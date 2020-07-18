Repaso general de español y matemáticas de 6to grado.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SUBSECRETARIA DEEDUCACION ESTATAL DIRECCION DE EDUCACION BASICA DEPARTAMENTODEEDUACION PRIMARIA JEFATURA DESECTOR NUM. 010...
ESPAÑOL SUBRAYA LA RESPUESTA CORRECTA: 1.- Son sustantivos formados por dos o más palabras. a).- Colectivos. b).- Simples....
8.- Se utilizan para expresar una acción que es futura en relación con otra que es pasada, son los verbos en tiempo: a).- ...
16.-Parte de la oración que corresponde a las preguntas que, a quien, a quienes más el verbo y se puede sustituir por el p...
24.- En la oración: “Iré a tu casa esta noche”. La preposición significa. a).- Tiempo. b).- lugar. c).- Pertenencia. d).- ...
32.- La conjugación une verbos en la oración. a).- Daniel saludo amable y sonriente. b).- Me gusta estudiar y jugar. c).- ...
40.- ¿Dónde se subraya el circunstancial de tiempo? a).- Juanito cortó unas flores el domingo b).- Juanito corto unas flor...
48.- Se subrayan adjetivos calificativos en la oración. a).- Cuidado con los automóviles en la bocacalle. b).- El abuelo e...
56.-Son homófonas las palabras. a).- Entrar y salir. b).- Dividir y repartir. c).- Arroyo y arroyo. d).- Pensar pensar. 57...
64.- Son narraciones extensas en la que se cuenta una serie de hechos que se van enlazando y complicando. Los personajes s...
72.- Es una composición poética donde las letras iníciales de cada verso, forman de manera vertical, una palabra o frase: ...
80.- Se le llama así, a lo que dicen los personajes en un guion teatral. a).- Acotaciones. b).- Parlamento. c).- Diálogos....
88.- Es la abreviatura formada por las letras iníciales de los nombres de estados, países e instituciones. a).- El resumen...
95.- Integra los catálogos para control de los materiales escritos. a).- Los campos semánticos. b).- Los esquemas. c).- La...
103.- El entrevistador presenta la parte entrevistada en: a).- El planteamiento. b).- La introducción. c).- El cuerpo. d)....
110.- Parte del texto informativos en el que se opina sobre las ideas expuestas y se comentan posibles soluciones a los pr...
118.- Son ejemplos de palabras agudas. a).- Lápiz, árbol, resumen. b).- Reloj, también, además. c).- Paginas, publico, est...
122.- ¿Qué enseña el texto que leíste? a)- A tener amigos. b).- A tener cuidados de lo que dices. c).- A cuidar tus cosas....
MATEMATICAS SUBRAYA LA RESPUESTA CORRECTA 1.- Daniel y Pepe juegan a formar números con dígitos 1, 0, 7,9 y 5. Si Daniel f...
8.- En la sucesión: 1, 8, 2.7, 3,6, ____, _____, 6.3, 7.2, _____, faltan los términos: a).- 4.5, 5.4 y 8.1 b).- 4.4, 5.2 y...
  1. 1. SUBSECRETARIA DEEDUCACION ESTATAL DIRECCION DE EDUCACION BASICA DEPARTAMENTODEEDUACION PRIMARIA JEFATURA DESECTOR NUM. 010 ESCUTIASUPERVISORIA ESCOLAR 029 ESC. PRIM. DEL ESTADO: JUAN ESCUTIA TURNO: MATUTINO CCT07EPR0407E CICLOESCOLAR: 2016-2017 NOMBRE DEL ALUMNO: __________________________________________________________________ GRADO:_________GRUPO:___________ ESCUELA:_____________________________________________ REPASO GENERAL DEL AREA DE ESPAÑOL PARA VER LOS APRENDIZAJES SIGNIFICATIVOS.
