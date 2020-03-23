Presentation 4 MCExtenders

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relatable By MCExtenders Darran Abkenar | Kevin Schnitzer | Lan Ying | Zach Prindle
Elevator Pitch “Relatable is for online news readers who are dissatisﬁed with using search engines to ﬁnd multiple sources...
Data Collected Feature Importance (Average) Satisfaction (Average) Article Relevance 4.33 3.33 Layout 4 4.16 Thumbnails 4....
Unexpected Issues ● ● ●
User Quotes ● ● ●
MVP2 Rationale Shortcoming Solution Articles are sometimes not very relevant Use an additional api and determine relevancy...
Mockup 2.0
Advanced Search Keywords Websites Debate, Primary, Democrat, Presidential Cnn.com, reuters.com, politico.com
Presentation 4 for EECS 441 - Mobile App Development for Entrepreneurs

  1. 1. Relatable By MCExtenders Darran Abkenar | Kevin Schnitzer | Lan Ying | Zach Prindle
  2. 2. Elevator Pitch “Relatable is for online news readers who are dissatisﬁed with using search engines to ﬁnd multiple sources on a topic. Our product is a new Chrome extension that quickly and easily provides related articles to online news readers. Unlike current recommendation tools, our product ﬁlters irrelevant information and suggests articles from various news sites.”
  3. 3. Data Collected Feature Importance (Average) Satisfaction (Average) Article Relevance 4.33 3.33 Layout 4 4.16 Thumbnails 4.16 4.33 Overall 4.16 3.94
  4. 4. Unexpected Issues ● ● ●
  5. 5. User Quotes ● ● ●
  6. 6. MVP2 Rationale Shortcoming Solution Articles are sometimes not very relevant Use an additional api and determine relevancy ourselves Some articles are from less well-known sites Display articles from well-known sites first Users doesn’t have control over the recommended articles Add filters that allow users to filter based on date, site name, and keywords
  7. 7. Mockup 2.0
  8. 8. Advanced Search Keywords Websites Debate, Primary, Democrat, Presidential Cnn.com, reuters.com, politico.com

