Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
현업요구사항정의서 시스템 명 : movmovmov 작성일 : 2019년 12월 24일 작성자 : 겟쎗조 서브 시스템 요구사항 ID 유형 업무명 처리내용 입력자료 출력자료 수용 여부 비고 이벤트 R701 기능 영화 퀴즈 ...
USE CASE DESCRIPTION USE CASE 명 영화 퀴즈 답변 제출 작성일 2020.01.02 작성자 엄지민 ACTOR명 회원 ■ 목 적 -영화 퀴즈에 대한 답변을 제출한다. ■ 선행조건 -회원으로 로그인되어...
식 별 자 Use Case 명 유 형 비고 UC701 영화 퀴즈 답변 제출 선순위 UC702 영화 퀴즈 조회 선순위 UC703 영화 퀴즈 등록 선순위 UC704 영화 퀴즈 수정 선순위 UC705 영화 퀴즈 삭제 후순위 ...
화면 정의서 시스템명 movmovmov 작성일 2020.01.11 업무명 이벤트 작성자 엄지민 화면 ID getQuizList 화면명 영화 퀴즈 목록 조회 UI 화면개요 화면정의서_이벤트_영화퀴즈목록조회 항목명(한글) ...
패키지 메소드 파일
시스템명 movmovmov 작성일 2020.01.11 업무명 이벤트 작성자 엄지민 화면 ID getQuizList 화면명 영화 퀴즈 목록 조회 UI 화면개요 화면정의서_이벤트_영화퀴즈목록조회 이벤트명 입력값/파라미터 처...
테이블정의서 주제영역명 이벤트 작성일 2020.01.20 작성자 엄지민 테이블ID Preview 테이블명 시사회 이벤트 테이블설명 시사회 이벤트를 관리한다 No. 컬럼ID 컬럼명 타입 길이 NULL KEY DEFAULT...
테이블목록 시스템명 movmovmov 작성일 2020.01.20 작성자 엄지민 No. 주제영역별 테이블ID 테이블명 길이 초기건수 최대건수 증가건수 1 CLASS_NO 클래스ID NUMBER 5 N PK EQUENCE ...
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민

27 views

Published on

‘뭅뭅뭅’은 회원관리, 영화정보조회(선호장르별 추천), 상품구매, 결제, 이벤트관리(시사회조회 및 응모, 퀴즈풀기) 뿐만 아니라, 프랜차이즈 3사의 상영정보를 통합하여 기존의 예매시스템과 달리 각 프랜차이즈별, 극장별 비교를 통해, 예매시 사용자 편의성과 접근성을 높일 수 있는 서비스를 제공한다.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