  2. 2. ESPAÑOL SUBRAYA LA RESPUESTA CORRECTA: 1.- Son sustantivos formados por dos o más palabras. a).- Colectivos. b).- Simples. c).- Compuestos. d).- Comunes. 2.- Son palabras que sirve que sirven para establecer una relación entre otras partes de la oración. a).- Artículos. b).- Adjetivos. c).- Conjugaciones. d).- Preposiciones. 3.- Se refieren a sucesos o acciones ya terminadas, los verbos en tiempos: a).- Pospretéritos. b).- Pretéritos. c).- Copretéritos. d).- Futuro. 4.- Indican acciones que tuvieron ciertas duración o que se repitieron en el pasado, son los verbos. a).- Pospretéritos. b).- Pretérito. c).- Copretérito. d).- Futuro. 5.- Indican la posición de un objeto con relación a las personas que estan hablando, son los objetivos. a).-Calificativos. b).- Posesivos. c).- Demostrativos. d).- Determinados. 6.- Sirven para nombrar las cualidades o estados de las cosas, son los adjetivos: a).- Calificativos. b).- Posesivos. c).- Demostrativos. d).- Determinados. 7.- Sustituyen al sustantivo y siempre se escriben con acento, excepto esto, eso y aquello, son los pronombres: a).-Personales. b).- Posesivos. c).- Demostrativos. d).- Relativos.
  3. 3. 8.- Se utilizan para expresar una acción que es futura en relación con otra que es pasada, son los verbos en tiempo: a).- Pospretéritos. b).- Pretérito. c).- Copretéritos. d).- Futuro. 9.- Sirven para unir o relacionar palabras o elementos de la misma clase: a).- Los pronombres. b).- Las preposiciones. c).- Los adjetivos. d).- Las conjugaciones. 10.- Parte de la oración que indica quien realiza la acción del verbo. a).- Verbo. b).- Predicado. c).- Los adjetivos. d).- Las conjugaciones. 11.- En una oración, expresa lo que dice del sujeto. a).- El verbo. b).- El complemento. c).- El predicado. d).- El pronombre. 12.- Modo en que se encuentran los verbos en los diccionarios. a).- Infinitivos. b).- Indicativos. c).- Presente. d).- Pretéritos. 13.- Es un ejemplo en donde el verbo, además del sujeto, necesita información adicional. a).- Daniel desayuno. b).- Daniel preparo. c).- Daniel estornudo. d).- Daniel cantó. 14.- El verbo, además del sujeto, no requiere información adicional, en la oración. a). - Daniel desayuno. b). - Daniel preparo. c). - Daniel estornudó. d). - Daniel canto. 15.-El verbo, además del sujeto, puede no tener más información, en la oración. a). - Daniel desayuno. b). - Daniel preparo. c). - Daniel estornudó. d). - Daniel canto.
  4. 4. 16.-Parte de la oración que corresponde a las preguntas que, a quien, a quienes más el verbo y se puede sustituir por el pronombre la, lo, las y los: a).- Complemento circunstancial. b).- Predicado. c).- Objeto directo. d).-Objeto indirecto. 17.- Responde a las preguntas a quien le más verbo a quienes les mas verbo y pueden sustituirse por los pronombres le o les: a).- Complemento circunstancial. b).- Predicado. c).- Objeto directo. d).- Objeto directo. 18.- Da información acerca del lugar, tiempo manera como se realiza lo que se expresa el verbo: a).- Complemento circunstancial. b).- Predicado. c).- Objeto directo. d).- Objeto indirecto. 19.- Son sustantivos compuestos: a).- Panadería, zapatería. b).- Rojinegros, aguafiestas. c).- Arboleda, pedregal. d).- Amablemente, limpiamente. 20.- Son preposiciones las palabras: a).- a, de, ni, o, u b).- y, e, ni, o, u c).- el, la, lo, los, y las d).- yo, tu, el, ellos y ellas. 21.- Son conjugaciones las palabras. a).- a, de, ni, o, u b).- y, e, ni, o, u c).- el, la, lo, los, y las d).- yo, tu, el, ellos y ellas. 22.- Textos en los cuales los adjetivos calificativos son muy importantes: a).- Novela. b).- Cuentos. c).- Biografía. d).- Descripciones. 23.- Nos indican cual es el sujeto cuando la oración no lo tiene explicito: a).- Los adjetivos. b).- Los sustantivos. c).- Los pronombres personales. d).- Los pronombres demostrativos.
