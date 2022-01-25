Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENF Q4 2021 Quarterly Report - Chinese

Jan. 25, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Technology

The EOS Network Foundation coordinates financial and non-financial support to encourage the growth and development of the EOS Network. We're harnessing the power of decentralization to chart a coordinated future for the EOS Network as a force for positive global change.

  1. 1. 第四季度报告 2021
  2. 2. 我们的使命 EOS网络基金会的使命是使开 发者、企业和个人能够基于 EOS进一步创新。 EOS网络基金会（ENF）提供 各类型支持、资金和必要资源 的协调，促进EOS生态系统繁 荣。我们正在运用去中心化的 魔力为EOS网络规划一个协调 的未来，促使其成为一股推动 全球积极变革的力量。 通过直接投资、资助成立工作组、Eden(s) 和Pomelo，ENF 正在战略性地 采取多管齐下的方法，让所有人可以作为一个统一的EOS 社区共同努力， 打造积极游戏，这将有助于EOS 成熟发展为我们所一直期望的一流的区块 链生态系统。 自成立以来，网络通过ENF直接和间接资助了1000多个工作岗位。
  3. 3. 全球影响力 Eden on EOS 当ENF 首次启动时，至关重要的是在EOS 生态系统中尽可能快速有效地 部署资金，为社区内因缺乏资金尽快止血。作为一个新的实体，在如何接 受投资申请或审查新想法或项目方面还没有任何系统或人力到位。 ENF的第一项筹资举措是向Eden on EOS资金库部署资金，使其能够利用 分形治理系统，确定如何使用Dan Larimer及其Clarions工程团队在过去8 个月内构建的EdenOS软件，在公平和民主的条件下以最佳方式分配资金。 ENF 向Eden on EOS资金库捐助了259,000 EOS。 EdenOS 在2021年10 月9 日第一次选举成功完成后，Clarionos 团队获得了总计 100,000 EOS 的拨款，用于EdenOS 软件开发的资金以及Dan Larimer 和Clarionos 的持续支持。
  4. 4. 全球影响力 项目认可 尽管Eden on EOS 是一项旨在培育新想法和促进新倡议的早期举措，但在 前期阶段也需要支持EOS生态系统中许多成熟的项目和企业，尽管缺乏全 网支持，但这些项目和企业多年来在支持EOS方面的努力值得认可。 ENF 启动后不久，作为正式项目申请流程的替代，我们决定用 Recognition Grants 支持验证过的项目和企业，可以作为ENF 优先考虑、 支持和授权EOS 社区的早期信号。 ENF 的顾问委员会提出了一套客观的标准，使其能够快速有效地决定哪些 项目可以被认可为初始拨款项目。需要考虑的是，每个项目或企业必须已 经建立并为大多数委员会成员所知。无需Recognition Grant 受助项目提 交申请，因此都是根据项目的声誉以及基于其在EOS 上的建设和与EOS 工作历史，从而做出决定。 350万美元用于选为Recognition Grants的35个项目和企业，每个项目和 企业都获得了10万美元的奖励以表彰并资助其过去和现在对EOS的贡献。
  5. 5. GLOBAL IMPACT 工作组 第四季度，共有五个工作组获得了130万美元的资助，以激励EOSIO生态系 统中最值得信赖和经验丰富的开发人员之间的合作，从而更好地了解现有 的弱点，并确定多种潜在的解决方案。自创世纪(genesis)以来，我们首次 将各个重要的人才聚集在一起，并资助他们共同努力，巩固知识、合作、 研究和创新，实现统一愿景，使EOS发挥全部潜力。 每个工作组专注于提供与EOSIO某一个方面相关的研发。他们的研发涵盖 EOSIO的现有功能，以及其他生态系统提供的类似功能，并确定EOS可以 采用的任何改进和补充功能。根据已完成的研究，工作组将提出建议，指 出哪些项目优先级别最高，并提供一份关于如何执行的详细计划以及总体 建议方法的预算和成本。 Pomelo TENF 向Pomelo 第一季的项目匹配资金池捐赠了500,000 美元。这笔资 金通过二次方融资分配给了审核通过的76 个项目提案，这种形式是每个 EOS 代币持有者自己而非由ENF决定如何分配公共产品资金的体现。ENF 将继续专注于高水平、高影响力的提案，同时授权EOS 社区独立工作以实 现统一愿景。
  6. 6. 基于EOS的Eden采用了一种独特的治理流程，通过社区集体智慧来确定最 佳的社区代表，其目的是避免陷入政党政治、群体竞争或在任优势的弊 端。 EdenOS是这个社区的"操作系统"，管理着社区成员的新增和移除，以及社 区资金如何分配给代表成员。 第一次Eden On EOS代表选举于2021年10月9日举行，使用分形民主选举 各领导层。根据代表资金支付时间表，当选的代表集体每月共分配得到总 社区资金的5%。 EDEN ON EOS Eden资助提议 EOS Support Violet Garden EOS Bees User Onboarding 主席 首席代表 代表 4000 EOS 666 EOS 114 EOS 1 6 35 代表数 代表头衔 每位代表的资金 Eden财务月度预算
  7. 7. 项目认可 EOS网络基金会认可了35个已建立的EOS项目，并向每个项目资助了10万 美元，以表彰并资助他们对EOS公共网络的持续努力和贡献。 在10个星期的时间里，有五波总额为350万美元的资助分配给了EOS上具 有稳定工作历史和良好声誉的建设者。 认可项目类别 Defi 25.7% 审计 5.7% 游戏 8.6% 社交 11.4% 工具 14.3% 互操作性 5.7% 钱包 14.3% 媒体 5.7% NFT 8.6%
