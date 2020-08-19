Successfully reported this slideshow.
Checklist for data story building blocks

A list of concepts to consider as you design and evaluate your data story.

Checklist for data story building blocks

  1. 1. � Juice Inc. 2019. All rights reserved. A CHECKLIST FOR YOUR DATA STORY BUILDING BLOCKS Data is only one ingredient Pick the right metrics Pick the right charts Make good visual design choices Strive for less Teach once, use often Make your data relatable Summarize and emphasize key points
  2. 2. � Juice Inc. 2019. All rights reserved. DATA IS ONLY ONE INGREDIENT Words and images are the glue that holds your story today http://rhythm-of-food.net/ Bring emotional resonance and humanize the content IMAGES What would an expert tell you to do about it? RECOMMENDATIONS How does the story/visual work? What are the most relevant insights? EXPLANATIONS Definitions and details to pre-answer the follow- up questions NOTES AND HELP
  3. 3. � Juice Inc. 2019. All rights reserved. PICK THE RIGHT METRICS Actionable Accessible & credible Transparent, simple calculation Common interpretation http://www.aei.org/policy/carpe-diem/
  4. 4. � Juice Inc. 2019. All rights reserved. PICK THE RIGHT CHARTS www.chartchooser.com
  5. 5. � Juice Inc. 2019. All rights reserved. BETTER CHARTS HAVE LESS Less to learnLess visual distraction Less color Less data
  6. 6. � Juice Inc. 2019. All rights reserved. TEACH ONCE, USE OFTEN https://pudding.cool/2019/03/hype/ https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2014/08/13/ upshot/where-people-in-each-state-were-born.html
  7. 7. � Juice Inc. 2019. All rights reserved. MAKE YOUR DATA RELATABLE https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2015/05/21/ us/your-contribution-to-the-california-drought.html https://thetruesize.com
  8. 8. � Juice Inc. 2019. All rights reserved. EMPHASIZE TAKE-AWAYS Find the sound-bites Use familiar terminology Encourage sharing https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2014/09/14/sports/baseball/ jeter-swings.html

