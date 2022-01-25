Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENF Q4 2021 Quarterly Report - Korean

Jan. 25, 2022
Technology

The EOS Network Foundation coordinates financial and non-financial support to encourage the growth and development of the EOS Network. We're harnessing the power of decentralization to chart a coordinated future for the EOS Network as a force for positive global change.

  1. 1. 4분기보고서 2021
  2. 2. 우리의사명 EOS 네트워크 재단의 사명은 개발자, 기업 및 개인이 EOS를 기반으로 더 많 은 혁신을 이룰 수 있도록 돕는 것입니 다. EOS Network Foundation(ENF)은 EOS 네트워크의 성장과 발전을 장려하기 위해 재정 및 비재정적인 지원을 구성 합니다. 저희는 긍정적인 글로벌 변화를 위한 힘으로서 EOS 네트워크의 조직화된 미래를 계획하기 위해 탈중앙화의 힘 을활용하고있습니다. ENF는 직접투자, 후원 기반 워킹그룹, Eden(s) 및 Pomelo 등을 통해 모두가 통합 EOS 커뮤니티로서 함께 협력하여 우리가 항상 기대했던 동급 최고의 블록체인 생 태계로 성장하는 플러스섬 게임을 만들 수 있도록 다각도적인 접근 전략을 취하고 있습니다. 설립이후직간접적으로1,000개이상의일자리들이ENF를통해네트워크로부터 자금을지원받았습니다.
  3. 3. 글로벌임팩트 Eden on EOS ENF가 처음 출시되었을 때 커뮤니티 내에서 자금 부족으로 인한 출혈을 막기 위해 EOS 생태계 내에서 자본을 최대한 빠르고 효율적으로 배치하는 것이 중요했습니 다. 새로운 주체였기에, 투자 신청을 수락하거나 새로운 아이디어나 프로젝트를 검 토하는방법에대한시스템이나인력이아직구축되지않은상태였습니다. ENF의 첫번째 펀딩 이니셔티브는 Eden On EOS 트레저리에 자금을 투입한 후 프 랙탈 거버넌스 시스템을 활용는 것이었습니다. 이는 Dan Larimer와 그의 Clarionos 팀이 지난 8개월간 구축한 EdenOS 소프트웨어를 활용하여 공정하고 민주적인절차를통해자금들이어떻게가장적절하게분배될수있는지를결정합니 다. ENF는Eden On EOS 트레저리에259,000 EOS를기부했습니다. EdenOS 10월 9일, 첫 번째 선거를 성공적으로 마친 Clarionos 팀은 EdenOS 소프트웨어 개발 및 Dan Larimer와 Clarionos의 지속적인 지원에 대한 보상으로 총 100,000 EOS에해당하는그랜트를수령했습니다.
  4. 4. 글로벌임팩트 표창그랜트(Recognition Grants) Eden on EOS가 새로운 아이디어와 이니셔티브를 육성하기 위한 초기 이니셔티브 인 반면, EOS 생태계 내에서 네트워크 전반에 걸친 부족한 지원에도 불구하고 수년 간 EOS를 지원하기 위한 노력을 인정받기에 합당한 이미 입증된 프로젝트 및 비즈 니스들을조기에지원할필요또한존재했습니다. ENF 출범 직후 공식 그랜트 신청 절차 대신, 입증된 프로젝트와 비즈니스들의 공로 를 인정하는 표장 그랜트 수여 자체가 ENF가 EOS 커뮤니티를 우선순위에 두고, 지 원하며, 힘을실어주고있다는조기신호로작용할수있다고결정되었습니다. ENF의 자문 위원회는 이러한 초기 보조금을 수령할 프로젝트들을 선별하기 위해 빠르고 효율적인 결정을 내릴 수 있는 객관적인 기준을 제시했습니다. 그랜트 수여 대상으로 고려되기 위해서는 각 프로젝트 또는 비즈니스가 이미 설립되어 이사회의 대다수가 알고 있어야 했습니다. 표창 그랜트 수혜 프로젝트 중 지원서를 제출한 프 로젝트가 없었기 때문에 각각의 결정은 프로젝트의 명성 및 EOS 기반의 구축 혹은 EOS와함께작업한이력을기반으로내려졌습니다. 표창 그랜트를 위해 선정된 35개의 프로젝트 및 비즈니스들에게 총 350만 달러가 배포되었으며, EOS에 대한 과거 및 현재의 기여에 대한 보상으로 각 10만 달러 상 당의그랜트가지급되었습니다.