뭅뭅뭅(영화 프랜차이즈 3사 통합 예매 서비스)_엄지민

  1. 1. 현업요구사항정의서 시스템 명 : movmovmov 작성일 : 2019년 12월 24일 작성자 : 겟쎗조 서브 시스템 요구사항 ID 유형 업무명 처리내용 입력자료 출력자료 수용 여부 비고 이벤트 R701 기능 영화 퀴즈 회원은 영화 퀴즈를 통해 포인트를 획득할 수 있다. 아이디, 획득 포인트, 포인트, 획득일시 아이디, 획득 포인트, 획득 멘트 Y 이벤트 R702 기능 출석체크 회원은 출석체크를 통해 포 인트 획득이 가능하다. 아이디, 획득 포인트, 포인트, 획득일시 아이디, 획득 포인트, 획득 멘트 Y 이벤트 R703 기능 시사회 이벤트 등록/수정 관리자는 시사회 이벤트에 대한 게시물을 등록할 수 있다. 시사회 관리번호, 시사 회 제목, 영화 제목, 이 벤트 응모기간, 당첨자 발표일자, 당첨 인원수, 시사회 일정, 시사회 장소, 게시물 작성일시 등록 완료 멘트 Y 이벤트 R704 기능 시사회 이벤트 조회 관리자와 회원은 시사회 이 벤트 목록과 상세 정보를 확인할 수 있다. 시사회 관리번호 시사회 제목, 시사회 일 정,시사회 장소, 당첨 인원수, 이벤트 응모기 간, 당첨발표일자, 응모 인원수, 응모 회원의 관 리번호 목록, 게시물 작 성일시 Y 이벤트 R705 기능 시사회 이벤트 삭제 관리자는 시사회 이벤트를 삭제할 수 있다. 시사회 관리번호 삭제 완료 멘트 Y 이벤트 R706 기능 시사회 이벤트 응모 회원은 해당 시사회에 응모 할 수 있다. 회원 관리번호, 시사회 관리번호 응모 완료 멘트 Y 이벤트 R707 기능 시사회 이벤트 응모 추첨 시사회 응모기간이 끝나는 시점에 자동으로 응모한 회 원들 중 당첨인원에 해당하 는 인원을 추첨한다. 응모 회원 아이디 목록, 당첨 인원수, 시사회 관리 번호 당첨자 아이디 목록, 시 사회 관리번호 Y
  2. 2. USE CASE DESCRIPTION USE CASE 명 영화 퀴즈 답변 제출 작성일 2020.01.02 작성자 엄지민 ACTOR명 회원 ■ 목 적 -영화 퀴즈에 대한 답변을 제출한다. ■ 선행조건 -회원으로 로그인되어 있어야 한다. -영화 퀴즈 조회 페이지에서 “영화 퀴즈 답변 제출＂ 기능 요청이 가능하다. (UC703 영화 퀴즈 조회 참조) ■ 완료조건 ■ 설명 -회원은 영화 퀴즈의 보기 중에서 답을 선택하고 제출한다. -제출한 답안이 정답과 일치하는 경우 포인트를 지급받을 수 있다. -같은 문제에 한해서 답변 제출은 한 번만 가능하다. ■ 유형 필수 ■ 흐름 번호 Actor System M01 영화 퀴즈 보기 중 하나를 선택 후 영화 퀴즈 답변 제출 기능 을 요청한다.. M02 [오답일 경우] (A01) M03 “정답입니다” 알림창을 띄워주고 포인트를 지급 한다. A01 “오답입니다” 알림창을 띄운다..
  3. 3. 식 별 자 Use Case 명 유 형 비고 UC701 영화 퀴즈 답변 제출 선순위 UC702 영화 퀴즈 조회 선순위 UC703 영화 퀴즈 등록 선순위 UC704 영화 퀴즈 수정 선순위 UC705 영화 퀴즈 삭제 후순위 UC706 출석체크 후순위 UC707 시사회 이벤트 등록 선순위 UC708 시사회 이벤트 수정 선순위 요구 식별자 Use Case 비고 R701 UC701 영화 퀴즈 답변 제출 R701 UC702 영화 퀴즈 조회 R701 UC703 영화 퀴즈 등록 R701 UC704 영화 퀴즈 수정
  4. 4. 화면 정의서 시스템명 movmovmov 작성일 2020.01.11 업무명 이벤트 작성자 엄지민 화면 ID getQuizList 화면명 영화 퀴즈 목록 조회 UI 화면개요 화면정의서_이벤트_영화퀴즈목록조회 항목명(한글) 컨트롤(영문) 필수 수정여부 설명 비고/제약사항 퀴즈 관리번호 quizNo Y N 퀴즈 관리번호 회원 관리번호 userNo Y N 회원 관리번호 선택지 choice Y Y 선택지 이벤트명 입력값/파라미터 처리내용 출력/처리결과 비고 시작 JSP 프리젠테이션 레이어 설계 출력 JSP Client 요청 시 ( onload()시 ) 영화 퀴즈 목록 조회 UI Path : URI 영화 퀴즈 목록 조회 UI “정답 제출” 버튼.onClick() 퀴즈 관리번호, 선택 답안 해당 문제의 선택 답안과 정답을 비교한다. 퀴즈 채점 결과 알림창을 띄 워준다. 영화 퀴즈 목록 조회 UI Path : URI (?) Controller : 이벤트 Controller 퀴즈 채점 결과 UI
  5. 5. 패키지 메소드 파일
