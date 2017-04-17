Aplicando la estadistica

ESTADÍSTICA
Apliquemos la estadística
Ejemplifiquemos con el contexto En la biblioteca de la institución educativa Ciudadela del Sur tiene una colección de guía...
En estos datos se identifican dos variables: el área, que es una variable cualitativa y el número de páginas que es una va...
Tablas de frecuencia Frecuencia absoluta: se representa con y es el número de veces que se repite una variable, en el ejem...
Frecuencia relativa: se representa con y resulta de dividir cada frecuencia absoluta entre el número total de datos Por ej...
Frecuencia porcentual: se representa con y resulta de multiplicar cada frecuencia relativa por 100, de esta manera si la f...
De igual manera podemos realizar la tabla de frecuencias para la variable cuantitativa  En este caso la variable cuantita...
Interpretemos las tablas de frecuencia De la tabla de frecuencias de variable cualitativa podemos concluir que  En la col...
De la tabla de frecuencias de variable cuantitativa podemos concluir que:  De las guías con mayor número de páginas solam...
Ahora vamos a ejercitarnos De acuerdo a lo que acabas de aprender realiza la siguiente actividad  Al preguntar a 30 estud...
