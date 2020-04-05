Successfully reported this slideshow.
#勝手に勉強会 Blazor Server テンプレート解説 2020/04/05 勝手に勉強会 @tsubakimoto_s
#勝手に勉強会 Yuta Matsumura Developer (C#, PHP, Azure) Microsoft MVP (Development Technologies) Fukuoka.NET Organizer https://t...
#勝手に勉強会 株式会社オルターブース 2015 年 3 月設立 (6 期目) Microsoft Azure を得意とするクラウドインテグレーター 2017 年 8 月 Japan Microsoft Partner of the Year ...
#勝手に勉強会 今日のテーマ • Blazor とは • Blazor の種類 • Blazor Server テンプレート解説 ※初学者向けの内容です
#勝手に勉強会 Blazor とは
#勝手に勉強会 Blazor とは クライアントサイドの Web UI を構築するフレームワーク • JavaScript の代わりに C# でクライアントサイドコードを実装 • C# と Razor で再利用可能な Web UI コンポーネン...
#勝手に勉強会 .NET Core • クロスプラットフォームの実行環境 • Windows, macOS, Linux をサポート • GitHub で管理されているオープンソースなフレームワーク • https://try.dot.net/...
#勝手に勉強会 .NET Core サポートポリシー https://qiita.com/tsubakimoto_s/items/73aa31cce1cb662a0de4 ※LTS : Long Term Support / 安定版 ※Curr...
#勝手に勉強会 Blazor の種類
#勝手に勉強会 Blazor の種類 1. Blazor Server 2. Blazor WebAssembly
#勝手に勉強会 Blazor の種類 1. Blazor Server ←サーバーサイド 2. Blazor WebAssembly
#勝手に勉強会 Blazor の種類 1. Blazor Server ←サーバーサイド 2. Blazor WebAssembly ←クライアントサイド
#勝手に勉強会 Blazor Server テンプレート解説 dotnet new blazorserver
#勝手に勉強会 Blazor Server dotnet run → ASP.NET Core で実行 https://github.com/dotnet-presentations/dotNETConf/blob/master/2020/Fo...
#勝手に勉強会> dotnet new blazorserver -o ServerSideApp The template "Blazor Server App" was created successfully. This template...
#勝手に勉強会 C# プロジェクトファイル ASP.NET Core SDK 3.1 が必要
#勝手に勉強会 アプリケーションのエントリポイント Web ホスト (ConfigureWebHostDefaults)
#勝手に勉強会 アプリケーションのスタートアップ • Razor Pages 機能の追加 • Server-Side Blazor 機能の追加 • 依存関係の挿入 (Dependency Injection)
#勝手に勉強会 アプリケーションの要求処理パイプライン • endpoints.MapBlazorHub • リアルタイム処理 (SignalR) の追加 • endpoints.MapFallbackToPage • ルートページの設定
#勝手に勉強会 アプリケーションのルートページ App.razor を読み込む
#勝手に勉強会 ページルーティングを定義する 基本レイアウトを DefaultLayout で指定する ページが存在する場合 ページが存在しない場合
#勝手に勉強会 実際のページを Razor 構文で記述する • @page : ルートの指定 • @onclick : イベントの指定 • @code : クライアントサイドのコード →JavaScript の代わり
#勝手に勉強会
#勝手に勉強会 レイアウトなどのアプリ内で共通的に使用する UI コンポーネント レイアウトである目印 他のコンポーネントの読込み ページのコンテンツが読み込まれる部分
#勝手に勉強会 Razor コンポーネントに共通的に読み込む名前空間
#勝手に勉強会 アプリケーションの設定ファイル • appsettings.json : 必ず読み込む • appsettings.{Environment}.json • 実行環境毎の設定を読込んでオーバーライド -> IHostingEnv...
#勝手に勉強会 Appendix • Documents • https://blazor.net • https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/aspnet/core/blazor/ • https://devblog...
