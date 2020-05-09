-
Be the first to like this
Published on
To remain innovative in today s market, companies have to adopt a culture of learning and customer-centric practices that are focused on outcomes rather than outputs. This book provides product managers with a practical process that focuses on finding opportunities to solve customer problems and achieve business goals.Author Melissa Perri provides a toolbox of product management principles that can be applied to any company, big or small. By understanding the secrets to communicating and collaborating within a company structure, you ll learn how to overcome product development roadblocks and build products that benefit both the business and the customer."
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment