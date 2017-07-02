Frontal Lobe Syndrome

Frontal Lobe Syndromes Dr Zahiruddin Othman 2010
Introduction - definitions • EXECUTIVE PROCESSES – Processes that modulate (control) the operation of other processes and ...
Executive Processes in a Multitasking Mom 1. pay attention to getting the meal together 2. switch her attention to the pho...
Motor Cortex Superior Temporal Cortex Occipital Cortex Executive Attention STROOP TEST State the color as fast as you can ...
Working Memory Lateral PFC may provide transient buffer for sustaining information stored in other cortical regions. Long-...
SWITCHING ATTENTION Trail Making Test, Part B 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 A B C D E F G Switching attention between 2 processes: countin...
Response Inhibition Response inhibition is the suppression of a partially prepared response. Go/no-go task Go-No Go - The ...
PRESS PRESS Go trials, when no inhibition is required Dorsolateral prefrontal [DLPFC] cortex is activated No-go trials, wh...
The tendency to repeat the previous response is called perseveration Perseveration
Development of Response Inhibition Response inhibition prevent you from saying everything that came toResponse inhibition ...
Impulsive Behavior Impulsive behavior is seen in 1. Childhood-onset disorder - Attention deficit hyperactive disorder 2. P...
UtilizationBehavior The tendency to grasp common objects when presented, and perform the function commonly associated with...
• Imitation Behavior refers to a tendency to imitate the examiner’s gestures or movements. • For example, the patient migh...
Mix all ingredients except the oil for about 2 min or until smooth Have all the ingredients Make three long, thick dough s...
Monitoring Monitoring is the assessment of one’s performance on a task while the task is being performed. This is to be di...
Store first choice in WM Monitor WM, store second choice in WM Monitor WM, store third choice in WM
Wisconsin Card-Sorting Test Task: to sort the card according to color, shape and number Measured: categories achieved, tri...
Tower of Hanoi Frontal Lobe Test Task: Move all 3 disc to peg 3 Rule: 1) move one disc at a time 2) larger disc cannot be ...
Executive Functions and Comportment "Comportment" is a term that refers to social behavior, insight, and "appropriateness"...
Frontal Lobe Syndromes or Dysexecutive syndromes • Difficulties initiating behavior • Perseveration (the inability to stop...
Orbitofrontal Lobe Syndrome [disinhibited] Frontal Convexity Syndrome [apathetic]  Impulsive behavior (pseudopsychopathic...
Word fluency test
CAUSES OF FLS • Brain injury • Surgery –frontal lobotomy • Dementia –Frontotemporal dementia Ice-pick lobotomy
Personality Change: A Tale of Phineas Gage
Personality Change: A Tale of Phineas Gage
Personality Change due to adue to a General Medical Condition •Significant change from previous personality •Causing signi...
Behavior in Dementia Behavior is often disorganized, inappropriate, distractible, and restless. There are a few sign of in...
Behavior in Dementia Goldstein (1975) describes the ways in which behavior can be affected by cognitive defects. Typically...
Frontotemporal Dementia FTD is associated with Kluver-Bucy syndrome [KBS]. The most common symptoms of KBS in FTD is hyper...
Summary • Executive process – A metaprocess that control other mental processes – Five key processes: Executive attention,...
Summary • Brain area involved: Prefrontal cortex – Dorsolateral, orbitofrontal and, anterior cingulate cortex • Frontal lo...