Blazor Server テンプレート解説

Blazor Server テンプレート解説

  1. 1. #勝手に勉強会 Blazor Server テンプレート解説 2020/04/05 勝手に勉強会 @tsubakimoto_s
  2. 2. #勝手に勉強会 Yuta Matsumura Developer (C#, PHP, Azure) Microsoft MVP (Development Technologies) Fukuoka.NET Organizer https://twitter.com/tsubakimoto_s Currently working for
  3. 3. #勝手に勉強会 株式会社オルターブース 2015 年 3 月設立 (6 期目) Microsoft Azure を得意とするクラウドインテグレーター 2017 年 8 月 Japan Microsoft Partner of the Year (OSS on Azure) 受賞 2019 年 9 月 Japan Microsoft Partner of the Year (特別賞) 受賞 https://www.alterbooth.com/
  4. 4. #勝手に勉強会 今日のテーマ • Blazor とは • Blazor の種類 • Blazor Server テンプレート解説 ※初学者向けの内容です
  5. 5. #勝手に勉強会 Blazor とは
  6. 6. #勝手に勉強会 Blazor とは クライアントサイドの Web UI を構築するフレームワーク • JavaScript の代わりに C# でクライアントサイドコードを実装 • C# と Razor で再利用可能な Web UI コンポーネントを作成 • サーバーサイドとクライアントサイドで .NET のコードを共有 • JavaScript のライブラリやブラウザー API を呼び出し可能
  7. 7. #勝手に勉強会 .NET Core • クロスプラットフォームの実行環境 • Windows, macOS, Linux をサポート • GitHub で管理されているオープンソースなフレームワーク • https://try.dot.net/ ←すぐ試せます
  8. 8. #勝手に勉強会 .NET Core サポートポリシー https://qiita.com/tsubakimoto_s/items/73aa31cce1cb662a0de4 ※LTS : Long Term Support / 安定版 ※Current : 新機能を含むが将来的な変更の可能性あり / 継続的なアップデートが必要 ※Maintenance : セキュリティアップデートが提供される
  9. 9. #勝手に勉強会 Blazor の種類
  10. 10. #勝手に勉強会 Blazor の種類 1. Blazor Server 2. Blazor WebAssembly
  11. 11. #勝手に勉強会 Blazor の種類 1. Blazor Server ←サーバーサイド 2. Blazor WebAssembly
  12. 12. #勝手に勉強会 Blazor の種類 1. Blazor Server ←サーバーサイド 2. Blazor WebAssembly ←クライアントサイド
  13. 13. #勝手に勉強会 Blazor Server テンプレート解説 dotnet new blazorserver
  14. 14. #勝手に勉強会 Blazor Server dotnet run → ASP.NET Core で実行 https://github.com/dotnet-presentations/dotNETConf/blob/master/2020/FocusOnBlazor/Technical/Roth-Welcome-to-Blazor.pptx SignalR SignalR で通信 → UI 更新、イベント処理、JS 呼出 Server-Side Client-Side
  15. 15. #勝手に勉強会> dotnet new blazorserver -o ServerSideApp The template "Blazor Server App" was created successfully. This template contains technologies from parties other than Microsoft, see https://aka.ms/aspneore/3.1-third-party-notices for details. Processing post-creation actions... Running 'dotnet restore' on ServerSideApp¥ServerSideApp.csproj... D:¥ServerSideApp¥ServerSideApp.csproj の復元が 282.39 ms で完了しました Restore succeeded.
  16. 16. #勝手に勉強会 C# プロジェクトファイル ASP.NET Core SDK 3.1 が必要
  17. 17. #勝手に勉強会 アプリケーションのエントリポイント Web ホスト (ConfigureWebHostDefaults)
  18. 18. #勝手に勉強会 アプリケーションのスタートアップ • Razor Pages 機能の追加 • Server-Side Blazor 機能の追加 • 依存関係の挿入 (Dependency Injection)
  19. 19. #勝手に勉強会 アプリケーションの要求処理パイプライン • endpoints.MapBlazorHub • リアルタイム処理 (SignalR) の追加 • endpoints.MapFallbackToPage • ルートページの設定
  20. 20. #勝手に勉強会 アプリケーションのルートページ App.razor を読み込む
  21. 21. #勝手に勉強会 ページルーティングを定義する 基本レイアウトを DefaultLayout で指定する ページが存在する場合 ページが存在しない場合
  22. 22. #勝手に勉強会 実際のページを Razor 構文で記述する • @page : ルートの指定 • @onclick : イベントの指定 • @code : クライアントサイドのコード →JavaScript の代わり
  23. 23. #勝手に勉強会
  24. 24. #勝手に勉強会 レイアウトなどのアプリ内で共通的に使用する UI コンポーネント レイアウトである目印 他のコンポーネントの読込み ページのコンテンツが読み込まれる部分
  25. 25. #勝手に勉強会 Razor コンポーネントに共通的に読み込む名前空間
  26. 26. #勝手に勉強会 アプリケーションの設定ファイル • appsettings.json : 必ず読み込む • appsettings.{Environment}.json • 実行環境毎の設定を読込んでオーバーライド -> IHostingEnvironment.EnvironmentName
  27. 27. #勝手に勉強会 Appendix • Documents • https://blazor.net • https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/aspnet/core/blazor/ • https://devblogs.microsoft.com/aspnet/category/blazor/ • .NET Conf Focus on Blazor (2020/01/14) • GitHub : Technical Contents • Playlist : Channel9 or YouTube