  5. 5. 글로벌임팩트 워킹그룹 4분기에는 EOSIO 생태계 내에서 가장 신뢰할 수 있고 경험이 풍부한 개발자 간의 협업을 장려하여 기존의 약점을 더 잘 이해하고 여러 잠재적 솔루션들을 식별하기 위해5개의워킹그룹에대해총130만달러에달하는후원금이지급되었습니다. 제네시스 이후 처음으로 우리는 최고의 인재들을 한데 모아 지식을 통합하고, 협업 하고, 연구하고, 혁신을 이루어 EOS가 최대의 잠재력을 발휘할 수 있도록 하는 통일 된비전을위한지원자금을집행했습니다. 각각의 워킹 그룹은 EOSIO의 한가지 측면과 관련된 R&D를 제공하는 데 중점을 두 고 있습니다. 그들의 연구는 EOSIO에 현재 존재하는 것, 유사한 다른 생태계가 제 공하는 것 등에 대한 사항들을 다루고, EOS 내에 채택될 수 있는 개선 사항과 추가 사항을 결정할 것입니다. 각 워킹 그룹은 완료된 리서치를 기반으로 어떤 항목이 가 장 높은 우선 순위에 있는지를 표기하고, 전체 권장 접근 방식에 대한 예산 및 비용 과함께실행방법에대한세부계획을제공하기위한권고안을제시할것입니다. Pomelo ENF는 Pomelo의 첫번째 시즌 그랜트 매칭 풀에 50만 달러를 기부했습니다. 이 자 금은 ENF 스스로가 결정하기 보다는 EOS 토큰 홀더들 스스로가 어떠한 공공재에 자금이 필요한지를 결정하도록 허용한 2차 공식을 활용하여 만들어진 76개의 그랜 트 제안서들 사이에 분배되었습니다. ENF는 EOS 커뮤니티가 통합된 비전을 향해 독립적으로 일할 수 있도록 하는 동시에 높은 수준의 영향력 있는 이니셔티브에 지 속적으로집중할것입니다.
  6. 6. Eden on EOS는 군중의 지혜를 활용하여 최고의 커뮤니티 대표를 식별하는 고유한 거버넌스 프로세스를 활용합니다. 이는 정당 정치, 인기 경연대회 혹은 이권 등에 의 한편향된선택을방지합니다. EdenOS는 이 커뮤니티의 '운영체계'로, 커뮤니티 구성원이 어떻게 추가되고 제거 되는지는물론, 커뮤니티자금이대표구성원에게어떻게배분되는지또한관장합니 다. 첫 번째 Eden On EOS 선거는 10월 9일 프랙탈 민주주의를 사용하여 리더십을 선 출하는방식으로진행되었습니다. 선출된대의원들은대의원기금지출일정에따라 매월전체트레저리의5%에해당하는금액을수령합니다. EDEN ON EOS Eden 자금지원 이니셔티브 EOS 서포트 바이올렛가든 EOS Bees 유저온보딩 Head Chief Chief Delegates Delegates 4000 EOS 666 EOS 114 EOS 1 6 35 대의원수 대의원직책 대의원별수여액 Eden 트레저리의월예산
  7. 7. 표창그랜트(RECOGNITION GRANTS ) EOS Network Foundation은 이미 구축된 35개의 EOS 프로젝트들을 선별했으며, 그들의 지속적인 노력 및 EOS 퍼블릭 네트워크에 대한 기여를 위한 보상으로 각 프 로젝트마다10만달러상당의그랜트를지급했습니다. 총 10주 동안 5차례에 거쳐, 350만 달러 상당의 그랜트가 강력한 작업 이력 및 명성 들을지닌EOS 상의빌더들에게지급되었습니다. 표창그랜트카테고리
  8. 8. Wallets MyKey Tooling Jungle Testnet Auditing Sentnl 표창그랜트카테고리 Token Pocket Anchor Starteos Wallet EOS MetaMask Media ByWire NFT Atomic Assets DeFi PIZZA EOS Go Slowmist EOS PowerUp EOS Authority Dashboard EOS Studio Finney Bounty Blok Gaming Liquiid Social Emanate Interoperability LiquidApps DefiBox EOSDT Vigor DeFis Network SOV eCurve NewDex Organix pNetwork Prospectors Crypto Dynasty ChallengeDAC EOS Micro Loan Koreos Aloha EOS Tools
  9. 9. EOS 워킹그룹 EOS 네트워크 재단은 EOS의 장기적인 비전 및 기술 로드맵을 안내하고, 빌더들에 게 더 나은 EOS를 제공하기 위해 5개 워킹그룹에 자금을 지원했습니다. 이를 통해 EOSIO 생태계 내에서 가장 신뢰할 수 있고 경험이 풍부한 개발자들의 협업을 장려 함과동시에기술문서를작성하고, 기술제품들을제공합니다. 워킹그룹관리감독 두 개 워킹 그룹(Wallet+ 및 API +)의 활성 맴버이자 여러 EOSIO 체인 및 다양한 dApp과 관련한 풍부한 고유 경험을 가지고 있는 Greymass팀이 모든 워킹 그룹을 포괄하여 프로젝트 관리자 역할을 수행하도록 임명되었습니다. 이러한 서비스를 위 해 Greymass 팀에게 워킹 그룹들의 감독 및 조정자 역할에 대한 비용으로 10만 달 러가지급되었습니다. EVM+ EVM 호환성은 기술적인 측면 뿐만 아니라 비즈니스 관점에서도 EOS의 잠재력에 필수적인 요소입니다. 궁극적으로 더 많은 솔리디티 개발자와 사용자를 EOS로 불 러들이는것은필수적이며EOS상의EVM은이를위한훌륭한가교입니다. 이더리움과 같은 다른 퍼블릭 체인 생태계와의 상호 운용성을 달성하기 위한 EVM+ 워킹 그룹은 EOS Argentina가 EOS EVM 개발 권한을 가진 프로젝트 리더 역할을수행함과동시에시작되었습니다. 이 프로젝트를 위해 EOS Argentina에게 20만 달러 상당의 EOS가 지급되었습니 다.
