Psychological Medicine Block DELIRIUM, DEMENTIA, AND AMNESTIC and OTHER COGNITIVE DISORDERS
Lecture Outline  Cognitive symptoms  Amnesia, aphasia, apraxia etc.  Organic Brain Syndromes  Delirium, dementia and a...
Cognitive Symptoms Amnesia, Aphasia, Apraxia, Agnosia, Abstraction, and Attention
Types Of Memory  Declarative  Semantic  Episodic  Non-declarative  Skills  Associative learning  Priming
Stages Of Memory STM LTM ENCODING / REGISTRATION Iconic / phonetic STORAGE / RETENTION Last seconds to minutes Limited sto...
Anterograde Amnesia Past Future Onset of illnessLTM intact STM consolidation into LTM impaired INABILITY TO LEARN NEW INFO...
Retrograde Amnesia Past Future Onset of illnessLTM retrieval impaired STM intact INABILITY TO RECALL PREVIOUSLY LEARNED IN...
Permanent Or Transient  Permanent Encoding failure Stored Information is lost  Transient Transient inability to retri...
Shrinking Amnesia Past Future Time of impact TRANSIENT TRANSIENTPermanent NormalNormal
Organic Amnesia  STM >> LTM Anterograde > retrograde Permanent > transient Global > selective Episodic > semantic > a...
Good Poor Remote Recent Temporal Gradient Normal forgetfulness •Decay •Interference •Consolidation •Retrieval failure Alzh...
Good Poor Remote Recent Temporal GradientMEMORY EVENTS
Psychogenic Amnesia  Impaired LTM but intact STM  Memory recovered under hypnosis E.g., dissociative amnesia  Autobiog...
Testing Memory  Immediate retention and recall:  Digit span: ability to repeat six figures after examiner dictates them—...
OBSERVER SUBJECT PAST PRESENT Immediate memoryRecent memoryRemote memory LTM STM Attention deficit Testing Memory
Aphasia  Types of aphasia  Wernicke’s  Anomic  Conduction  Transcortical sensory  Broca’s  Transcortical motor  Gl...
Type Description Tests Localization General Acquired deficit of learned or skilled movements. R handers assoc w/aphasia as...
Clock Drawing Test
Agnosia  Loss of meaning to perception  Finger agnosia  Prosopagnosia SYSTEMS FOR RECOGNITION  Purpose  Support recog...
Executive Functions  Purpose  Solve, organize, innovate, create, supervise, monitor  Anatomy  Bilateral prefrontal cor...
Confabulation  Unconscious filling of gaps in memory by imagining experiences or events that have no basis  Reflect fron...
Testing Executive Function
Wisconsin Card Sorting Test (WCST)
Abstraction  Ability to derive a general principle from a specific example  Testing abstraction  Similarities  Differe...
Cognitive Functions  Orientation  Attention  Concentration  Calculation  Judgment  Insight  Memory  Information  ...
Attention & Concentration  100-7 serial subtraction test E.g., 100, 93, 86, 79, 72, 65 …  Digit span test  Counting da...
Judgment & Insight  Judgment Test, personal and social  Insight Symptoms/behavior, illness and treatment Intellectual...
Mini Mental Status Examination  Orientation  Time (5)  Place (5)  Registration (3)  Attention & Calculation (5)  5-m...
ORIENTATION (Score 1 point for correct response) 1. What is the year? 2. What is the season? 3. What is the date? 4. What ...
Organic Brain Syndromes Delirium, Dementia, and Amnestic Disorder
Functional vs. Organic
Delirium – Definition  Disturbance of consciousness  i.e., reduced clarity of awareness of the environment with reduced ...
Systems For Alerting  Purpose  Provide arousal for cortical and subcortical systems  Anatomy  RAS: pons, midbrain, and...
Delirium – Subtypes HYPERACTIVE  Hyperarousal  Psychotic sx: more  Behaviour  Overactivity, irritability, restless, ov...
