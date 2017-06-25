Azure Searchで作る 検索サービス 2017/06/22 ふくあず @tsubakimoto_s
自己紹介 松村 優大 (Yuta Matsumura) MLBお兄さん (通称) C# / PHP / Frontend / Azure / AWS Microsoft MVP for VSDT (Visual Studio and Devel...
3
Day 1 (5/23) •Keynote •[TL02] "Shift Left" で問題の早期発見 を実現する、最新 Visual Studio の品 質チェック/テスト機能の使い方 •[DO03] 50 分でわかるテスト駆動開発 4
Day 2 (5/24) • [CT04] AI サービスの作り方、育て方 • [MW05] その API、本当に大丈夫？ ～ 公開前に 知っておくべき API の保護と最適化 ～ • [AC07] 米国マイクロソフト本社で体験したノウ ハウを...
6
Azure Search •Search as a Service •フルマネージド •オートスケール •ランク付け •自然言語解析 •西日本のみ •SLAあり • 条件付き 7 Standard S3 Standard S2 Standard...
自然言語解析 •2つのアナライザー • ja.lucene • Apache Lucene • ja.microsoft • マイクロソフト自然言語処理技術(NLP) → Azure Searchで日本語を使うなら2択 ⇒ Analyze AP...
https://github.com/yokawasa/azure-search-ta デモ 9
ja.lucene 10
ja.microsoft 11
ちょっと作ってみた 12
13 scrape store index search
30球団の横断検索 14
Azure Search SDK •C# • https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/azure/search/search-howto- dotnet-sdk •Python • http://azure-sdk-f...
つまづき 17
元データの構成が正しくなかった { "team": "nyy", "players": [ { "name": "aaa" }, { "name": "bbb" } ] } nameに対する検索 「{name}が含まれる playersが属する...
データ構成を見直した { "team":"nyy", "name":"aaa" }, { "team":"nyy", "name":"bbb" } nameに対する検索 関係ない名前のドキュメン トがヒットすることがなく なった ⇒1つのドキュ...
DocumentDBを採用した理由 •Functionsの出力バインド •ポータルでAzure Searchにデータを渡 すことができる •元データがスクレイピングのため、 とりあえずスキーマを気にしたくな かった 20
Azure Searchでのつまづき •ドキュメントIDで使えない文字があ り、インデクサでエラーが出た • 「.」「’」が使えない • Jackie Bradley Jr. (BOS) • Travis d'Arnaud (NYM) •クエリ...
次にやりたいこと 22
次にやりたいこと •ファセット • 検索結果に対するフィルター • ファセット ナビゲーションを実装する方法 23
次にやりたいこと •ファセット • 検索結果に対するフィルター • ファセット ナビゲーションを実装する方法 •重み付け 24
詳しく知りたい方は見るべし https://channel9.msdn.com/Events/de-code/2017/DI08 25
ありがとうございました 26
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Azure Searchで作る検索サービス

26 views

Published on

2017/06/22 JAZUG福岡 https://fukuazu.connpass.com/event/58493/

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
26
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Azure Searchで作る検索サービス

  1. 1. Azure Searchで作る 検索サービス 2017/06/22 ふくあず @tsubakimoto_s
  2. 2. 自己紹介 松村 優大 (Yuta Matsumura) MLBお兄さん (通称) C# / PHP / Frontend / Azure / AWS Microsoft MVP for VSDT (Visual Studio and Development Technologies) 所属 コミュニティ 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. Day 1 (5/23) •Keynote •[TL02] "Shift Left" で問題の早期発見 を実現する、最新 Visual Studio の品 質チェック/テスト機能の使い方 •[DO03] 50 分でわかるテスト駆動開発 4
  5. 5. Day 2 (5/24) • [CT04] AI サービスの作り方、育て方 • [MW05] その API、本当に大丈夫？ ～ 公開前に 知っておくべき API の保護と最適化 ～ • [AC07] 米国マイクロソフト本社で体験したノウ ハウを伝授！マイクロサービス実行基盤Azure Service Fabricの勘所 • [DI08] その情報うまく取り出せていますか? ～ 意外と簡単、Azure Search で短時間で検索精度 と利便性を向上させるための方法 • [AI09] いまさら聞けない、エンジニアのための 機械学習のキホン • [TL13] Build 2017 Updates ～ Build/de:code 総 括！ テクノロジーとアプリ開発の最新動向 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. Azure Search •Search as a Service •フルマネージド •オートスケール •ランク付け •自然言語解析 •西日本のみ •SLAあり • 条件付き 7 Standard S3 Standard S2 Standard S1 Basic Free
  8. 8. 自然言語解析 •2つのアナライザー • ja.lucene • Apache Lucene • ja.microsoft • マイクロソフト自然言語処理技術(NLP) → Azure Searchで日本語を使うなら2択 ⇒ Analyze API (Public Preview) 8
  9. 9. https://github.com/yokawasa/azure-search-ta デモ 9
  10. 10. ja.lucene 10
  11. 11. ja.microsoft 11
  12. 12. ちょっと作ってみた 12
  13. 13. 13 scrape store index search
  14. 14. 30球団の横断検索 14
  15. 15. Azure Search SDK •C# • https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/azure/search/search-howto- dotnet-sdk •Python • http://azure-sdk-for- python.readthedocs.io/en/latest/ref/azure.mgmt.search.html •REST API • https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/rest/api/searchservice/ 16
  16. 16. つまづき 17
  17. 17. 元データの構成が正しくなかった { "team": "nyy", "players": [ { "name": "aaa" }, { "name": "bbb" } ] } nameに対する検索 「{name}が含まれる playersが属するドキュメ ント」という結果となる ⇒関係ない名前のデータ も取得されてしまった 18
  18. 18. データ構成を見直した { "team":"nyy", "name":"aaa" }, { "team":"nyy", "name":"bbb" } nameに対する検索 関係ない名前のドキュメン トがヒットすることがなく なった ⇒1つのドキュメントに全 ての情報をもつべき 19
  19. 19. DocumentDBを採用した理由 •Functionsの出力バインド •ポータルでAzure Searchにデータを渡 すことができる •元データがスクレイピングのため、 とりあえずスキーマを気にしたくな かった 20
  20. 20. Azure Searchでのつまづき •ドキュメントIDで使えない文字があ り、インデクサでエラーが出た • 「.」「’」が使えない • Jackie Bradley Jr. (BOS) • Travis d'Arnaud (NYM) •クエリを活用できない • 理解不足 21
  21. 21. 次にやりたいこと 22
  22. 22. 次にやりたいこと •ファセット • 検索結果に対するフィルター • ファセット ナビゲーションを実装する方法 23
  23. 23. 次にやりたいこと •ファセット • 検索結果に対するフィルター • ファセット ナビゲーションを実装する方法 •重み付け 24
  24. 24. 詳しく知りたい方は見るべし https://channel9.msdn.com/Events/de-code/2017/DI08 25
  25. 25. ありがとうございました 26

×