  5. 5. 24.- En la oración: “Iré a tu casa esta noche”. La preposición significa. a).- Tiempo. b).- lugar. c).- Pertenencia. d).- Modo. 25.- En la oración “Anoche lo molieron a golpes la preposición indica: a).- Tiempo. b).- Causa. c).- Lugar. d).- Modo. 26.- La preposición indica el momento en que se da inicio una acción, en la oración. a).- Llegue desde ayer. b).-Fueron hacia su casa. c).- Hay camisas desde $ 20.oo. d).- Viene desde México. 27.- Esta subrayada el verbo en pretérito en la oración. a).- Supe que no encontraba. b).- Ya sabía que no veniste. c).- Me dijeron que hoy regresarías. d).- No entiendo porque no estabas. 28.- Esta subrayada en copretérito en la oración. a).- Supe que no encontraba. b).- Ya sabía que no veniste. c).- Me dijeron que hoy regresarías. d).- No entiendo porque no estabas. 29.- Esta subrayado el verbo en pretéritos en la oración. a).- Supe que no encontraba. b).- Ya sabía que no veniste. c).- Me dijeron que hoy regresarías. d).- No entiendo porque no estabas. 30.- Son verbos en infinitivos. a).- Hacia, estaba. b).- Haría, estaría. c).- Hará, estará. d).- Hacer, estar. 31.- Es una oración sin sujeto explicita. a).- El maestro explico la clase. b).- Se dirigió a sus alumnos. c).- Los alumnos participaron. d).- Todos aprendimos el tema.
  6. 6. 32.- La conjugación une verbos en la oración. a).- Daniel saludo amable y sonriente. b).- Me gusta estudiar y jugar. c).- Salieron juntos José e Isabel. d).- Sacare nueve u ocho en el examen. 33.- En la oración: “Los libros son de la escuela”, la preposición significa: a).- Lugar. b).- Pertenencia. c).- Modo. d).- Causa. 34.- La conjugación une adjetivos en la oración. a).- Daniel saludó amable y sonriente. b).- Me gusta estudiar y jugar. c).- Salieron juntos José e Isabel. d).- Sacaré nueve u ocho en el examen. 35.- La conjugación separa los elementos en la oración: a).- Daniel saludó amable y sonriente. b).- Me gusta estudiar y jugar. c).- Salieron juntos José e Isabel. d).- Sacaré nueve u ocho en el examen. 36.- Se subraya el objeto directo en la oración. a).- Juanito cortó unas flores el domingo b).- Juanito corto unas flores para su mamá. c).- Juanito cortó unas flores con cuidado. d).- Juanito cortó unas flores en el jardín. 37.- Se subraya el circunstancial de modo en la oración. a).- Juanito cortó unas flores el domingo b).- Juanito corto unas flores para su mamá. c).- Juanito cortó unas flores con cuidado. d).- Juanito cortó unas flores en el jardín. 38.- Se subraya el objeto indirecto en la oración. a).- Juanito cortó unas flores el domingo b).- Juanito corto unas flores para su mamá. c).- Juanito cortó unas flores con cuidado. d).- Juanito cortó unas flores en el jardín. 39.- Se subraya el circunstancial de lugar en la oración. a).- Juanito cortó unas flores el domingo b).- Juanito corto unas flores para su mamá. c).- Juanito cortó unas flores con cuidado. d).- Juanito cortó unas flores en el jardín.
  7. 7. 40.- ¿Dónde se subraya el circunstancial de tiempo? a).- Juanito cortó unas flores el domingo b).- Juanito corto unas flores para su mamá. c).- Juanito cortó unas flores con cuidado. d).- Juanito cortó unas flores en el jardín. 41.- ¿Dónde se sustituye el objeto directo? a).- Juanito le cortó unas flores. b).- Juanito las corto con cuidado. c).- Juanito cortó unas flores. d).- Juanito cortó unas flores el domingo. 42.- ¿Dónde se sustituye el objeto indirecto? a).- Juanito le cortó unas flores. b).- Juanito las corto para su mamá. c).- Juanito cortó el domingo. d).- Juanito cortó unas flores a su mamá. 43.- ¿Dónde se subraya el sujeto? a).-Trajeron al maestro un regalo los alumnos. b).-Recibió un regalo de sus alumnos el maestro. c).-Trajo el maestro un regalo a su alumnos. d).-Los alumnos recibieron un regalo del maestro. 44.- Subraya el predicado en la oración. a).- Ellos saludaron a sus amigos. b).- Sus amigos, lo saludaron. c).- Saludaron a sus amigos ellos. d).- Ellos saludaron a sus amigos. 45.- ¿Cómo distinguimos rápidamente un pronombre de un adjetivo cuando ambos son demostrativos? a).- Por el género. b).- Por el número. c).- Por su terminación. d).- Por el acento escrito. 46.- ¿Dónde destaca el adjetivo demostrativo? a).- Ese lápiz es mejor que éste. b).- Tu libro es mejor que aquél. c).- Éste, no es tu libro. d).- Los míos, son aquellos. 47.- ¿Dónde destaca el pronombre demostrativo? a).- Ese lápiz es mejor que éste. b).- Este libro no es tuyo. c).- Tu libro es mejor que aquél. d).- Aquellos colores son nuevos.