Delirium – Etiology  Delirium is caused by “altered cerebral metabolism which impairs neuronal functioning”  Susceptibil...
Drug intoxication Anticholinergics Lithium Sedative-hypnotics Alcohol Drug withdrawal Alcohol Sedative-hypnotics Tumor Pri...
Clinical Presentation (1)  Cognitive functioning  perception  distortions, illusions, hallucinations  frequently attri...
Clinical Presentation (2)  Orientation  impaired to immediate orientation, recent events, time of day, etc.; global orie...
Clinical Presentation (3)  Wakefulness *disruption of sleep-wake cycle  sleep during the day, awake at night  “sundown...
Clinical Presentation (4)  Emotional Varies from patient to patient in severity, lability and duration  anger  agitati...
Differential Diagnosis  Delirium vs. Depression or Psychosis Mental status exam Delusions & Hallucinations Clouding of...
Dementia Definition  Multiple Cognitive Deficits:  Memory dysfunction  especially new learning, a prominent early sympt...
Delirium vs. Dementia  Onset: abrupt  insidious  Duration: days/weeks  years  Course: fluctuate  progressive Revers...
Pseudodementia vs. Dementia  Onset: abrupt  insidious  Past psych history: yes  no  Disability: highlight  conceal ...
Amnestic Disorder DSM-IV Criteria  Memory impairment  Inability to learn new information, or  Inability to recall previ...
Amnestic Disorder Past Future Onset of illnessLTM impaired STM LTM impaired INABILITY TO LEARN NEW INFORMATION INABILITY ...
Causes of Amnesic Disorders  Amnesia  Dissociative: localized, selective, generalized  Organic - damage to CA1 of hippo...
Cognitive Disorders Dementia of the Alzheimer’s Type and Vascular Dementia
DSM-IV COGNITIVE DISORDERS Delirium Delirium due to a general medical condition Substance-induced delirium Delirium due to...
DAT VaD
Dementia of the Alzheimer's Type (DSM-IV - APA, 1994) A. Multiple Cognitive Deficits 1. Memory Impairment 2. Other Cogniti...
AD and Dementia  50 - 70% of dementias are AD Probable AD - 30% of cases, 90% correct  20% have other contributing diag...
Relative Risk Factors For AD Family history of dementia 3.5 (2.6 - 4.6) Family history - Downs 2.7 (1.2 - 5.7) Family hist...
Functional impairment * IADL * ADL Insidious onset Cognitive decline * Memory loss * Aphasia * Apraxia * Agnosia * Executi...
Estimate MMSE as a function of time 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 10 Estimated years into illness MMSEscore...
Age-Associated Memory Impairment vs. Mild Cognitive Impairment  Memory declines with age  Age - related memory decline c...
Feldman H, Gracon S. In: Clinical Diagnosis and Management of Alzheimer’s Disease. 1996:239-253. The Progress of Alzheimer...
Clinical features of AD Early Stage (MMSE 21-30) IMPAIRMENT Cognition Function Behavior Recall/learning Word finding Pr...
Clinical features of AD Intermediate Stage (MMSE 10-20) IMPAIRMENT Cognition Function Behavior Recent memory (remote memo...
Clinical features of AD Advance Stage (MMSE <10) IMPAIRMENT Cognition Function Behavior Attention Difficulty performing ...
Neuropathology Of AD  Senile plaques  beta-amyloid protein (? Primary problem)  Neurofibrillary tangles  hyper-phospho...
Senile plaques and neurofibrillary tangles
Vascular Dementia (DSM-IV - APA, 1994)  Multiple cognitive impairments  Memory impairment  Other cognitive disturbances...
Factors Associated with Multi- Infarct Dementia  History of stroke  Followed by onset of dementia within 3 months  Abru...
VASCULAR DEMENTIA CHANGE ON THE MINI-MENTAL STATE EXAM OVERTIME < event < event < event 0 10 20 30 -5 0 5 10 AVERAGE TIME ...
DAT vs. VaD  Course: progressive  stepwise  Onset: insidious  acute  Neurological signs: late  early
Management Cognitive Symptoms & Behavior and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia (BPSD)
Catastrophic Reaction  It is an emotional outburst involving various degrees of anger, frustration, depression, tearfulne...
Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia Most distressing Moderately distressing Manageable PSYCHOLOGICAL Delusio...
Principle of Management  Treating the cause where possible  8% of dementia is partially reversible  Symptomatic treatme...
Treating Cognitive Symptoms  Medication to slow progression Antioxidants - vitamine E, etc  Medication to enhance memor...
Minimizing Confusion  Familiar person, furniture, house etc  Structured environment  Avoid under or over stimulation  ...
Reasons For Wandering  Changed environment  Loss of memory  Excess energy  Searching for the past  Expressing boredom...
Communication Guidelines  Identify self and call person by name at each encounter  Remain calm and talk in a gentle, mat...
Communication Guidelines  Don’t argue with the person.  Don’t order the person around  Don’t tell the person what they ...
Validation Therapy  If a person with dementia believes that she is waiting for her children, all now middle aged, to retu...
Reminiscence Therapy  Reminiscence is a way of reviewing past events that is usually a very positive and rewarding activi...
  1. 1. Psychological Medicine Block DELIRIUM, DEMENTIA, AND AMNESTIC and OTHER COGNITIVE DISORDERS
  2. 2. Lecture Outline  Cognitive symptoms  Amnesia, aphasia, apraxia etc.  Organic Brain Syndromes  Delirium, dementia and amnestic d/o  Cognitive Disorders  Diagnostic criteria  DAT, VaD  Management  BPSD  Pharmacotherapy  Psychological
  3. 3. Cognitive Symptoms Amnesia, Aphasia, Apraxia, Agnosia, Abstraction, and Attention
  4. 4. Types Of Memory  Declarative  Semantic  Episodic  Non-declarative  Skills  Associative learning  Priming
  5. 5. Stages Of Memory STM LTM ENCODING / REGISTRATION Iconic / phonetic STORAGE / RETENTION Last seconds to minutes Limited storage 5-9 items RETRIEVAL: easier ENCODING: semantic STORAGE: Last for years Vast storage RETRIEVAL: more effort
  6. 6. Anterograde Amnesia Past Future Onset of illnessLTM intact STM consolidation into LTM impaired INABILITY TO LEARN NEW INFORMATION
  7. 7. Retrograde Amnesia Past Future Onset of illnessLTM retrieval impaired STM intact INABILITY TO RECALL PREVIOUSLY LEARNED INFORMATION
  8. 8. Permanent Or Transient  Permanent Encoding failure Stored Information is lost  Transient Transient inability to retrieved stored information
  9. 9. Shrinking Amnesia Past Future Time of impact TRANSIENT TRANSIENTPermanent NormalNormal
  10. 10. Organic Amnesia  STM >> LTM Anterograde > retrograde Permanent > transient Global > selective Episodic > semantic > autobiographical Temporal gradient
  11. 11. Good Poor Remote Recent Temporal Gradient Normal forgetfulness •Decay •Interference •Consolidation •Retrieval failure Alzheimer’s disease •STM and LTM impairment MEMORY EVENTS
  12. 12. Good Poor Remote Recent Temporal GradientMEMORY EVENTS
  13. 13. Psychogenic Amnesia  Impaired LTM but intact STM  Memory recovered under hypnosis E.g., dissociative amnesia  Autobiographical amnesia but intact episodic/semantic memory E.g., dissociative fugue
  14. 14. Testing Memory  Immediate retention and recall:  Digit span: ability to repeat six figures after examiner dictates them— first forward, then backward, then after a few minutes' interruption  Word-list memory tests  Giving clues (cueing)  Recent memory:  past few days, what did patient do yesterday, the day before, have for breakfast, lunch, dinner  Recent past memory:  past few months  Remote memory:  childhood data, important events known to have occurred when the patient was younger or free of illness, personal matters, neutral material