  8. 8. Wallets MyKey Tooling Jungle Testnet Auditing Sentnl Recognition Grant Categories Token Pocket Anchor Starteos Wallet EOS MetaMask Media ByWire NFT Atomic Assets DeFi PIZZA EOS Go Slowmist EOS PowerUp EOS Authority Dashboard EOS Studio Finney Bounty Blok Gaming Liquiid Social Emanate Interoperability LiquidApps DefiBox EOSDT Vigor DeFis Network SOV eCurve NewDex Organix pNetwork Prospectors Crypto Dynasty ChallengeDAC EOS Micro Loan Koreos Aloha EOS Tools
  9. 9. EOS工作组 为指导EOS的长期愿景和技术路线图，并使EOS更好地服务于建设者， EOS网络基金会资助成立了五个工作组，以促进并激励EOSIO生态系统中 最值得信赖和最有经验的开发者之间相互合作，撰写技术文章，制定执行 计划，交付技术产品。 工作组监督 作为两个工作组(Wallet+和API+)的活跃成员之一，由于Greymass在多个 EOSIO链和多个dApp上的独特工作经验，Greymass团队被选中实现包含 所有工作组的项目管理功能。由于这项服务，Greymass获得了10万美元， 作为监督和协调工作小组。 EVM+ EVM兼容性对于EOS的潜力至关重要，不仅从技术上，从商业角度来看也 是如此。重要的是，我们欢迎更多的Solidity开发者和用户来到EOS，而 EOS上的EVM是实现这一目标的绝佳桥梁。 为了实现与其他公有链生态系统(如以太坊)的互操作性，EVM+工作组已经 启动，由EOS Argentina作为项目负责人，授权开发EOS EVM。 EOS Argentina获得了20万美元的EOS资金执行此部分工作。
  10. 10. Core+ Core+的目标是提供专注于开发者经验的研究和开发，以及更好的工具、 文档、SDK和库，以简化和改善EOSIO的开发者经验。 这份价值25万美元的Core+工作组合约被安排授予给EOS Amsterdam、 EOS Dublin、EOS Barcelona和Cryptolions。 Audit+ Slowmist和Sentnl获得25万美元，为EOS应用程序提供安全分析工具和合 同审计的整体框架。 Wallet+ 作为进入EOS生态系统的第一个触点，钱包是用户体验中最关键的部分之 一。Wallet+负责配合软件，以改善EOSIO与外部应用程序的整合。 Greymass获得了25万美元的奖金来领导“Wallet+”项目。 API+ 由Greymass、EOS Nation和EOS Rio组成的API工作组在EOS中获得了25 万美元的资金，用于起草并执行一份计划，确保EOSIO开发者拥有他们所 需的API，来提供构建世界级的应用。 API+的目标是彻底调查统计应用程序、用户和交易所的需求，并学习如何 最好地改进API层以提供所需的服务和信息。
  11. 11. Pomelo是一个开源平台，一个自筹资金、社区驱动的门户网站，旨在运用 Quadratic Funding机制为基于EOS的好项目提供资金渠道。Quadratic Funding（QF）是由Vitalik Buterin首次提出，并被Gitcoin和以太坊上的 clr.fund所采用，已被证明确实是民主社区中资助公共产品的最佳数学方 式，因为其可以使得捐助者的独立个体数量比实际资助金额更重要。 Pomelo相当于是EOS中的Gitcoin，可用于资助EOS生态系统内的公共产 品。 Quadratic Funding的核心是匹配资金池，这是来自各匹配伙伴共同资助的 资金池，比如ENF。匹配伙伴是支持公共项目的公司、个人甚至是协议。 然后，在匹配池中收集的资金会被用来放大个人捐款，通过使用Quadratic Funding公式，项目最后收到的资金金额与收到的捐款的平方根之和的平方 成正比。 POMELO Pomelo第一轮融资 1022位独立捐助者 78个通过审核项目 匹配资金池总额 $500,000 社区融资$134,000 平均捐助额$22.99 捐助额中位数$4.43
  12. 12. 资助项目类别数量 各类别筹得资金额(USD) 基础设施 生态系统发展 社区 DeFi 隐私 开发者工具 治理 艺术&媒体 教育 $55,023 $28,706 $12,592 $9,327 $4,608 $9,580 $4,709 $3,543 $6,445 基础设施 隐私 Defi 开发者工具 艺术&媒体 社区 教育 生态系统发展 治理 40.9% 21.3% 9.3% 6.9% 3.4% 7.1% 3.5% 2.6% 4.8%
  13. 13. 按地区的捐助者分布 东亚 21% 中东 6% 北美洲 37.6% 欧洲 24.1% 南亚 1% 拉丁美洲 4.8% 大洋洲 5.5% 按地区的捐助额分布(USD) 北美洲 东亚 拉丁美洲 欧洲 中东 南亚 大洋洲 $37,965 $26,678 $5,977 $53,589 $5,282 $561 $4,483 28.2% 19.9% 4.4% 39.8% 3.9% 0.5% 3.3%
  14. 14. Working Groups Recognition Grants Eden On EOS Pomelo 资助项目 市场&宣传 EdenOS 薪资 ENF资助项目 ENF整体支出概览 法律&会计 财务 88.6% 7.5% 2.3% 1.6% $124,155 $6,764,200 $550,505 $176,389 15.5% 51.7% 18.7% 7.4% 6.7% $449,000 $1,265,200 $500,000 $3,500,000 $1,050,000
  15. 15. 接下来 ENF风险投资 EVM产品套件 WG+蓝皮书（路线图） Pomelo第二季 部署EOS EVM Mandel 共识升级 Yield+ Bridge+ Market+ Q1 Q2 Q2 + Q3 Q3 Q4 Eden 2.0--DAO中DAO

