  1. 1. Methods: Body Language, Photo Journal, Frame Your Design Challenge Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna
  2. 2. Body Language ● Nonverbal communication ○ Posture ○ Gestures ○ Facial expression American Psychological Association https://dictionary.apa.org/body-language Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna
  3. 3. Body Language The basics: ● Maintain eye contact ● Nodding & smiling ● Providing non-verbal cues Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna Photo by Jenna Lucarello
  4. 4. Body Language Step 1: Level yourself with interviewee Step 2: Demonstrate full attention Step 3: Take notes Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna Photo by Jenna Lucarello
  5. 5. Body Language Step 4: Don’t be afraid of silence Step 5: Build empathy Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna Photo by Jenna Lucarello
  6. 6. Body Language ● Learning how to read it can be a trained skill ● Affects vast areas around the globe ○ Intercultural exchanges ○ Police investigations American Psychological Association https://www.apa.org/research/action/speaking-of-psychology/nonverbal-communication Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna
  7. 7. Photo Journals Photo Diary - keeping track of your life through pictures, with limited description Why Photo Journals? Memories Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna Photo by Barbara Marquez
  8. 8. Photo Journal Photos of my study abroad trip - this is making a personal photo journal for myself to remember my trip Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna Photo by Barbara Marquez
  9. 9. Photo Journal Steps 1. Take and gather photos 2. Choose format 3. Choose text Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna Photo by Barbara Marquez
  10. 10. Photo Journal Examples can include ● Weddings ● Family gatherings ● Birthdays ● Vacations ● Holidays Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna Photo by Barbara Marquez
  11. 11. Photo Journal https://www.shihoriobata.com/blog/reflective-writing-journal-examples/ According to a blogger Shihori Obata ● A personal response to experiences, situations, events or new information. ● It is a processing phase where thinking and learning take place Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna
  12. 12. Frame Your Design Challenge Suggested Time 90 Minutes Level of Difficulty Hard Materials Needed Pens, Post-its Participants Design team Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna
  13. 13. Frame Your Design Challenge Step 1 Write your design challenge. - Short and easy to remember (1 sentence). - Frame it as a question. - Solution-oriented. - Ex. Make people less anxious. How might we reduce anxiety? Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna Photos by Zach Libal
  14. 14. Frame Your Design Challenge Step 2 Working toward ultimate impact. - Allow for a variety of solutions. - Take into account constraints and context. - Now try articulating it again with those factors in mind. - Ex. Eliminate all unnecessary anxiety. Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna
  15. 15. Frame Your Design Challenge Step 3 Don’t be too narrow or too broad! - Narrow = won’t offer enough room to explore creative solutions. - Broad = won’t give you any idea where to start. - Starting with “how might we” is the best practice. - How might we reduce anxiety amongst college students? https://uxdesign.cc/how-to-properly-frame-your-design-challenge-eccb4d89cb83 Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna
  16. 16. Frame Your Design Challenge Step 4 Do it again! - It may seem repetitive. - The right question will give you the right solution. Quick Test See if you can come up with five possible solutions in just a few minutes. - If so, you’re likely on the right track! Design for Smartphones and iPads | Zach, Barbara, Jenna Photo by Zach Libal
  17. 17. THANK YOU

