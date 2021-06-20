Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Education
39 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Advantages and Disadvantages explained in my Youtube channel (YM Notes) Subscribe to my Youtube channel for more videos.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cryptocurrency

  1. 1. CRYPTOCURRENCY
  2. 2. CRYPTOCURRENCY • Cryptocurrency is a digitised asset spread through multiple computers in a shared network • The decentralised nature of this network shields them from any control from government regulatory bodies • There is no physical coin or bill unless you use a service that allows you to cash in cryptocurrency for a physical token • There are more than 4,000 cryptocurrencies in existence as of January 2021
  3. 3. SOME OF THE CRYPTOCURRENCIES • Litecoin • Peercoin • Namecoin • Ethereum • Bitcoin and more…
  4. 4. CRYPTOCURRENCY VALUES IN RUPEES • 1 Litecoin = ₹11,647.30 • 1 Peercoin = ₹74.44 • 1 Namecoin = ₹116.57 • 1 Ethereum = ₹1,66,272.59 • 1 Bitcoin = ₹26,62,054.94 • The Supply of Bitcoin Is Limited to 21 Million
  5. 5. HISTORY • Many investors consider bitcoin to be the original cryptocurrency • Founded in 2009 by a programmer (or, possibly, a group of programmers) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto • Bitcoin ushered in a new age of blockchain technology and decentralized digital currencies
  6. 6. BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY • Blockchain is Secured and Protected with highly Cryptographic Encryption, that provide very high level of Encryption • Blockchain is essentially a digital ledger of transactions that is duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the blockchain
  7. 7. DIGITAL LEDGER • Blockchain is essentially a digital ledger of transactions that is duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the blockchain • Blockchain is a type of DLT in which transactions are recorded with an immutable cryptographic signature called a hash
  8. 8. BLOCKCHAIN MINING • Blockchain mining is used to secure and verify bitcoin transactions • Mining involves Blockchain miners who add bitcoin transaction data to Bitcoin’s global public ledger of past transactions Peer to Peer Transactions • A peer-to-peer money transfer uses a website or app to transfer funds from one person to another over the internet or mobile networks
  9. 9. REQUIREMENTS AS PER COMPUTER EXPERTS • Absence of any centralised authority and is maintained through distributed networks • The system maintains records of cryptocurrency units and who owns them • The system decides whether new units can be created and in case it does, decided the origin and the ownership terms
  10. 10. CONTINUED… • Ownership of cryptocurrency units can be proved exclusively cryptographically • The system allows transactions to be performed in which ownership of the cryptographic units is changed
  11. 11. ADVANTAGES • Funds transfer between two parties will be easy without the need of third party like credit/debit cards or banks • It is a cheaper alternative compared to other online transactions • Payments are safe and secured and offer an unprecedented level of anonymity
  12. 12. CONTINUED… • Modern cryptocurrency systems come with a user “wallet” or account address which is accessible only by a public key and pirate key. The private key is only know to the owner of the wallet • Funds transfer are completed with minimal processing fees
  13. 13. DISADVANTAGES • The almost hidden nature of cryptocurrency transactions makes them easy to be the focus of illegal activities such as money laundering, tax- evasion and possibly even terror-financing • Payments are not irreversible • Cryptocurrencies are not accepted everywhere and have limited value elsewhere
  14. 14. CONTINUED… • There is concern that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are not rooted in any material goods • Some research, however, has identified that the cost of producing a Bitcoin, which requires an increasingly large amount of energy, is directly related to its market price • Require high level system • Carbon emissions
  15. 15. DIFF BTW BITCOIN & TRADITIONAL PAYMENT
  16. 16. BITCOIN LEGALISED COUNTRY • El Salvador became the first country in the world to officially classify Bitcoin as a legal currency • Tradition Economy of El-Salvador is begging for US doller inflation • It receives huge remittance from it’s diasphora, 20% GDP dependence on it’s remittence • By adopting the bitcoin, Govt of El-Salvador is looking to bring down the transaction cost when it sending remittence back home
  17. 17. “ ” யாதனின் யாதனின் நீங்கியான் ந ாதல் அதனின் அதனின் இலன் எந்த எந்தப் ப ாருள்களின் நேல் விருப் ம் இல்லாதவனாய் விலகுகிறாநனா அவன் அந்த அந்த ப ாருள்களால் துன் ப் டோட்டான். Whatever thing, a man has renounced, by that thing; he cannot suffer pain.
  18. 18. THANKS FOR WATCHING SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE VIDEOS

×