  6. 6. 시스템명 movmovmov 작성일 2020.01.11 업무명 이벤트 작성자 엄지민 화면 ID getQuizList 화면명 영화 퀴즈 목록 조회 UI 화면개요 화면정의서_이벤트_영화퀴즈목록조회 이벤트명 입력값/파라미터 처리내용 출력/처리결과 비고 시작 JSP 프리젠테이션 레이어 설계 출력 JSP Client 요청 시 ( onload()시 ) getQuizList.jsp - Path : /event/getQuizList : GET getQuizList.jsp -Controller : com.mmm.web.event.EventContr oller.getQuizList() “채점하기” 버튼.onClick() userNo, quizNo, choice 퀴즈에 참여 여부 확인한 후, 참여한 적이 없다면 선택한 답안과 정답을 비교한다. 결과 alert창을 띄운다. getQuizList.jsp - Path : /event/json/checkQuiz : POST getQuizList.jsp - RestController : com.mmm.web.event.EventRestC ontroller.checkQuiz() 항목명(한글) 컨트롤(영문) 필수 수정여부 설명 비고/제약사항 퀴즈 관리번호 quizNo Y N 퀴즈 관리번호 회원 관리번호 userNo Y N 회원 관리번호 선택지 choice Y Y 선택지
  7. 7. 테이블정의서 주제영역명 이벤트 작성일 2020.01.20 작성자 엄지민 테이블ID Preview 테이블명 시사회 이벤트 테이블설명 시사회 이벤트를 관리한다 No. 컬럼ID 컬럼명 타입 길이 NULL KEY DEFAULT 비고 1 CLASS_NO 클래스ID NUMBER 5 N PK SEQUENCE 사용 2 USER_ID 회원ID VARCHAR2 100 N FK 이메일 형식 3 CLASS_TITLE 클래스 제목 VARCHAR2 200 N 4 CLASS_IMAGE 클래스 이미지 VARCHAR2 20 N 5 CLASS_STATE 클래스 상태 CHAR 1 N 0 0:작성 중 1:심사 중 2:심사 완료 3:수요조사 중 4:수요조사 완료 5:개강 6:종강 7:폐강 6 CLASS_INTRO 클래스 소개글 VARCHAR2 4000 N 7 CLASS_PRICE 클래스 가격 NUMBER 10 8 TOTAL_MONEY 클래스 총 수익 NUMBER 10 9 TOTAL_LESSON 클래스 강의 개수 NUMBER 2 10 TOTAL_GRADE 클래스 평균 평점 NUMBER 3, 1 11 TOTAL_STUDENT 수강 인원 NUMBER 3 12 TOTAL_STEAM 찜하기 수 NUMBER 5 13 START_DATE 시작날짜 DATE YYYY-MM-DD 14 END_DATE 종료날짜 DATE YYYY-MM-DD 15 CATEGORY 카테고리 CHAR 1 N E:운동 A:미술 M:음악 L:라이프 스타일 C:요리 H:공예 16 KIT_PRICE 준비물 가격 NUMBER 10 17 KIT_NAME 준비물 이름 VARCHAR2 50 18 KIT_IMAGE 준비물 이미지 VARCHAR2 20 19 KIT_INTRO 준비물 소개글 VARCHAR2 300
  8. 8. 테이블목록 시스템명 movmovmov 작성일 2020.01.20 작성자 엄지민 No. 주제영역별 테이블ID 테이블명 길이 초기건수 최대건수 증가건수 1 CLASS_NO 클래스ID NUMBER 5 N PK EQUENCE 사용 2 USER_ID 회원ID VARCHAR2 100 N FK 이메일 형식 3 CLASS_TITLE 클래스 제목 VARCHAR2 200 N 4 CLASS_IMAGE 클래스 이미지 VARCHAR2 20 N 5 CLASS_STATE 클래스 상태 CHAR 1 N 6 CLASS_INTRO 클래스 소개글 VARCHAR2 4000 N 7 CLASS_PRICE 클래스 가격 NUMBER 10 8 TOTAL_MONEY 클래스 총 수익 NUMBER 10 9 TOTAL_LESSON 클래스 강의 개수 NUMBER 2 10 TOTAL_GRADE 클래스 평균 평점 NUMBER 3, 1 11 TOTAL_STUDENT 수강 인원 NUMBER 3 12 TOTAL_STEAM 찜하기 수 NUMBER 5 13 START_DATE 시작날짜 DATE 14 END_DATE 종료날짜 DATE 15 CATEGORY 카테고리 CHAR 1 N 16 KIT_PRICE 준비물 가격 NUMBER 10 17 KIT_NAME 준비물 이름 VARCHAR2 50 18 KIT_IMAGE 준비물 이미지 VARCHAR2 20 19 KIT_INTRO 준비물 소개글 VARCHAR2 300

×