY 25THDAY 26THDAY 27THDAY 28THDAY
  8. 8. Figure 12:Total samples tested in Maharashtra(N=14207)* Table 2: COVID-19 Testing status, Maharashtra.* STATUS GOVERNMENT LABS PRIVATE LABS TOTAL TESTED 9802 4701 14503 NEGATIVE 9026(92.08) 4691 (99.78) 13717 (94.58) POSITIVE 480 (4.88) 10 (0.22) 490 (3.38) AWAITED 289 (2.94) 0 289(2.04) Figure 13:Status of COVID-19 Cases(N=490)* 97% 3% NEGATIVE RESULT POSITIVE RESULT 11%(53) 71%(349) 10%(50) 3%(12) 5%(26) TOTAL CASES DISCHARGED TOTAL CASES ASYMPTOMATIC TOTAL CASES SYMPTOMATIC TOATAL CASES CRITICAL TOTAL DEATH
  9. 9. Figure 14:Date wise Distribution of Death in India (N=85) and Maharashtra (N=32) Figure 15: Age wise distribution of death in Maharashtra (N=26)* 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 2 2 1 3 1 7 0 4 3 5 7 18 15 10 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 4 0 2 0 2 1 7 6 6 13/03/20 14/03/20 15/03/20 16/03/20 17/03/20 18/03/20 19/03/20 20/03/20 21/03/20 22/03/20 23/03/20 24/03/20 25/03/20 26/03/20 27/03/20 28/03/20 29/03/20 30/03/20 31/03/20 01/04/20 02/04/20 03/04/20 04/04/20 05/04/20 INDIA MAHARASHTRA 12 37 94 102 109 60 58 14 4 0 0 0 1 4 4 12 3 2 1 - 1 0 Y R S 1 1 - 2 0 Y R S 2 1 - 3 0 Y R S 3 1 - 4 0 Y R S 4 1 - 5 0 Y R S 5 1 - 6 0 Y R S 6 1 - 7 0 Y R S 7 1 - 8 0 Y R S 8 1 - 9 0 Y R S Total Cases Death
  10. 10. Table. 3:Age wise distribution of cases and deaths (N=26)* S.NO AGE GROUP NO.OF PATIENTS NO.OF DEATHS MORTALITY % 1 1-10 Yrs. 12 0 0 2 11-20 yrs. 37 0 0 3 21-30 yrs. 94 0 0 4 31-40 yrs. 102 1 0.98 5 41-50 yrs. 109 4 3.66 6 51-60 yrs. 60 4 6.66 7 61-70 yrs. 58 12 20.68 8 71-80 YRS 14 3 21.42 9 81-90 YRS 4 2 50 Figure 16: Date wise distribution of new cases (Travellers vs Non travellers)* Figure 17:Day wise cumulative distribution of cases (Travellers vs Non travellers)* 0 50 100 150 200 250 09/03/2011/03/2013/03/2015/03/2017/03/2019/03/2021/03/2023/03/2025/03/2027/03/2029/03/2031/03/2002/04/2004/04/20 travellers non travellers 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 1stday 2ndday 3rdday 4thday 5thday 6thday 7thday 8thday 9thday 10thday 11thday 12thday 13thday 14thday 15thday 16thday 17thday 18thday 19thday 20thday 21stday 22ndday 23rdday 24thday 25thday 26thday 27thday travellers non travellers
  11. 11. Table 4: Comparison of Cases and Death VARIABLES WORLD INDIA MAHARASHTRA NEW CASE 79332 553 148 TOTAL CASE 1051635 3522 638 NEW DEATH 6664 10 6 TOTAL DEATH 56985 85 32 CASE FATALITY RATE 5.41% 2.42% 5.04% Table 5: Comparison of weekly cases with other countries WEEKS INDIA USA FRANCE ITALY JAPAN IRAN SPAIN CHINA 1ST WEEK 3 11 6 3 4 95 2 278 2ND WEEK 3 13 6 3 20 2336 2 2761 3rd WEEK 3 15 11 400 26 8042 2 17238 4th WEEK 3 53 12 3089 59 16169 45 40235 5th WEEK 34 108 38 12462 144 24811 589 70635 6th WEEK 101 696 420 31506 254 35408 7753 77262 7th WEEK 223 3536 2860 74386 488 28572 80174 8th WEEK 724 51914 9043 92472 814 72248 80904 9th WEEK 1112 103321 28786 1089 81077 10thWEEK 37145 1693 81601 82351 Table 6:Doubling time comparison with other countries No. of cases CHINA KOREA INDIA USA FRANCE ITALY JAPAN SPAIN IRAN 100 1ST DAY 31ST DAY 42ND DAY 44TH DAY 41ST DAY 25TH DAY 33RD DAY 43RD DAY 8TH DAY 1000 5 DAYS 37TH DAY 58TH DAY 53RD DAY 49TH DAY 31ST DAY 63RD DAY 50TH DAY 13TH DAY 2000 6TH DAY 39TH DAY 63RD DAY 56TH DAY 52ND DAY 33RD DAY 52ND DAY 14TH DAY 4000 8TH DAY 42ND DAY 60ST DAY 55TH DAY 37TH DAY 54TH DAY 17TH DAY 8000 11TH DAY 54TH DAY 61ST DAY 60TH DAY 40TH DAY 57TH DAY 21ST DAY 16000 14TH DAY 62nd DAY 64TH DAY 44TH DAY 61ST DAY 28TH DAY 32000 19TH DAY 64TH DAY 68TH DAY 50TH DAY 64TH DAY 38TH DAY 64000 28TH DAY 67TH DAY 55TH DAY 68TH DAY *Figure 5,6 ,7, 8,12,13,15, 16 ,17 & Table:2,3 showing the Age, Sex, Contact History,Agewise death are available for 490 cases. Source:Report is prepared on the basis of information published by WHO, MOHFW and Public Health Department. Data Collection timing: 9:00 AM – 9:00 AM

