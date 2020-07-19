Programa de clausura.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los docentes siempre andan corriendo a finales del ciclo escolar en busca de un ejemplo de programa, aquí está uno de los utlizados en una ceremonia.

  1. 1. CEREMONIA DE CLAUSURA Buenas tardes tengan todos ustedes y sean bienvenidos a esta su Escuela Primaria “JUAN ESCUTIA”. Para nosotros como Institución Educativa, este es un día muy especial ya que hoy culminan satisfactoriamente un grupo de adolescentes a los cuales recibimos hace seis años en la primera etapa de su infancia y gracias al esfuerzo de ustedes como padres de familia, a la tenacidad y dedicación de ellos como estudiantes y al profesionalismo de la labor docente se puede decir que el compromiso está cumplido en la etapa que nos corresponde. Estamos hoy aquí reunidos para celebrar con júbilo el feliz término de su Educación Primaria, por tal motivo se ha organizado este sencillo pero significativo programa. 1.- Para dar inicio formal a este programa, Los alumnos de Sexto Grado han tenido la responsabilidad de salvaguardar nuestro pendón tricolor y honrar en todos los actos a nuestros Símbolos Patrios, a continuación delegarán la responsabilidad a los alumnos de Quinto Grado, los cuales cumplirán la labor que ellos tenían encomendada realizando en estos momentos el acto de CAMBIO de escolta. 2.-Procederemos a entonar las gloriosas notas de nuestro Himno Nacional Mexicano dirigidos por la profesora Stephanie Ibzayanna moisés Pérez y acompañado por todos los presentes. Nuestra Enseña Nacional pasará a ocupar el lugar de honor que tiene reservada en nuestra Institución, despidámosla con el respeto que ésta se merece. ¡Saludar…YA! ¡Firmes… YA! 3.- Honrando esta ceremonia de clausura de Cursos y Terminación de Educación Preescolar, Primaria y Secundaria nos acompañan en la Mesa del Presidium las siguientes personalidades: ________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________
  2. 2. 4.- Continuando con las actividades del programa, El profr. Luis Alonso Escobar Pérez, en su calidad de Director de nuestra Institución dará las palabras de bienvenida. 6.- Hay un momento para todo y un tiempo para cada cosa bajo el sol: un tiempo para nacer y un tiempo para morir, un tiempo para plantar y un tiempo para arrancar lo plantado; Corresponde el turno a los alumnos de 1º de Secundaria con una bonita tabla rítmica. Fuerte el aplauso para ellas y ellos. 7.- La gracia y la ingocencia de la infancia temprana se pone de manifiesto en los juegos y evoluciones rítmicas con las cuales las niñas y niños comparten espacios y aprenden a coordinar sus movimientos. a continuación los alumnos 5º de la escuela primaria nos deleitarán con la gracia y las evoluciones que el merengue nos proporciona. Recibamos con un fuerte aplauso a las niñas y niños de los dos grupos que presentaran un bonito bailable titulado EL BAILE DEL BIPER. 8.- A los alumnos les espera mucho por recorrer; pero ahora es tiempo de mirar hacia atrás y ver todo lo vivido; es el instante, para atesorar los mejores recuerdos, para añorar aquellos días compartidos con amigos, para reflexionar sobre los aprendizajes. Una etapa se termina y con ella miles de anécdotas. A continuación los más pequeños de esta ceremonia de clausura nos deleitarán con la gracia de sus voces con una bonita melodía Que lleva por nombre. CANTO DE DESPEDIDA. 9.- El éxito no es un fruto que se recibe sentado esperando a que éste llegue sin buscarlo, todo esfuerzo bien realizado merece recompensas y reconocimientos. A continuación se otorgarán distintivos a los mejores estudiantes de la escuela primaria que han destacado por su desempeño académico. 10.- La fortaleza, el dinamismo y la movilidad son características esenciales que las sociedades han plasmado en sus danzas y tradiciones. Los alumnos de 2º de secundaria mostrarán sus habilidades a través de la danza con este bonito bailable regional “PELEA DE GALLOS” 11.- en el camino de la vida cada tramo recorrido significa un algo en nuestro ser donde cada paso es una enseñanza y donde cada sueño lo transformamos en realidad. Toca el turno a los alumnos de Preescolar, quienes presentaran un bonito baile moderno, recibámoslos con un fuerte aplauso. 12.- Una de las funciones primordiales de la labor educativa es la del rescate de nuestras tradiciones y costumbres, las evoluciones armoniosas ante el compás de la música forman parte importante de la cultura de un pueblo o nación y es fundamental que la sociedad preserve sus valores y tradiciones.
