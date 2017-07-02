Anxiety disorders 2003

19/6/2003 1 Approach To Anxiety Disorders Dr Zahiruddin Othman Jabatan Psikiatri
19/6/2003 2 Approach To Diagnosis  Differentiating normal from abnormal anxiety  Differentiating anxiety disorders  Dif...
19/6/2003 3 Fight-or-flight Response  Anxiety  Mind: worry of uncertaintiesuncertainties  Body: ↑sympathetic ANS  Fear...
19/6/2003 4 Normal Anxiety, Fear And Panic  Anxiety  Mind: worry of uncertaintiesuncertainties  Body: ↑sympathetic ANS ...
19/6/2003 5 When Adaptation To Stress Become A Disease In Itself  Generalized Anxiety Disorder  Anxiety that is generali...
19/6/2003 6 Abnormal Anxiety, Fear And Panic  Generalized Anxiety Disorder  Anxiety that is generalized, free floating e...
19/6/2003 7 Symptoms Of Panic A Panic Attack  Palpitations, pounding heart, or accelerated heart rate  Trembling or shak...
19/6/2003 8 Symptoms Of Panic A Panic Attack  Feeling dizzy, unsteady, lightheaded, or faint  Derealization or depersona...
19/6/2003 9 Not All Panic Attacks Are Panic Disorder Diagnosis Spontaneous PA Situational PA Anticipatory anxiety Autonomi...
19/6/2003 10 Differentiating Normal From Abnormal Anxiety  It is of greater intensity and/or durationintensity and/or dur...
19/6/2003 12 Approach To Diagnosis  Differentiating normal from abnormal anxiety  Duration and intensity  Impairment or...
19/6/2003 13 Differentiating Anxiety Disorders
19/6/2003 14 Differentiating Anxiety Disorders
19/6/2003 17 Approach To Diagnosis  Differentiating anxiety disorders  Focus of fear/anxiety  Associated cognitions  S...
19/6/2003 18 Disorders Commonly Co-occurring Or Presenting Similarly To Anxiety Disorders  Depression  Substance abuse ...
19/6/2003 19 Depression And Anxiety  About 40 percent of patients with an anxiety disorder will also meet the criteria fo...
19/6/2003 20 Combinations Of Syndromes
19/6/2003 21 Symptoms Overlapping In Anxiety And Depression
19/6/2003 22 Differentiating Between Anxiety And/Or Depression
19/6/2003 23 Differentiating Between Anxiety And/Or Depression
19/6/2003 24 Differentiating Anxiety And Substance Abuse  Whether symptoms are chronic or related to periods of reduced a...
19/6/2003 25 Psychotic Disorders  Prodromal phase  Might have intense anxiety  Negative symptoms  But no overt positiv...
19/6/2003 27 Other Disorders  Personality disorders  Avoidant personality  OC personality  Schizoid personality  Soma...
19/6/2003 28 Approach To Diagnosis  Differentiating anxiety from other mental disorders  Anxiety disorder  Anxiety diso...
19/6/2003 29 Approach To Treatment  Treat not only anxiety but also other mental disorders or factors that may affect the...
19/6/2003 32 Approach To Treatment  Non-pharmacolgical  Listening and questioning  Educate about anxiety disorders  Li...
19/6/2003 35 Pharmacotherapy  In particular caution is needed in using medications for disorders which are:  likely to s...
19/6/2003 36 Pharmacotherapy  Anxiolytics  High potency or low potency benzodiazepines  Short acting or long acting ben...
19/6/2003 38 Guidelines For Use Of Benzodiazepines  Lowest effective dose  Avoid excessive sedation  Most effective for...
19/6/2003 39 SSRI Profile For Panic/Social Phobia  Usual starting dose is lower than the starting dose for depression due...
19/6/2003 40 SSRI Profile For OCD  The starting dose is the same as for depression  The maintenance dose may be higher t...
19/6/2003 41 Therapeutic Dose Ranges of SRIs in OCD  Citalopram 20-60 mg  Fluoxetine 20-80 mg  Paroxetine 40-60 mg  Se...
19/6/2003 42 Consider Involving Mental Health Services When  There is a serious risk of suicide  There are psychotic sym...