  15. 15. OBSERVER SUBJECT PAST PRESENT Immediate memoryRecent memoryRemote memory LTM STM Attention deficit Testing Memory
  16. 16. Aphasia  Types of aphasia  Wernicke’s  Anomic  Conduction  Transcortical sensory  Broca’s  Transcortical motor  Global  Testing language  Fluency  Comprehension  Repetition  Naming  Reading  Writing
  17. 17. Type Description Tests Localization General Acquired deficit of learned or skilled movements. R handers assoc w/aphasia associated c anosognosia pantomine for verbal imitation of pantomime use of object Mainly L hemisphere Lesions. IDEOMOTOR (limb) Usually symmetric to command or imitation. Cannot pantomime to command, but better when actually given object. Spatial, Postural & orientation errors temporal errors with inability to slow and reverse maneuvers. Salute, wave goodbye, hitchhike, hammer, screwdriver, punch, throw ball, snap comb hair, brush teeth Left Inferior Parietal, Supplementary motor area Right Hemisphere in L Handers, Rarely subcortical CALLOSAL (Left Hand Ideomotor apraxia) Can do verbal commands c Right but not Left hand, Can imitation with Both Hands. (See Ideomotor) Disconnection syndrome, Ant CC (ie, ACA infarct; genu and body), Tumor/degendz (Marchiafava- Bignami Dz) BUCCO-FACIAL Oral Often assoc with Broca's blow out match, cough, puff out cheeks, whistle sniff. L frontal operculum, ant insula (Broca's area) rarely supramarginal /angular IDEATIONAL (dissociational apraxia) Sequential acts Knows how to perform AD, Pick's, Posterior corticobasal degeneration, diffuse Lewy Body Fold paper, place in enveloped, stamp. Cartoons strips in sequence. diffuse B lesions no localizing value LIMB-KINETIC Unilateral inability to perform fine motor movements with individual fingers picking up coin off table Purely corticospinal damage CONCEPTUAL Brushes teeth with comb Eats with toothbrush DRESSING APRAXIA Right parietal APRAXIA
  18. 18. Clock Drawing Test
  19. 19. Agnosia  Loss of meaning to perception  Finger agnosia  Prosopagnosia SYSTEMS FOR RECOGNITION  Purpose  Support recognition of sensory input  Anatomy  Bilateral sensory, visual and auditory association cortex  Deficits  Visual, auditory and tactile agnosia
  20. 20. Executive Functions  Purpose  Solve, organize, innovate, create, supervise, monitor  Anatomy  Bilateral prefrontal cortex  Deficits  Confabulation, disorganization, witzelsulcht, socially inappropriate behavior, loss of creativity
  21. 21. Confabulation  Unconscious filling of gaps in memory by imagining experiences or events that have no basis  Reflect frontal lobe dysfunction failure of self-monitoring  Commonly seen in amnestic syndromes dementia
  22. 22. Testing Executive Function
  23. 23. Wisconsin Card Sorting Test (WCST)
  24. 24. Abstraction  Ability to derive a general principle from a specific example  Testing abstraction  Similarities  Difference  Idioms  Proverbs
  25. 25. Cognitive Functions  Orientation  Attention  Concentration  Calculation  Judgment  Insight  Memory  Information  Abstracting  Praxis  Gnostic  Language
  26. 26. Attention & Concentration  100-7 serial subtraction test E.g., 100, 93, 86, 79, 72, 65 …  Digit span test  Counting day/month backward  Spelling “world” backward
  27. 27. Judgment & Insight  Judgment Test, personal and social  Insight Symptoms/behavior, illness and treatment Intellectual and emotional
  28. 28. Mini Mental Status Examination  Orientation  Time (5)  Place (5)  Registration (3)  Attention & Calculation (5)  5-minute recall (3)  Language  Naming (2)  Reading (1)  Writing (1)  Repetition (1)  3 stage command (3)  Copy drawing (1)