  3. 3. A continuación, los alumnos de 3º y 4º de Primaria nos brindarán una muestra de la riqueza cultural artística de nuestro país con el bailable tradicional y representativo titulado “EL QUIRIO”. Recibámosles con un fuerte aplauso. 13.- Reconocer la labor y la dedicación demostradas durante la trayectoria académica es fundamental para motivar e impulsar a los demás a buscar el perfeccionamiento en todas las actividades cotidianas de nuestra vida. Por tal motivo, en esta ocasión recibirán un reconocimiento que destaca los esfuerzos realizados por los estudiantes de la escuela secundaria. 14.- En la Escuela Primaria se enhebran los fundamentos de la adultez, la materia prima en su máxima expresión es tallada minuciosamente; los talentos se detectan y alientan, las relaciones interpersonales se fomentan. La alegría y la algarabía forman parte de las situaciones sociales cotidianas, el hacer de la vida algo jocosa que genere diversión y entretenimiento es algo que pocos individuos pueden realizar. Como siguiente acto, un grupo de estudiantes de 2º de secundaria demostrarán su gracia a través de un dinámico y atractivo baile moderno “EL BAILE DEL OSO”. Brindemos un fuerte aplauso para que su alegría sea inmensa. 15.- Sé que todos sus maestros intentamos no sólo que pensaran en grande, sino que fueran grandes y hoy seguros estamos de que ustedes jóvenes acuden a otra escuela con bases firmes y sólidas para conquistar un paso más en su educación. Recuerden que el éxito alcanzado con honradez y esfuerzo le da sabor a la vida, triunfar en las cosas pequeñas es dar un paso firme hacia el éxito de las cosas mayores. Le corresponde el turno a los alumnos de 1º de secundaria con un bonito bailable regional que lleva por nombre “SON DE LA FRAILESCA” 16.- En su poema inmortal, Antonio Machado plasmó unas frases que a la postre Joan Manuel Serrat dejó a la posteridad en una canción inolvidable… “Todo pasa y todo queda, pero lo nuestro es pasar, pasar haciendo caminos, caminos sobre la mar.” Continuando con el programa, la alumna de sexto grado ESMERALDA HERNANDEZ MENDEZ dirigirá un mensaje a sus compañeros que hoy culminan su etapa de Educación Primaria. 17.- el objetivo final, aún no se alcanza, las puertas quedan abiertas para escoger el camino que ha de conducirlos al éxito, recuerden que no basta con soñarlo, hay que echar manos a la obra, luchar y prepararnos para obtener la llave de nuestro futuro. La alumna Rosaura Díaz Villarreal dirigirá unas elocuentes palabras a sus compañeros que el dìa de hoy egresan. 18.- Vertiginosamente, han pasado los días los meses y cerramos hoy con alegría un ciclo lectivo dificultoso. Fue un año más, de aprendizajes, de consejos, de llamados de atención, de constante convivencia y de cambios imprevistos. A continuación tendremos la presentacion y vals de los alumnos que egresan del jardín de niños miguel ángel.