    1. 1. Frontal Lobe Syndromes Dr Zahiruddin Othman 2010
    2. 2. Introduction - definitions • EXECUTIVE PROCESSES – Processes that modulate (control) the operation of other processes and that are responsible for the coordination of mental activity so that a particular goal is achieved • FRONTAL EXECUTIVE HYPOTHESIS – Every executive process is primarily mediated by the PFC (prefrontal cortex) • FRONTAL LOBE SYNDROMES – Syndrome resulting from frontal lobe damage and subsequent impairment of executive functions
    3. 3. Executive Processes in a Multitasking Mom 1. pay attention to getting the meal together 2. switch her attention to the phone call and continue to switch back and forth between phone and the cooking, 3. ignore the baby crying 4. while listening to the phone plan how to schedule tomorrow’s activities so as to include your request 5. and monitor how the cooking is going. Executive attentionExecutive attention Switching attentionSwitching attention Response InhibitionResponse Inhibition SequencingSequencing MonitoringMonitoring Baby’s cryingBaby’s crying CookingCooking TelephoneTelephone conversationconversation SchedulingScheduling activitiesactivities
    4. 4. Motor Cortex Superior Temporal Cortex Occipital Cortex Executive Attention STROOP TEST State the color as fast as you can colour GREEN word RED RED GREEN Conflict Monitor [cingulate] Attention Controller [DLPFC] INPUTINPUT RESPONSERESPONSE DLPFC=dorsolateral prefrontal cortex
    5. 5. Working Memory Lateral PFC may provide transient buffer for sustaining information stored in other cortical regions. Long-term knowledge is reactivated and temporarily maintained through the reciprocal connection between PFC and other region of the cortex
    6. 6. SWITCHING ATTENTION Trail Making Test, Part B 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 A B C D E F G Switching attention between 2 processes: counting 1,2,3,4,5… and A,B,C,D,E…
    7. 7. Response Inhibition Response inhibition is the suppression of a partially prepared response. Go/no-go task Go-No Go - The word "PRESS" is presented on the screen at regular intervals. The colour of the word "PRESS" is randomly either red or green. The subject is required to press a button when they see the word "PRESS" in green, but not press the button when the word "PRESS" is in red. Reflects - Capacity for suppressing well-learned, automatic responses. PRESSPRESSPRESSPRESSPRESSPRESS
    8. 8. PRESS PRESS Go trials, when no inhibition is required Dorsolateral prefrontal [DLPFC] cortex is activated No-go trials, when response inhibition is required DLPFC + Orbitofrontal cortex is activated 1) orbitofrontal cortex 2) lateral prefrontal cortex 3) ventromedial cortex 4) limbic system Response Inhibition
    9. 9. The tendency to repeat the previous response is called perseveration Perseveration
    10. 10. Development of Response Inhibition Response inhibition prevent you from saying everything that came toResponse inhibition prevent you from saying everything that came to your mind, or performing every action that you thoughtyour mind, or performing every action that you thought
    11. 11. Impulsive Behavior Impulsive behavior is seen in 1. Childhood-onset disorder - Attention deficit hyperactive disorder 2. Personality disorder: - Borderline personality disorder 3. Mania and psychoses 4. Eating disorder: - Bulimia nervosa 5. Suicidal behavior 6. Impulse control disorder - Tricotillomania - Kleptomania - Pyromania - Pathological gambling 7. Dementia SomebodySomebody stop me!stop me!
    12. 12. UtilizationBehavior The tendency to grasp common objects when presented, and perform the function commonly associated with the object.
    13. 13. • Imitation Behavior refers to a tendency to imitate the examiner’s gestures or movements. • For example, the patient might cover his/her mouth, wave, or clap hands in response to observing the examiner make these same movements. • It persists even after the patients are explicitly told not to imitate or copy, and are provided with negative feedback after they have copied movements. Echopraxia (imitating the examiner's gestures) Echolalia (repeating the examiner's words) Imitation Behavior
    14. 14. Mix all ingredients except the oil for about 2 min or until smooth Have all the ingredients Make three long, thick dough strips and then make them like a doughnut shape and connect the 2 sides really well Put the oil in a medium sized pan on the stove set on med or med high Keep in for approximately 7 minutes or until gold Let cool and enjoy! Sequence operations or events to accomplish a goalSequence operations or events to accomplish a goal When warm gently Place in one doughnut SEQUENCINGSEQUENCING How To Make A DoughnutHow To Make A Doughnut
    15. 15. Monitoring Monitoring is the assessment of one’s performance on a task while the task is being performed. This is to be distinguished from the ability to assess (and improve) your performance after the task is completed, either from feedback received or your own view of how things went.
