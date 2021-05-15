Successfully reported this slideshow.
• Definition of Chaining: The method of measuring the distance with chain or tape is known as “chaining”. • Chaining invol...
• Method of chaining on sloping ground: • Direct Method (Stepping method) This method is applied when the slope of the gro...
•Suppose the horizontal distance between points A & B is to be measured. • The line AB is first ranged properly. • Then, t...
• The point P2 is marked on the ground by plumb-bob so that Pl is just over P2. •The horizontal length 'AP1' is measured. ...
•Then the horizontal lengths 'P2P3' and 'P4P5' are measured. • So, the total horizontal length length •AB = AP1 + P2P3 + P...
Definition of Chaining: The method of measuring the distance with chain or tape is known as “chaining”.
Chaining involves following steps
Fixing the stations
Ranging
Unfolding the chain
Measuring the distance
Folding the chain.
Direct Method (Stepping method)
This method is applied when the slope of the ground is divided into a number of horizontal and vertical strips, like steps so this method is also known as 'Stepping method'. The length of horizontal portions are measured and added to get the total horizontal distance between the points. The steps may not be uniform, it depends upon the nature of the ground.

  1. 1. • Definition of Chaining: The method of measuring the distance with chain or tape is known as “chaining”. • Chaining involves following steps • Fixing the stations • Ranging • Ranging • Unfolding the chain • Measuring the distance • Folding the chain.
  2. 2. • Method of chaining on sloping ground: • Direct Method (Stepping method) This method is applied when the slope of the ground is divided into a number of horizontal and vertical strips, like steps so this method is also known as 'Stepping method'. The length of known as 'Stepping method'. The length of horizontal portions are measured and added to get the total horizontal distance between the points. The steps may not be uniform, it depends upon the nature of the ground.
  3. 3. •Suppose the horizontal distance between points A & B is to be measured. • The line AB is first ranged properly. • Then, the follower holds the zero end of the tape at A zero end of the tape at A • The leader select a suitable length AP1, AP1 is just horizontal. • The horizontality is maintained by eye estimation.
  4. 4. • The point P2 is marked on the ground by plumb-bob so that Pl is just over P2. •The horizontal length 'AP1' is measured. • Then the follower moves to the position P2 and hold the zero position P2 and hold the zero end of the tape at that point. • Again the leader selects a suitable length 'P2P3‘ in such a way that 'P2P3' is horizontal and 'P3P4' is vertical.
  5. 5. •Then the horizontal lengths 'P2P3' and 'P4P5' are measured. • So, the total horizontal length length •AB = AP1 + P2P3 + P4P5