  29. 29. ORIENTATION (Score 1 point for correct response) 1. What is the year? 2. What is the season? 3. What is the date? 4. What is the day of the week? 5. What is the month? 6. Where are we? building or hospital? 7. Where are we? floor? 8. Where are we? town or city? 9. Where are we? county? 10. Where are we? state? REGISTRATION (Score 1 point for each object identified correctly, maximum is 3 points) 11. Name three objects at about one each second. Ask the patient to repeat them. If the patient misses an object, repeat them until all three are learned. ATTENTION AND CALCULATION (Score 1 point for each correct answer up to maximum of 5 points) 12. Subtract 7's from 100 until 65 (or, as an alternative, spell "world" backwards). RECALL (Score 1 point for each correct answer, maximum of 3) 13. Ask for names of three objects learned in question 11. LANGUAGE 14. Point to a pencil and a watch. Ask the patient to name each object. Score 1 point for each correct answer, maximum of 2 points. 15. Have the patient repeat "No ifs, ands, or buts." Score one point if correct. 16. Have the patient follow a three-stage command: "(1) Take the paper in your right hand. (2) Fold the paper in half. (3) Put the paper on the floor." Score 1 point for each command done correctly, maximum of 3 points. 17. Write the following in large letters: "CLOSE YOUR EYES." Ask the patient to read the command and perform the task. Score 1 point if correct. 18. Ask the patient to write a sentence of his or her own choice. Score 1 point if the sentence has a subject, an object, and a verb. 19. Draw the design printed below (two intersecting pentagons). Ask the patient to copy the design. Score 1 point if all sides and angles are preserved and if the intersecting sides form a quadrangle. Mini Mental Status Examination
  30. 30. Organic Brain Syndromes Delirium, Dementia, and Amnestic Disorder
  31. 31. Functional vs. Organic
  32. 32. Delirium – Definition  Disturbance of consciousness  i.e., reduced clarity of awareness of the environment with reduced ability to focus, sustain, or shift attention  Change in cognition (memory, orientation, language, perception)  Development over a short period (hours to days), tends to fluctuate  Evidence of medical etiology
  33. 33. Systems For Alerting  Purpose  Provide arousal for cortical and subcortical systems  Anatomy  RAS: pons, midbrain, and thalamus  Deficits  Lethargy, drowsiness, coma
  34. 34. Delirium – Subtypes HYPERACTIVE  Hyperarousal  Psychotic sx: more  Behaviour  Overactivity, irritability, restless, oversensitive  Causes  Alcohol withdrawal delirium HYPOACTIVE  Hypoalert  Psychotic sx: less  Behaviour  Inactivity, speech, lethargic, sleepy  Causes  Metabolic encephalopathy Lipowski (1980)
  35. 35. Delirium – Etiology  Delirium is caused by “altered cerebral metabolism which impairs neuronal functioning”  Susceptibility may be symptom of early dementia, or delirium may predispose to later dementia  predisposing factors - age, infections, dementia  Frequently reflects multiple etiologies  Caused by either direct or indirect effects on the central nervous system
  36. 36. Drug intoxication Anticholinergics Lithium Sedative-hypnotics Alcohol Drug withdrawal Alcohol Sedative-hypnotics Tumor Primary cerebral Trauma Cerebral contusion (as an example) Subdural hematoma Infection Cerebral (e.g., meningitis, encephalitis, HIV, syphilis) Systemic (e.g., sepsis, urinary tract infection, pneumonia) Cardiovascular Cerebrovascular (e.g., infarcts, hemorrhage, vasculitis) Cardiovascular (e.g., low-output states, congestive heart failure, shock) Physiological or metabolic Hypoxemia, electrolyte disturbances, hypo- or hyperglycemia, postictal states (as examples) Endocrine Thyroid or glucocorticoid disturbances (as examples) Nutritional Thiamine or vitamin B12 deficiency, pellagra (as examples) CAUSES OF DELIRIUM