  8. 8. 48.- Se subrayan adjetivos calificativos en la oración. a).- Cuidado con los automóviles en la bocacalle. b).- El abuelo es sabio y bondadoso. c).- Compré un fichero para mi librero. d).- Mi familia paseó por la alameda. 49.- Encontramos pronombres personales en la oración. a).- Juanito, Pepe y Andrea son hermanos. b).- Ellos son primos de nosotros. c).- Carolina y Fernanda los visitaron. d).- Aquéllos son primos de éste. 50.- Nombre que reciben las palabras que suenan igual pero tienen significados diferentes. a).- Sinónimos. b).- Antónimos. c).- Homónimas. d).- Homófonas. 51.- Las palabras que significados lo contrario son: a).- Sinónimos. b).- Antónimos. c).- Homónimas. d).- Homófonas. 52.- Las palabras que tienen un significado semejante entre sí se le llama: a).- Sinónimos. b).- Antónimos. c).- Homónimas. d).- Homófonas. 53.- Se escriben igual pero tienen más de un significado las palabras, cuando son: a).- Sinónimos. b).- Antónimos. c).- Homónimas. d).- Homófonas. 54.- Son antónimos las palabras: a).- Entrar y salir. b).- Dividir y repartir. c).- Arroyo y arroyo. d).- Pensar pensar. 55.- Son sinónimos las palabras: a).- Entrar y repartir. b).- Dividir y repartir. c).- Arroyo y arroyo. d).- Pensar pensar.
  9. 9. 56.-Son homófonas las palabras. a).- Entrar y salir. b).- Dividir y repartir. c).- Arroyo y arroyo. d).- Pensar pensar. 57.- Son homófonas las palabras. a).- Entrar y salir. b).- Dividir y repartir. c).- Arroyo y arroyo. d).- Pensar pensar. 58.- En las palabras: sino y si no, cambia el significado, por el uso: a).- Del acento. b).- De la puntuación. c).- De la entonación. d).- Del espacio blanco. 59.- En las oraciones: “No es mi libro y No, es mi libro”, cambia el significado por el uso: a).- Del acento. b).- De la puntuación. c).- De la entonación. d).- Del espacio blanco. 60.- ¿Dónde cambia el significado de las palabras por el uso del acento? a).- Vaya y vaya. b).- Busco y buscó. c).- Qué hacer y quehacer. d).- Tender y entender. 61.- La entonación cambia el significado en la expresión: a).- -No veniste –ayer. b).- No veniste ayer. c).- ¿No veniste ayer? d).- ¿No, veniste ayer? 62.- Son historias muy antiguas que las personas han ido contando de generación en generación: a).- Las leyendas. b).- Los cuentos. c).- Las fabulas. d).- Las novelas. 63.- Son narraciones de hechos reales o fantasías. a).- Las leyendas. b).- Los cuentos. c).- Las fabulas. d).- Las novelas.