  4. 4. 19.- Deben estar muy orgullosos por lo alcanzado... hoy llegan a una meta... pero no es el final del camino... Aún quedan largos senderos por recorrer... muchas metas más que descubrir, deben seguir luchando por alcanzar la cima y realizar sus sueños más preciados paso a paso, venciendo cada uno de los obstáculos que se les atraviesen. Es el turno para la presentación y vals de los alumnos de la escuela primaria. Recibámoslos con un fuerte y caloroso aplauso. 20.- Extiende bien las alas y seguro llegarás solo es cuestión de seguir al viento y planear sin titubear, poco a poco y sin miedo, llegarás al vuelo final… Los alumnos de la escuela secundaria harán su presentación y vals. Recibámonos con un fuerte aplauso. 21 “Todos nacemos con una caja de cerillos en nuestro interior, pero no podemos encender solos los cerillos, necesitamos, de oxígeno y la luz de una vela. Sólo que en el caso de nuestra propia caja, el oxígeno tiene que provenir, por ejemplo, del aliento de personas que nos aman, y la vela puede ser cualquier tipo de alimento, música, caricia, palabra o sonido que haga disparar el detonador y así encender uno de los cerillos. Por un momento nos sentiremos deslumbrados por una intensa emoción. Cada persona tiene que descubrir cuáles son sus detonadores para poder vivir, pues la combustión que se produce al encenderse uno de ellos, uno de esos fósforos, es lo que nutre de energía el alma”. Por el esfuerzo realizado para encender la llama de su vida y con la premisa de conservarla durante el resto de la misma, los alumnos de Preescolar, Primaria y Secundaria recibirán de manos de la mesa del presidium los certificados que avalan la culminación de se educación respectivamente. 22.- fin de cada etapa de nuestra vida nos invita a la reflexión de lo hecho, de lo no realizado y de lo que falta por hacer. El fin de una etapa de nuestros seres queridos, paradójicamente, también nos enlaza en un vaivén de emociones reflexivas por el solo hecho de haber marcado algo en nuestro camino diario. Para culminar con este programa, a nombre de la Secretaría de Educación,. _________________________________ hará la clausura oficial del Ciclo Escolar 2012-2013
  5. 5. RELACION DE ALUMNOS EN LA PRESENTACION Y VALS RECIBAMOS AL ALUMNO CARLOS LOPEZ MAZA, ACOMPAÑADO DE LA ALUMNA ESMERALDA HERNANDEZ MENDEZ TENEMOS LA PRESENCIA DEL ALUMNO RAUL MAZA PANIAGUA ACOMPAÑADO DE LA ALUMNA MARIA GUADALUPE TEVERA LOPEZ LA PRESENTACION DEL ALUMNO WILBER DIAZ RAMIREZ ACOMPAÑADO DE LA ALUMNA MARTHA CECILIA DIAZ VILLARREAL LA PRESENTACION DEL ALUMNO ALAN JARED MORENO DIAZ ACOMPAÑADO DE LA ALUMNA GLADYS MAZA JIMENEZ ENTREGA DE DOCUMENTOS 1.- DIAZ RAMIREZ WILBER PADRINO: SR. NELSON RAMIREZ DIAZ 2.- DIAZ VILLARREAL MARTHA CECILIA PADRINOS: .- ING. FIDEL TOVILLA HERNANDEZ ING. LAURA PATRICIA VILLARREAL MAZA 3.- HERNANDEZ MENDEZ ESMERALDA SR. PEDRO DIAZ ARELLANO Y SRA. 4.- LOPEZ MAZA CARLOS JOVEN OVELIO LOPEZ MAZA 5.- MAZA JIMENEZ GLADYS SR. JORGE MAZA JIMENEZ Y SRA. 6.- MAZA PANIAGUA RAUL LIC. ROBERTO PANIAGUA DIAZ 7.- MORENO DIAZ ALAN JARED SR. RAUL MORENO BAUTISTA 8.- TEVERA LOPEZ MARIA GUADALUPE SR. ISMAEL GUTIERREZ SANCHEZ Y SRA.