  37. 37. Clinical Presentation (1)  Cognitive functioning  perception  distortions, illusions, hallucinations  frequently attributed to dreaming and manifest initially at night  thinking  disorangized, fragmented speech patterns, distracted  memory  registry, retrieval & retention impaired
  38. 38. Clinical Presentation (2)  Orientation  impaired to immediate orientation, recent events, time of day, etc.; global orientation intact (person, place, and thing)  frequently overlooked (e.g., hospital psychosis)  Attention  inattentive or hypervigilant  appear to “drift off” in thought
  39. 39. Clinical Presentation (3)  Wakefulness *disruption of sleep-wake cycle  sleep during the day, awake at night  “sundowning” we go home, they get up  if not agitated, can mimic depression or anxiety  Psychomotor behavior hyperactive vs. hypoactive vs. mixed  fluctuations
  40. 40. Clinical Presentation (4)  Emotional Varies from patient to patient in severity, lability and duration  anger  agitation  anxiety  depression Family and friend typically first to notice
  41. 41. Differential Diagnosis  Delirium vs. Depression or Psychosis Mental status exam Delusions & Hallucinations Clouding of consciousness Psychotic (e.g., schizophrenia) hallucinations tend to be more organize
  42. 42. Dementia Definition  Multiple Cognitive Deficits:  Memory dysfunction  especially new learning, a prominent early symptom  At least one additional cognitive deficit  aphasia, apraxia, agnosia, or executive dysfunction  Cognitive Disturbances:  Sufficiently severe to cause impairment of occupational or social functioning and  Must represent a decline from a previous level of functioning
  43. 43. Delirium vs. Dementia  Onset: abrupt  insidious  Duration: days/weeks  years  Course: fluctuate  progressive Reversible  irreversible  Physiological changes: more  less  Disturbed sleep-wake cycle: more  less
  44. 44. Pseudodementia vs. Dementia  Onset: abrupt  insidious  Past psych history: yes  no  Disability: highlight  conceal  Answer: don’t know  near miss  Course: fluctuating  stable & progressive  Mood fluctuation: diurnal  day to day
  45. 45. Amnestic Disorder DSM-IV Criteria  Memory impairment  Inability to learn new information, or  Inability to recall previously learned information  Memory disturbance significantly impairs social, occupational function, deterioration from past  Memory not due to delirium, dementia  Physiological basis or substance induced  Distinguish from dissociative disorders, dissociative amnesia, dissociative identity disorders  Specify  Transient – less than 1 month  Chronic - more than 1 month
  46. 46. Amnestic Disorder Past Future Onset of illnessLTM impaired STM LTM impaired INABILITY TO LEARN NEW INFORMATION INABILITY TO RECALL PREVIOUSLY LEARNED INFORMATION
  47. 47. Causes of Amnesic Disorders  Amnesia  Dissociative: localized, selective, generalized  Organic - damage to CA1 of hippocampus  thiamine deficiency (WKE), hypoglycemia, hypoxia  Epileptic events  Partial complex seizures  Specific brain diseases  Transient global amnesia  Multiple sclerosis
  48. 48. Cognitive Disorders Dementia of the Alzheimer’s Type and Vascular Dementia
  49. 49. DSM-IV COGNITIVE DISORDERS Delirium Delirium due to a general medical condition Substance-induced delirium Delirium due to multiple etiologies Delirium not otherwise specified Dementia Dementia of the Alzheimer's type Vascular dementia Dementia due to other general medical conditions Dementia due to HIV disease Dementia due to head trauma Dementia due to Parkinson's disease Dementia due to Huntington's disease Dementia due to Pick's disease Dementia due to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease Dementia due to other general medical conditions Substance-induced persisting dementia Dementia due to multiple etiologies Dementia not otherwise specified Amnestic disorders Amnestic disorder due to a general medical condition Substance-induced persisting amnestic disorder Amnestic disorder not otherwise specified Cognitive disorder not otherwise specified