  10. 10. 64.- Son narraciones extensas en la que se cuenta una serie de hechos que se van enlazando y complicando. Los personajes se presentan de manera que parezcan reales. a).- Las leyendas. b).- Los cuentos. c).- Las fabulas. d).- Las novelas. 65.- Son textos en los que con frecuencia se personifica a seres de la naturaleza. a).- Las leyendas. b).- Los cuentos. c).- Las fabulas. d).- Los refranes. 66.- Son expresiones ingeniosas que se usan para dar una enseñanza. a).- Las leyendas. b).- Los cuentos. c).- Las fabulas. d).- Los refranes. 67.- Relata los principales acontecimientos de la vida de una persona: a).- La monografía. b).- La biografía. c).- La antología. d).- La historieta. 68.- Hace descripciones detalladas acerca de un lugar. a).- La monografía. b).- La biografía. c).- La antología. d).- La historieta. 69.- Contiene una colección de textos del mismo tipo: a).- La biografía. b).- La monografía. c).- La antología. d).- La historieta. 70.- Es una serie ordenada de cuadros con dibujos y textos. a).- La biografía. b).- La monografía. c).- La antología. d).- La historieta. 71.- Se forman con dibujos compuestos por una secuencia de cuadros en los cuales se narra pequeñas historias. a).- La historieta. b).- La tira cómica. c).- El acróstico. d).- El cuadro sinóptico.
  11. 11. 72.- Es una composición poética donde las letras iníciales de cada verso, forman de manera vertical, una palabra o frase: a).- La historieta. b).- La tira cómica. c).- El acróstico. d).- El cuadro sinóptico. 73.- Permite organizar gráficamente la información de un texto. a).- Un esquema. b).- Un instructivo. c).- Un campo semántico. d).- Un cuadro sinóptico. 74.- Organizar las partes de un escrito, el orden que aparecen los temas y la importancia de cada uno: a).- Un esquema. b).- Un instructivo. c).- Un campo semántico. d).- Un cuadro sinóptico 75.- Es una forma de comunicación escrita que sirve para saludar, contar o pedir algo a alguien. a).- El telegrama. b).- La invitación. c).- La carta. d).- El recado. 76.- Es una manera formal de solicitar la asistencia de personas a un evento. a).- El telegrama. b).- La invitación. c).- La carta. d).- El recado. 77.- Es uno de los medios más rápido de comunicación por escrito, a distancia. a).- El telegrama. b).- La invitación. c).- La carta. d).- El recado. 78.- Punto de partida para organizar la información que se da en un párrafo. a).- Idea secundaria. b).- Introducción. c).- Idea principal. d).- Resumen. 79.- Expresa en forma breve lo más importante de un texto. a).- Idea secundaria. b).- Introducción. c).- Idea principal. d).- Resumen.
  12. 12. 80.- Se le llama así, a lo que dicen los personajes en un guion teatral. a).- Acotaciones. b).- Parlamento. c).- Diálogos. d).- Resumen. 81.- Descripciones del autor para los autores sepan qué hacer y cómo moverse. a).- Acotaciones. b).- Parlamento. c).- Diálogos. d).- Guiones. 82.-Palabras que varían en los distintos lugares donde se habla una misma lengua. a).- Modismo. b).- Regionalismo. c).- Galicismo. d).- Anglicismo. 83.- Palabras que pertenecen a una lengua y han pasado a ser parte del vocabulario de otra. a).- Modismo. b).- Regionalismo. c).- Préstamo. d).- Extranjerismo. 84.- Palabras proveniente del francés que ya forman parte de nuestro vocabulario. a).- Modismo. b).- Regionalismo. c).- Galicismo. d).- Anglicismo. 85.- Palabras proveniente del inglés ya forman parte de nuestro vocabulario. a).- Modismo. b).- Regionalismo. c).- Galicismo. d).- Anglicismo. 86.- El conjunto de versos que forman un poema o una canción se llama: a).- Acróstico. b).- Poesía. c).- Estrofa. d).- Rima. 87.- Es una manera de escribir palabras con menos letras de las que tienen: a).- El resumen. b).- La idea principal. c).- La abreviatura. d).- La sigla.
