[PDF] Shattered

Camille's character is from When the Vows Break. Due to this, the first couple of chapters may seem familiar but from Camille's perspective.

Shattered, a word that means broken into pieces or exhausted and it sums up Camille's life, perfectly.

You met her in When the Vows Break and if you remember, Camille Shannon is who she is. Unapologetically Cam with no holds barred and want what she wants. Until eighteen months ago, when she came face to face with a demon of her past and it sent her spiraling.

From unfaithfulness to drugs, to love and loss she's experienced it. Some of it is due to her actions yet when she tries to get her life together, it's proving to be harder than she expected.

To complicate matters, her dream job is within reach but someone is determined to make sure she'll never grasp it.

Will Camille find the strength to deal with the skeletons, in her closet, the ones that left her torn and battered or will she always be Camille Shannon, hiding instead of owning her truth ... she's SHATTERED?