    16. 16. Store first choice in WM Monitor WM, store second choice in WM Monitor WM, store third choice in WM
    17. 17. Wisconsin Card-Sorting Test Task: to sort the card according to color, shape and number Measured: categories achieved, trials, errors, and perseverative errors Task: mental processes Set by color: set goal, activate rule Set by shape: switch attention, set new goal, activate new rule number color shape Frontal Lobe Test
    18. 18. Tower of Hanoi Frontal Lobe Test Task: Move all 3 disc to peg 3 Rule: 1) move one disc at a time 2) larger disc cannot be placed on smaller one 3) subjects must solve problem “in their head” Executive processes involved 1. Executive attention (attending to some disc, ignoring the rest) 2. Switching attention 3. Updating working memory 4. Setting a goal and analysis of sub-goals 5. Sequencing of steps Frontal-lobe patients, particularly patients with damage to the DLPFC, perform poorly on the Tower of Hanoi problem (Shallice, 1982)
    19. 19. Executive Functions and Comportment "Comportment" is a term that refers to social behavior, insight, and "appropriateness" in different social contexts. Normal comportment involves having insight and the ability to recognize what behavior is appropriate in a particular social situation and to adapt one's behavior to the situation. For example, while it may be perfectly natural and acceptable to take one's shoes and socks off at home, it is probably not the thing to do while in a restaurant.
    20. 20. Frontal Lobe Syndromes or Dysexecutive syndromes • Difficulties initiating behavior • Perseveration (the inability to stop a behavioral pattern once started) • Exaggerated imitative and utilization behavior • Difficulties in planning and problem solving • May be incapable of creative thinking • Difficulties with holding complex structures in mind
    21. 21. Orbitofrontal Lobe Syndrome [disinhibited] Frontal Convexity Syndrome [apathetic]  Impulsive behavior (pseudopsychopathic)  Inappropriate jocular affect, euphoria  Emotional lability  Poor judgment and insight  Distractibility  Apathy (pseudodepressive)  Indifference  Psychomotor retardation  Motor perseveration and impersistence  Stimulus-bound behavior  Motor programming deficits  Poor word list generation Frontal Lobe Syndromes
    22. 22. Word fluency test
    23. 23. CAUSES OF FLS • Brain injury • Surgery –frontal lobotomy • Dementia –Frontotemporal dementia Ice-pick lobotomy
    24. 24. Personality Change: A Tale of Phineas Gage
    25. 25. Personality Change: A Tale of Phineas Gage
    26. 26. Personality Change due to adue to a General Medical Condition •Significant change from previous personality •Causing significant impairment •It is a direct physiological consequence of a GMC •Not due to another mental disorder, delirium and dementia DSM-IV subtypes Labile type Disinhibited type Aggressive type Apathetic type Paranoid type Other type Combine type e.g., personality change due to head injury Frontal lobe syndromes aka Personality change / Organic Personality DSM-IV Classification
    27. 27. Behavior in Dementia Behavior is often disorganized, inappropriate, distractible, and restless. There are a few sign of initiative. Changes in personality may manifest as an antisocial behavior, which sometimes include sexual disinhibition or shoplifting.
    28. 28. Behavior in Dementia Goldstein (1975) describes the ways in which behavior can be affected by cognitive defects. Typically there is reduction of interests [shrinkage of milieu] and, rigid and stereotyped routines [organic orderliness] and, when the person is taxed beyond restricted abilities, a sudden explosion of anger or other emotion [catastrophic reaction] Oxford textbook of psychiatry, second edition, page 351
    29. 29. Frontotemporal Dementia FTD is associated with Kluver-Bucy syndrome [KBS]. The most common symptoms of KBS in FTD is hyperorality manifested as bingeing, altered food preferences especially for sweets, food fads, weight gain or increased smoking
    30. 30. Summary • Executive process – A metaprocess that control other mental processes – Five key processes: Executive attention, switching attention, response inhibition, sequencing and monitoring – Tests: stroop, TMT, go/no-go, self-ordering, WCST, ToH, and etc – Deficits: perseveration, imitative and utilization behavior, impaired insight and judgment, distractibility, impulsive behavior, psychomotor retardation and etc.
    31. 31. Summary • Brain area involved: Prefrontal cortex – Dorsolateral, orbitofrontal and, anterior cingulate cortex • Frontal lobe syndromes – Classical syndromes • Orbitofrontal syndrome and, • Frontal convexity syndrome – Part of dementia