  13. 13. 88.- Es la abreviatura formada por las letras iníciales de los nombres de estados, países e instituciones. a).- El resumen. b).- La idea principal. c).- La abreviatura. d).- La sigla. 89.-Texto que explica, paso a paso, cómo resolver diversos tipos de problemas. a).- Monografía. b).- Instructivos. c).- Resumen. d).- Descripción. 90.- Serie de preguntas que se hace a una persona para obtener datos o conocer su opinión para obtener datos o conocer su opinión sobre un tema determinado. a).- Un debate. b).- Una entrevista. c).- Un discurso directo. d).- Un discurso indirecto. 91.- Permite la discusión, con argumentos y de manera organizada, de dos o más puntos de vista sobre un tema: a).- Un debate. b).- Una entrevista. c).- Un discurso directo. d).- Un discurso indirecto. 92.- Cuando se cuenta lo que otro expreso sin transcribir fielmente sus palabras, se expresa: a).- Un debate. b).- Una entrevista. c).- Un discurso directo. d).- Un discurso indirecto. 93.- Cuando se narra lo que una persona dijo y se utiliza las mismas palabras que usó, se expresa: a).- Un debate. b).- Una entrevista. c).- Un discurso directo. d).- Un discurso indirecto. 94.- Es una expresión detallada sobre algún asunto: a).- Un informe. b).- Un resumen. c).- Un esquema. d).- Una descripción.
  14. 14. 95.- Integra los catálogos para control de los materiales escritos. a).- Los campos semánticos. b).- Los esquemas. c).- Las fichas bibliográficas. d).- Los cuadros sinópticos. 96.- Parte donde se entra en la situación del cuento. a).- Introducción. b).- Planteamiento. c).- Nudo. d).- Desenlace. 97.- Es el final o cierre del cuento: a).- Introducción. b).- Planteamiento. c).- Nudo. d).- Desenlace. 98.- Es la parte más importante del cuento: a).- Introducción. b).- Planteamiento. c).- Nudo. d).- Desenlace. 99.- Se usan cuando comienza un dialogo y cuando el narrador interviene para dar alguna explicación. a).- Guiones largos. b).- Comillas. c).- Dos puntos. d).- Paréntesis. 100.- Está formado por el conjunto de palabras que, por su significado, tienen algo en común. a).- Un cuadro sinóptico. b).- Un campo semántico. c).- Un esquema. d).- Un resumen. 101.- Parte de la entrevista que contiene el conjunto de preguntas y respuestas. a).- Planteamiento. b).- Introducción. c).- Cuerpo. d).- Cierre. 102.- El entrevistador hace un breve comentario de la entrevista, en: a).- El planteamiento. b).- La introducción. c).- El cuerpo. d).- El cierre.
  15. 15. 103.- El entrevistador presenta la parte entrevistada en: a).- El planteamiento. b).- La introducción. c).- El cuerpo. d).- El cierre. 104. “Yo le dejo mi guitarra a ese viejo panzón pà que lleve serenata a los muertos del panteón”, estos versos corresponden a: a).- Una copla. b).- Un refrán. c).- Una calavera. d).- Un trabalenguas. 105.- “Del cielo cayó un pañuelo bordado de mil colores, me lo manda una norteña pa` limpiarme los sudores”, estos versos corresponden a: a).- Una copla. b).- Un refrán. c).- Una calavera. d).- Una adivinanza. 106.-“A veces vengo del cielo y otras veces de la tierra, y hago grandes beneficios sin distinción por doquiera”. Estos versos corresponden a: a).- Una copla. b).- Un refrán. c).- Una calavera. d).- Una adivinanza. 107.- Contiene comentarios y opiniones de especialista sobre sucesos de interés en un periódico: a).- Titular. b).- Noticias. c).- Editorial. d).- Crónica. 108.- Parte del texto que proporciona información y se discute sobre los temas que contiene. a).- Desarrollo. b).- Conclusión. c).- Introducción. d).- Desenlace. 109.- Parte de los textos informativos que anuncia los temas que se tratarán. a).- Desarrollo. b).- Conclusión. c).- Introducción. d).- Desenlace.