  10. 10. Core+ Core+의목표는EOSIO에서개발자경험을단순화하고개선하기위해더나은툴 링, 문서화, SDK, 라이브러리에초점을맞춘연구및개발을제공하는것입니다. EOS Amsterdam, EOS Dublin, EOS Barcelona 및Cryptolions에게25만달러 상당의Core+ 지원금이지급되었습니다. Audit+ Slowmist 와Sentnl는EOS 애플리케이션들을위한보안분석도구및컨트렉트 감사를위한전체프레임워크제공에대해25만달러를지급받았습니다. Wallet+ EOS 생태계의첫번째접점으로서지갑은사용자경험에서가장중요한부분중하 나로작용합니다. Wallet+는EOSIO를외부응용프로그램에통합하는기능을개 선하기위해소프트웨어관련작업을수행하고있습니다. Greymass는Wallet+ 이 니셔티브를이끌기위해25만달러를지급받았습니다. API+ Greymass, EOS Nation 및 EOS Rio로 구성된 API 워킹 그룹은 개발자들이 세계 적인 수준의 애플리케이션들을 개발하는데 필요한 API들을 갖출수 있도록 하는 계 획의초안을마련하기위해25만달러상당의EOS를지급받았습니다. API+의 목적은 애플리케이션, 사용자 및 거래소들이 가지고 있는 요구를 철저히 조 사하고, 그들이 요구하는 서비스와 정보들을 제공하기 위해 API 레이어를 가장 잘 개선하는방법을학습하는것입니다.
  11. 11. Pomelo는Quadratic Funding 메커니즘을사용하여EOS 기반프로젝트에자금 을지원하도록설계된, 자체자금지원을받는커뮤니티중심포털이될오픈소스 플랫폼입니다. 비탈릭부테린에의해처음소개되었고, 이더리움의Gitcoin 및clr.fund가채택한 Quadratic Funding(QF)은실제로펀딩금액보다기여자수가중요한민주주의커 뮤니티에서공공재펀딩을위한수학적으로최적의방법임이입증되었습니다. Pomelo는EOS 생태계내의공공재펀딩을위한EOS 버젼의Gitcoin이라고생각 할수있습니다. Quadratic funding의핵심은ENF와같은매칭파트너에의해자금을지원받는자 금풀로구성된매칭풀입니다. 매칭파트너는기업, 개인또는심지어공공재프로젝 트들을지원하는프로토콜들이될수도있습니다. 그런다음매칭풀에모인기금은 프로젝트가받은기부금의제곱근합계의제곱에비례하는2차펀딩공식을사용하 여그랜트제안들에대한개인기부를확대하는데사용됩니다. POMELO Pomelo 1차펀딩 1022명의 유한기여자들 78 건의그랜트승인 $500,000 상당의 총매칭풀 $134,000 상당의 기부금모금 $22.99의 평균기부 $4.43의 중앙값기부
  12. 12. 카테고리별그랜트수 카테고리별모금액(USD) Infrastucture Ecosystem Growth Community DeFi Privacy Developer Tooling Governance Art & Media Education $55,023 $28,706 $12,592 $9,327 $4,608 $9,580 $4,709 $3,543 $6,445 Infrastucture Privacy Defi Developer Tooling Art & Media Community Education Ecosystem Growth Governance 40.9% 21.3% 9.3% 6.9% 3.4% 7.1% 3.5% 2.6% 4.8%
  13. 13. 지역별기여자분포 East Asia 21% Middle East 6% North America 37.6% Europe 24.1% South Asia 1% Latin America 4.8% Oceania 5.5% 지역별모금액(USD) North America East Asia Latin America Europe Middle East South Asia Oceania $37,965 $26,678 $5,977 $53,589 $5,282 $561 $4,483 28.2% 19.9% 4.4% 39.8% 3.9% 0.5% 3.3%
  14. 14. Working Groups Recognition Grants Eden On EOS Pomelo Grants Marketing & Publicity EdenOS Payroll ENF 그랜트 ENF 전체지출 Legal & Accounting 재무관련사항 88.6% 7.5% 2.3% 1.6% $124,155 $6,764,200 $550,505 $176,389 15.5% 51.7% 18.7% 7.4% 6.7% $449,000 $1,265,200 $500,000 $3,500,000 $1,050,000
  15. 15. 향후 업무 추진 과제 ENF Ventures EVM 제품군 WG+ 청서(로드맵) Pomelo 시즌2 EOS EVM 배포 Mandel 컨센서스업그레이드 Yield+ Bridge+ Market+ Q1 Q2 Q2 + Q3 Q3 Q4 Eden 2.0 - DAO들의DAO