  50. 50. DAT VaD
  51. 51. Dementia of the Alzheimer's Type (DSM-IV - APA, 1994) A. Multiple Cognitive Deficits 1. Memory Impairment 2. Other Cognitive Impairment B. Deficits Impair Social/Occupational C. Course Shows Gradual Onset And Decline D. Deficits Are Not Due to: 1. Other CNS Conditions 2. Substance Induced Conditions E. Do Not Occur Exclusively during Delirium F. Not Due to Another Psychiatric Disorder
  52. 52. AD and Dementia  50 - 70% of dementias are AD Probable AD - 30% of cases, 90% correct  20% have other contributing diagnoses Possible AD - 40% of cases, 70% correct  40% have other contributing diagnoses Unlikely AD - 30% of cases, 30% are AD  80% have other contributing diagnoses
  53. 53. Relative Risk Factors For AD Family history of dementia 3.5 (2.6 - 4.6) Family history - Downs 2.7 (1.2 - 5.7) Family history - Parkinson’s 2.4 (1.0 - 5.8) Maternal age > 40 years 1.7 (1.0 - 2.9) Head trauma (with LOC) 1.8 (1.3 - 2.7) History of depression 1.8 (1.3 - 2.7) History of hypothyroidism 2.3 (1.0 - 5.4) History of severe headache 0.7 (0.5 - 1.0) NSAID use 0.2 (0.05 – 0.83)
  54. 54. Functional impairment * IADL * ADL Insidious onset Cognitive decline * Memory loss * Aphasia * Apraxia * Agnosia * Executive function difficulties Behavioral signs * Mood swings * Agitation * Wandering Age over 60 years No gait difficulties AD Clinical Features of AD
  55. 55. Estimate MMSE as a function of time 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 -10 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 10 Estimated years into illness MMSEscore AAMI / MCI DEMENTIA ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE
  56. 56. Age-Associated Memory Impairment vs. Mild Cognitive Impairment  Memory declines with age  Age - related memory decline corresponds with atrophy of the hippocampus  Older individuals remember more complex items and relationships  Older individuals are slower to respond  Memory problems predispose to development of Alzheimer’s disease
  57. 57. Feldman H, Gracon S. In: Clinical Diagnosis and Management of Alzheimer’s Disease. 1996:239-253. The Progress of Alzheimer’s DiseaseThe Progress of Alzheimer’s Disease 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 6.5 7 7.5 8 8.5 9 Years MMSEscore Early diagnosis Mild-moderate Severe Cognitive symptoms Loss of ADL Behavioral problems Nursing home placement Death
  58. 58. Clinical features of AD Early Stage (MMSE 21-30) IMPAIRMENT Cognition Function Behavior Recall/learning Word finding Problem solving Judgment Calculation Work Money/shopping Cooking Housekeeping Reading Writing Hobbies Apathy Withdrawal Depression Irritability
  59. 59. Clinical features of AD Intermediate Stage (MMSE 10-20) IMPAIRMENT Cognition Function Behavior Recent memory (remote memory unaffected) Language Insight Orientation Visuospatial ability Instrumental ADLs Misplacing objects Getting lost Difficulty dressing Delusions Depression Wandering Insomnia Agitation
  60. 60. Clinical features of AD Advance Stage (MMSE <10) IMPAIRMENT Cognition Function Behavior Attention Difficulty performing familiar activities (apraxia) Language (phrases, mutism) Basic ADLs - Dressing - Grooming - Bathing - Eating - Continence - Walking Agitation Verbal Physical Insomnia
  61. 61. Neuropathology Of AD  Senile plaques  beta-amyloid protein (? Primary problem)  Neurofibrillary tangles  hyper-phosphorylated tau (loss of synapses, dementia)  Neurotransmitter losses  Acetylcholine (Ach) – major loss of nicotinic receptors  Norepinephrine, serotonin, glutamate, GABAss  Inflammatory responses