  16. 16. 110.- Parte del texto informativos en el que se opina sobre las ideas expuestas y se comentan posibles soluciones a los problemas planteados. a).- Desarrollo. b).- Conclusión. c).- Introducción. d).- Desenlace. 111.- Son dibujos de un solo cuadro, que representan la opinión sobre alguna noticia o acontecimiento. a).- Carteles. b).- Tiras cómicas. c).- Historietas. d).- Cartones. 112.- En la oración: “Los alumnos de sexto grado hicieron la tarea para su equipo en la biblioteca”; el objeto directo es: a).- Los alumnos. b).- La tarea. c).- Para su equipo. d).- En la biblioteca. 113.- En la misma oración, el objeto indirecto: a).- Los alumnos. b).- La tarea. c).- Para su equipo. d).- En la biblioteca. 114.- Siguiendo con la misma oración, el complemento circunstancial es: a).- Los alumnos. b).- La tarea. c).- Para su equipo. d).- En la biblioteca. 115.- Tienen su silaba tónica en la última sílaba las palabras. a).- Esdrújulas. b).- Sobreesdrújulas. c).- Agudas. d).- Graves. 116.- Tienen su sílaba tónica en la penúltima silaba, las palabras: a).- Esdrújulas. b).- Sobreesdrújulas. c).- Agudas. d).- Graves. 117.- Tienen su sílaba tónica en la antepenúltima silaba, las palabras: a).- Esdrújulas. b).- Sobreesdrújulas. c).- Agudas. d).- Graves.
  17. 17. 118.- Son ejemplos de palabras agudas. a).- Lápiz, árbol, resumen. b).- Reloj, también, además. c).- Paginas, publico, estrepito. d).- Azúcar, carácter, espejo. 119.- Son ejemplos de palabras graves: a).- Lápiz, árbol, resumen. b).- Reloj, también, además. c).- Paginas, publico, estrepito. d).- Azúcar, carácter, espejo. 120.- Son ejemplos de palabras esdrújulas. a).- Lápiz, árbol, resumen. b).- Reloj, también, además. c).- Paginas, publico, estrepito. d).- Azúcar, carácter, espejo. Lee el siguiente texto y subraya la respuesta correcta: Igor esperaba que el rey sonriente, peo que no gritara de ira. Y eso fue lo que el rey hizo. Al principio Igor no supo que era lo que estaba mal. Luego bajo la vista y un montón de navajas de bolsillo, clavos, peines desdentados y otros desechos. Pensé que era oro. Grito Igor. Rápidamente los guardias del rey le apresaron por los brazos. Le dieron una paliza y le echaron del palacio. No tengo conocimiento de los modales del mundo dijo Igor a los guardias. ¿Qué debí haber dicho al rey? Debiste haberle dicho que todo fue un error y que le pedía un disgusto como disculpa por haberle causado una pérdida de tiempo le contestaron. Una perdida d tiempo… a Igor le gusto como sonaban las palabras. Se las fue repitiendo mientras iba por el gran camino. Durante el trayecto se encontró un granjero que estaba de pie recargado en un azadón. Igor se detuvo y miro al campo. Una pérdida de tiempo dijo el granjero, una pérdida de tiempo. El granjero levanto el mango del azadón y lo descargo con un golpe sordo sobre la cabeza de Igor. Este cayó al suelo como costal de papas. No tengo conocimiento de los modales del mundo dijo Igor a los guardias. Explico Igor levantando la vista. Dime, ¿Qué debí haber dicho? Debiste haber dicho, “que de lo que usted planta crezcan bonitas plantas coles” respondió el granjero. Ahora ¡lárgate! No tardo en pasar por un cementerio donde sepulturero enterraba a alguien. ¿Qué de lo que usted planta crezcan bonitas coles” grito desde la calle. Y volvió a recibir otra paliza? ¿Qué debí de haber visto el sepulturero. La única felicidad de la muerte dejo el sepulturero e Igor siguió en su camino. Al llegar a un pueblo, las campanas repicaba en la iglesia y justo a ese momento salieron otros recién casados. La única felicidad verdadera. Pero al novio no le interesaba la felicidad después de la muerte y golpeo a Igor a Igor con sus puños hasta que el pobre joven cayó al suelo. 121.- ¿Cuál sería el título del texto que acabas de leer? a).- Las aventuras de Igor. b).- El muchacho pregunto. c).- Las imprudencias de Igor. d).- Un mundo de locos.
