This is what you got from Sitharaman's Bahi Khata By: Zafar Iqbal Khan BUDGET 2020
  1. 1. This is what you got from Sitharaman's Bahi Khata By: Zafar Iqbal Khan BUDGET 2020
  2. 2. AGRICLUTURE • ALLOCATION OF RS. 2.83 LAKH CRORES • CROP INSURANCE TO MORE THAN 6 CRORE FARMERS • TARGET TO DOUBLE FARMERS INCOME BY 2022 • EASE OF PROCURING PUMPS AND FERTILISERS • LOGISTICS SUPPORT THROUGH PMGSY / KISAN RAIL/ KISAN UDAAN SCHEME • AGRICULTURE CREDIT 15 LAKH CRORE • DOUBLING MILK PROCESSING CAPACITY FROM 53.5 MILLION TONNES TO 108 MILLION TONNES BY2025
  3. 3. HEALTH • RS. 69000 CRORES ALLOCATION (APPROX 3%) • EXPANSION OF JAN AUSHADHI KENDRA TOALL DISTRICTS • CONSTRUCTION OF HOSPITALS ON PPP MODEL • OLD PROPOSAL FOR INSURANCE OF 50 LAKHS TO SR CITIZENS ???
  4. 4. BANKING SECTOR REFORMS • DICGC TO INCREASE DEPOSIT INSURANCE COVERAGE FROM RS. 1 LAKH TO RS. 5 LAKH. • AMENDMENT TO BANKING REGULATION ACTTO STRENGTHEN COOP BANKS. • ROBUST MONITORING OF COMMERCIALBANKS. • NBFC ELIGIBILITY FOR DEBT RECOVERYTHROUGH SARFAESI REDUCED FROM 500 CR TO 100 CR FOR ASSET SIZE AND 1 CR TO 50 LAKH FOR LOAN SIZE.
  5. 5. INFRASTRUCTURE • RS. 100 LAKH CRORE TO BE INVESTED IN INFRASTRUCTURE OVER THE NEXT 5 YEARS. • RS. 1.70 LAKH CRORE FOR INFRA SECTOR IN 20-21 • PROPOSED TO MONETISE 12 LOTS OF HIGHWAYS TOTALLING 6000 KMS • 100 MORE AIRPORTS TO BE DEVELOPED • ALLOCATION OF RS. 22,000 CRORES FOR POWER AND RENEWABLE ENERGY IN 20-21 • ATTRACTING INVESTMENT IN POWER SECTORTHROUGH CONCESSIONAL CORPORATE TAX RATE • SETTING UP OF LARGE SOLAR POWER CAPACITY ALONG RAILWAY TRACKS • REDEVELOPMENT OF 4 RAILWAY STATIONS AND 150 TRAINS ON PPP MODEL
  6. 6. STARTUPS • ONLINE PORTAL FOR END TO END HANDHOLDING FOR INVESTMENT CLEARANCE • STARTUPS WITH LESS THAN RS. 100 CR TURNOVER (RAISED FROM 25 CRORE) TO ENJOY 100% TAX DEDUCTION FOR ANY 3 CONSECUTIVE YEARS IN1ST 10 YEARS (RAISED FROM 7 YEARS) • ANGEL FUNDING TO SUPPORTSTARTUPS
  7. 7. E-GOVERNANCE / DIGITAL INDIA • RS. 6000 CRORES ALLOCATED FOR BHARATNET PROGRAM FOR 20-21 • 1 LAKH GRAM PANCHAYATS TO BE CONNECTED THROUGH BHARATNET • DATA CENTRE PARKS TO BE SET UP ACROSSTHE COUNTRY BY PRIVATE SECTOR
  8. 8. MSME’s • AMENDMENTS TO FACTOR REGULATION ACT2011. • NBFCS TO EXTEND INVOICE FINANCING THROUGH TREDS. • SCHEME FOR PROVIDING SUBORDINATE DEBT TO MSME ENTREPRENEURS. • RBI TO BE REQUESTED TO EXTEND MSME DEBT RESTTRUCTURING WINDOW TO 31.3.2021. • APP BASED INVOICE FINANCING LOAN PRODUCT TO BE LAUNCHED FOR MSMES. • TURNOVER THRESHOLD FOR TAX AUDIT RAISED FROM RS. 1 CRORE TO RS. 5 CRORE FOR BUSINESSES WHO CARRY OUT LESS THAN 5% OF THEIR TRANSACTIONS IN CASH.
  9. 9. NRI INVESTOR • TO BE ALLOWED TO INVEST IN CERTAIN GOVT SECURITIES. • REDUCTION IN WITHOLDING TAX RATE – PERIOD EXTENDED. • INCREASE IN LIMIT FOR FPI INVESTMENT IN CORPORATE BONDS FROM 9% TO 15%.
  10. 10. ENVIRONMENT • RS. 3.6 LAKH CRORE ALLOCATED FOR JAL JEEVAN MISSION OUT OF WHICH RS. 11,500 CRORE IS FOR 20-21. • RS. 12,300 CRORE ALLOCATED UNDER SWACH BHARAT MISSION FOR SUSTAINING OPEN DEFECATION FREE (ODF). • SHUTTING DOWN OF OLD THERMAL POWER PLANTS TO ADDRESS HIGH LEVEL OF CARBON EMISSION.