  62. 62. Senile plaques and neurofibrillary tangles
  63. 63. Vascular Dementia (DSM-IV - APA, 1994)  Multiple cognitive impairments  Memory impairment  Other cognitive disturbances  Deficits impair social/occupational  Focal neurological signs and symptoms or laboratory evidence indicating cerebrovascular disease etiologically related to the deficits  Not due to delirium
  64. 64. Factors Associated with Multi- Infarct Dementia  History of stroke  Followed by onset of dementia within 3 months  Abrupt onset, Step-wise deterioration  Cardiovascular disease  Depression (left anterior strokes), personality change  More gait problems than in AD  Neuropsychological dysfunctions are patchy
  65. 65. VASCULAR DEMENTIA CHANGE ON THE MINI-MENTAL STATE EXAM OVERTIME < event < event < event 0 10 20 30 -5 0 5 10 AVERAGE TIME OF ILLNESS (years) SCORE
  66. 66. DAT vs. VaD  Course: progressive  stepwise  Onset: insidious  acute  Neurological signs: late  early
  67. 67. Management Cognitive Symptoms & Behavior and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia (BPSD)
  68. 68. 76
  69. 69. Catastrophic Reaction  It is an emotional outburst involving various degrees of anger, frustration, depression, tearfulness, refusal, shouting, swearing, and sometimes aggression.  Behavior can be affected by cognitive defects (Goldstein, 1975) ‘shrinkage of the millieu’, ‘organic ordeliness’ and ‘catastrophic reaction’
  70. 70. Behavioral and Psychological Symptoms of Dementia Most distressing Moderately distressing Manageable PSYCHOLOGICAL Delusions Hallucinations Depressed mood Sleeplessness Anxiety BEHAVIORAL Physical aggression Wandering Restlessness PSYCHOLOGICAL Misidentifications BEHAVIORAL Agitation Culturally inappropriate behavior and disinhibition Pacing Screaming BEHAVIORAL Crying Cursing Lack of drive Repetitive questioning
  71. 71. Principle of Management  Treating the cause where possible  8% of dementia is partially reversible  Symptomatic treatment Cognitive symptoms Behavior & psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD)  Support for caregivers Many suffer from depression
  72. 72. Treating Cognitive Symptoms  Medication to slow progression Antioxidants - vitamine E, etc  Medication to enhance memory Cholinergic agents - tacrine, donapezil, rivastigmine  Non-pharmacological Notes, familiar surrounding, adequate stimulation etc
  73. 73. Minimizing Confusion  Familiar person, furniture, house etc  Structured environment  Avoid under or over stimulation  Medication side-effects  Sundowning phenomena Tend to become confused at night
  74. 74. Reasons For Wandering  Changed environment  Loss of memory  Excess energy  Searching for the past  Expressing boredom  Agitation  Confusing night with day  Continuing a habit
  75. 75. Communication Guidelines  Identify self and call person by name at each encounter  Remain calm and talk in a gentle, matter of fact way  Keep sentences short and simple, focusing on one idea at a time  Use orienting names whenever you can such as “your son ABC”
  76. 76. Communication Guidelines  Don’t argue with the person.  Don’t order the person around  Don’t tell the person what they can and can’t do. Instead state what they can do  Don’t ask a lot of direct questions that rely on a good memory
  77. 77. Validation Therapy  If a person with dementia believes that she is waiting for her children, all now middle aged, to return from school  Family members who use validation would not argue the point or expect their relative to have insight into their behavior
  78. 78. Reminiscence Therapy  Reminiscence is a way of reviewing past events that is usually a very positive and rewarding activity  It them pleasure to be involved in reflections on their past