  18. 18. 122.- ¿Qué enseña el texto que leíste? a)- A tener amigos. b).- A tener cuidados de lo que dices. c).- A cuidar tus cosas. d).- Un mundo de locos. 123.- ¿Cuál sería el significado de las palabras en mayúscula en la lectura? a).- Capturar. b).- Quitar. c).- Buscar. d).- Encontrar. 124.- ¿Cuáles oficios se mencionaron en la lectura? a).- Rey y guardia. b).- Granjero y doctor. c).- El pobre y rey. d).- Sepulturero y granjero. 125.- Es el antónimo de la palabra crezcan: a).- Aumentan. b).- Reduzcan. c).- Desarrollen. d).- Extiendan. 126.- ¿Qué significado tiene la frase “Que de lo que usted planta crezcan bonitas coles? a).- Que tus esfuerzos tengan frutos. b).- Que está sembrando coles. c).- Hay que sembrar mucho para cosechar poco. d).- Que Igor debe ayudar a plantar coles. 127.-Para conocer el significado de las palabras esperaba. ¿Cuál palabra se debe buscar en el diccionario? a).- Esperaba. b).- Espéralos. c).- Esperaba. d).- Esperar 128.- En la frase: “Y lo descargó con un golpe SONADO” ¿Cuál sería el significado de la palabra en mayúscula a).- m. Con un poco .ruido o que se oye poco. b).- m. De sonido grave o apegado. c).- m. Insensible o que no se hace. d).- m. Que no se oye nada o que se oye bien. 129.- ¿Qué es opción del diccionario es la adecuada para la palabra subrayada en la siguiente expresión? “Que de los que usted planta crezcan” a).- mr. Referido a un terreno. b).- tr. Ser orgánico que crece y vive sin capacidad de lugar por impuso voluntario. c).- tr. En el pie, parte inferior sobre la que se sostiene el cuerpo. d).- tr. En un edificio, cada uno de los pisos o niveles que tiene.
  19. 19. MATEMATICAS SUBRAYA LA RESPUESTA CORRECTA 1.- Daniel y Pepe juegan a formar números con dígitos 1, 0, 7,9 y 5. Si Daniel forma el número mayor con estas cifras; ¿Cuál es el más cercano que puede formar Pepe sin repetir cifras? a).- 975410 b).- 957140 c).- 974510 d).- 975401 2.- Con las mismas cifras. ¿Cuál es el número más cercano a 700 000 que pueden formar Daniel y Pepe. a).- 701459 b).- 597410 c).- 710459 d).- 704159 3.- ¿Cómo se escribe con cifras el número diez millones cien mil cincuenta? a).- 100010005 b).- 10100050 c).- 10001005 d).- 10010050 4.- A los siguientes números se le borro una cifra. ¿En cuál corresponde de manera correcta el mayor valor posicional indicado? a).- 8450___35 noventa. b).- 5___34 870 nueve mil. c).- 1___253 476 nueve millones. d).- 121__5 265 novecientos mil. 5.- ¿Cuál es el numero antecesor de 10 000 000? a).- 1 999 999 b).- 999 999 c).- 1 000 099 d).- 9 999 999 6.- Entre los aeropuertos más visitados del mundo están el de Atlanta, Estados Unidos, con 77 500 000 pasajeros al año el de Japón, con 61 700 000 pasajeros al año. La diferencia entre estas dos ciudades es de: a).- 16 300 000 b).- 15 800 000 c).- 14 900 000 7.- En 0.6 hora tenemos: a).- 6 minutos. b).- 60 minutos. c).- 36 minutos. d).- 48 minutos.
  20. 20. 8.- En la sucesión: 1, 8, 2.7, 3,6, ____, _____, 6.3, 7.2, _____, faltan los términos: a).- 4.5, 5.4 y 8.1 b).- 4.4, 5.2 y 8.1 c).- 4.3, 5 y 7.9 d).- 4.2, 4.8 y 7.9 9.- Mil setenta y cinco diezmilésimos se escribe con cifras: a).- 1.075 b).- 0.175 c).- 0.157 d). 0. 1075 10.- En la siguiente sucesión: 49.00, ______, 42.00, _____, ______, 31.50, faltan los términos: a).- 44.50, 37.50 y 34.50 b).- 45.50, 38.50 y 35.00 c).- 46.50, 39.50 y 37.00 d).- 45.50, 39.50 y 36.00 11.- El cociente 0.25, el resultado de la división. a).- 6 entre 8 b).- 6 entre 12 c).- 6 entre 24 d).- 6 entre 48 12.- El cociente 0.25, lo podemos expresar también con la fracción. a).- 1 entre 2 b).- 1 entre 3 c).- 1 entre 4 d).- 1 entre 5 13.- ¿De qué otra forma podemos escribir 4.75?

